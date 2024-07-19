Charleston, IL (July 19, 2024)First Mid Bank & Trust recently announced the promotion of Coleman Engelkes to Charleston Community President. In this role, Engelkes will be responsible for business development, community engagement initiatives, and supporting and strengthening lending relationships in the Charleston community. He will also continue to carry out his Commercial Lender responsibilities, managing the operations of commercial and ag lending.

"We are thrilled Coleman has stepped into this leadership position," says Lisa Fowler, Regional Community President at First Mid. "His extensive knowledge and expertise in banking, along with the relationships he has formed in the community, showcase his ability to be an outstanding leader. We are confident Coleman will further strengthen our presence in Charleston and continue providing exceptional financial services to our valued customers."

After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business from Illinois State University in 2018, Engelkes started his career in banking. Prior to joining First Mid in 2022 as a Commercial Lender, he held the same position at Prairie State Bank & Trust.

Born and raised in Charleston, Engelkes demonstrates a deep commitment to community engagement. He currently serves as Treasurer for the Coles County 4-H Extension Foundation Board, President-Elect of the Charleston Area Chamber, and Co-Chair of Charleston CAN. He is a past member of the Lake Land College Alumni Association Board of Directors. Engelkes devotes his time to various volunteer organizations including Mattoon Emerging Leaders and Half Hour Heroes to name a few.

His office is in the First Mid Bank & Trust banking center at 500 W. Lincoln Ave. in Charleston, IL. Engelkes can also be reached at 217-345-8309.

About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid is a $7.7 billion community-focused organization that provides financial services including banking, insurance, wealth management, brokerage, and ag services through a network of locations in Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin, and a loan production office in Indiana. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to our customers and communities and has done so since 1865. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com. Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol "FMBH". Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender.