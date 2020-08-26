Log in
First Mid Bancshares : Jenny Rogers Named Commercial Loan Officer at First Mid

08/26/2020 | 02:32pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 26, 2020

Media Contact: Laura ZuHone

Investor Contact: Aaron Holt

VP, Director of Marketing

VP, Shareholder Relations

217-258-0675

217-258-0463

lzuhone@firstmid.com

aholt@firstmid.com

JENNY ROGERS NAMED COMMERCIAL LOAN OFFICER

AT FIRST MID BANK & TRUST

MATTOON, IL - First Mid Bank & Trust recently announced the promotion of Jenny Rogers to Commercial Loan Officer. In this role, Rogers will be providing commercial and ag lending services in the Marshall and Martinsville markets. For the past few years, Rogers served as a loan administrator, where she gained extensive lending knowledge. Rogers will continue to work out of the Marshall banking center, located at 610 N Michigan Avenue.

"I'm excited to see Jenny grow and excel in her new role," says Spencer Russell, Community Bank President. "She has been a valuable asset for the lending team over the years, and I know that her customers will be in great hands."

Rogers has over seven years of banking experience. She graduated from Hutsonville High School and earned her associate's degree from Lincoln Trail College. Rogers currently resides in Marshall with her husband and two children.

About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid Bank & Trust was first chartered in 1865 and has since grown into a $4.5 billion community-focused organization that provides financial services through a network of banking centers in Illinois and Missouri and a loan production office in Indiana. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com. Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol "FMBH."

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 18:31:00 UTC
