First Mid Earns 2023 Top Mortgage Producer Recognition from IHDA

Mattoon, IL (April 4, 2024) - First Mid Bank & Trust (First Mid) has been recognized as a top mortgage producer from the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA). First Mid's mortgage department was the #2 lender in the Northwest Illinois Region for 2023, with close to $22 million in production. This award underscores First Mid's unwavering commitment to excellence in the mortgage industry and its dedication to serving the diverse needs of homeowners across its footprint.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the top mortgage producers for IHDA," said Tammy Zurfluh, SVP, Director of Mortgage Sales at First Mid (NMLS #476483). "Our mortgage team has helped countless individuals navigate the homebuying process. This recognition reflects our entire team's dedication to providing comprehensive mortgage solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers while supporting the overarching goals of IHDA to foster inclusive and sustainable communities."

In addition, two First Mid mortgage lenders were recognized as IHDA Top Loan Officers in the Northwest Illinois Region for 2023. Warren Swanberg(NMLS #1502042) was the #3 Top Loan Officer with more than $7.8 million in production. Jared Fewell(NMLS #476484) was the #4 Top Loan Officer with more than $5.5 million in production. Both Swanberg and Fewell serve clients in the Rockford, IL area and surrounding communities.

"Warren and Jared are both instrumental to the success of our team. They understand the current marketplace and have built trust with clients by sharing a wealth of expertise and counsel to ensure they find the right mortgage program for their individual situation and needs," added Zurfluh.

For more information about First Mid's comprehensive range of mortgage products and services, visit firstmid.com/mortgages.

