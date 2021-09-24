Log in
    FMBH   US3208661062

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.

(FMBH)
First Mid Bancshares : Josh Chamblin Joins First Mid Wealth Management

09/24/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 22, 2021

Media Contact: Laura ZuHone

Investor Contact: Aaron Holt

VP, Director of Marketing

VP, Shareholder Relations

217-258-0675

217-258-0463

lzuhone@firstmid.com

aholt@firstmid.com

JOSH CHAMBLIN JOINS FIRST MID WEALTH MANAGEMENT

MATTOON, IL - First Mid Wealth Management is pleased to welcome Josh Chamblin to their financial advisor team. Chamblin has been advising individuals and businesses in the Decatur community for the past four years. In addition to his tailored financial planning, investment strategy, and retirement solutions advice, Chamblin's clients most appreciate the personal service they receive from him and his consultative approach to helping them make informed investment decisions.

Chamblin is a Decatur native and a military veteran. He served eight years of active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps prior to working his way through college. Chamblin has associate, bachelor, and master degrees in Business Administration. He earned his MBA at Millikin University.

Chamblin is also active in the community as a member of the Decatur Municipal Band, the Small Business Executive Committee of the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce, the Marine Corps League, and the Mount Zion Council of the Knights of Columbus. Prior to joining First Mid, he was a Financial Advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors in Decatur.

"We are excited to have Josh join our team in Decatur," says Brad Beesley, President and CEO of First Mid Wealth Management. "We have been looking to expand our team in Decatur to help our customers succeed in meeting their financial goals, and with Josh onboard, his dedication and experience will only add more value to the team. I am confident that our customers are in great hands."

Chamblin's office is currently located at 3280 N. Woodford Street. It will be moving in late October 2021 to the First Mid Bank & Trust building, located at the intersection of North Main and Eldorado and can be reached at (217) 421-6543.

Securities are offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. member FINRA / SIPC, an independent broker/dealer, and are not insured by FDIC or any other bank insurance or government agency, are not deposits or obligations of the bank, are not guaranteed by the bank, and are subject to risks including the possible loss of principal.

First Mid Bank & Trust and First Mid Wealth Management are not registered broker/dealers and are independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc.

About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, First Mid Wealth Management Company and Providence Bank. First Mid Bank & Trust was first chartered in 1865 and has since grown into a $5.8 billion community-focused organization that provides financial services through a network of banking centers in Illinois, Missouri and Texas and a loan production office in Indiana. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com. Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol "FMBH." The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation to buy or sell First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 16:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
