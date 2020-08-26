First Mid Bancshares : Jenny Rogers Named Commercial Loan Officer at First Mid

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 26, 2020

Media Contact: Laura ZuHone Investor Contact: Aaron Holt VP, Director of Marketing VP, Shareholder Relations 217-258-0675 217-258-0463 lzuhone@firstmid.com aholt@firstmid.com

JENNY ROGERS NAMED COMMERCIAL LOAN OFFICER

AT FIRST MID BANK & TRUST

MATTOON, IL - First Mid Bank & Trust recently announced the promotion of Jenny Rogers to Commercial Loan Officer. In this role, Rogers will be providing commercial and ag lending services in the Marshall and Martinsville markets. For the past few years, Rogers served as a loan administrator, where she gained extensive lending knowledge. Rogers will continue to work out of the Marshall banking center, located at 610 N Michigan Avenue.

"I'm excited to see Jenny grow and excel in her new role," says Spencer Russell, Community Bank President. "She has been a valuable asset for the lending team over the years, and I know that her customers will be in great hands."

Rogers has over seven years of banking experience. She graduated from Hutsonville High School and earned her associate's degree from Lincoln Trail College. Rogers currently resides in Marshall with her husband and two children.

