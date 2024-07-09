FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contact: Stephanie Meier Senior Director of Marketing 815.986.7164stephanie.meier@firstmid.com

First Mid Insurance Group Announces Acquisition of Mid Rivers Insurance Group

St. Louis, MO (July 9, 2024) First Mid Insurance Group (FMIG) is pleased to announce its acquisition of Mid Rivers Insurance Group (MRIG), one of the highest-growth agencies in the St. Louis market. With multiple locations in Missouri, including the St. Louis Metro Area and Jefferson City, the acquisition positions FMIG as a predominant agency in Missouri for personal and commercial insurance.

Led by owner Mike Jamison, MRIG and its team of experienced property and casualty insurance producers serve clients across the Midwest with a comprehensive range of property and casualty coverage for individuals and all types of small businesses.

"We are excited to welcome Mike and the MRIG team to First Mid," said Clay Dean, CEO of First Mid Insurance Group. "Mike and I have forged a relationship over the past few years, and his team has built an incredible business focused on personal and small business insurance needs. Their customer-centric and consultative approach aligns cohesively with our culture. The partnership will also support our company's strategy to drive growth in the St. Louis and Metro East regions, throughout Missouri, and beyond, enhancing our ability to serve our more than 150,000 retail customers with their home, auto, life, health, and commercial insurance needs."

Jamison shared, "We are thrilled to join forces with First Mid Insurance Group. We look forward to a seamless transition and to providing even greater value and service, as well as providing additional benefits for First Mid's customers in Missouri. The partnership will also enable us to assist our existing customers with their health insurance needs, including personal coverage, employee benefits, and group health insurance."

The acquisition strengthens FMIG's management team with the addition of two senior leaders, Jamison and Tim Unger, both bringing many years of experience in sales and organizational leadership. In addition, the integration of MRIG's team of experienced property and casualty producers effectively doubles the size of FMIG's personal lines division and will add many new producers to the existing Missouri sales team. This expansion also enhances FMIG's direct-to-consumer personal lines underwriting capabilities, benefitting retail customers across the company's entire footprint.

About First Mid Insurance Group: First Mid Insurance Group, a top-10bank-owned insurance agency in the nation, is one of the largest independent brokers in the Midwest with locations in communities throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Wisconsin. Committed to helping customers with their risk management needs, the team of over 100 professionals collaborates to make an impact in tailored insurance and benefits solutions for commercial and retail clients and has done so since 1913. For more information, visit www.firstmidinsurance.com.

About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid is a $7.7 billion community-focused organization that provides financial services including banking, insurance, wealth