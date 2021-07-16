Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMBH   US3208661062

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.

(FMBH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Mid Bancshares : Protect Your Family Legacy with Farm Insurance

07/16/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Your farm is not just your livelihood - it is a family tradition passed down through generations. Are you taking the proper steps to preserve your farm family legacy? In this blog, Alan Martell, Ag Risk Manager at First Mid Insurance Group, breaks down what Farm Insurance is and how it can help protect operations of all shapes and sizes.

What is Farm Insurance?
Farm Insurance is the process of assessing a farmer's risk and working together with the farmer and various insurance companies to develop a plan that provides peace of mind at a great value for their ag business.

How are Farm Asset coverage and Farm Liability coverage different?
Farm Assets Coverage covers property such as buildings, equipment, livestock, crops, inventories, vehicle damage or loss, and more. Farm Liability Coverage is different as it covers any injury or damages the farmer could be liable for. In other words, Farm Liability Coverage protects against people getting hurt on a farmer's property or for covering the farmer if they cause property damage or bodily injury to the person making a claim.

Why is Farm Insurance important?
Farm Insurance is often about protecting a legacy. It helps reduce risk to a manageable level of comfort so farmers can sleep easier knowing they are protecting themselves from losing everything they and the generations before them have worked so hard for.

What are some unique exposures farmers have?
Some primary areas of concern for farmers may include many of the following:

  • Crop inventory and livestock inventory coverage including suffocation
  • Grain bin collapse and explosion coverage
  • Pollution liability
  • Crop damage to a neighbor due to application of chemicals or fertilizer
  • Replacement cost for their property without penalties or decrease for depreciation
  • Rock damage to equipment during harvesting
  • Food contamination liability
  • Rodent damage to equipment
  • Business income loss due to weather or due to property damage
  • Cyberattack losses, due to information loss or loss of access to information, or system shutdowns
  • Cyber Liability due to someone visiting your website and being damaged as a result
  • Federal regulation exposures
  • Electronic funds transfer and computer fraud
  • Estate loss due to estate taxes
  • And many more

What sets First Mid apart as an insurer of choice for farmers?
What sets First Mid apart is our experience and focus on the agricultural industry. First Mid offers a variety of Ag Services across all of our business lines to meet the needs of the agriculture community. We know agriculture and the risks associated with it better than most because our team is made up of many individuals from family farms and they possess a true passion for agriculture. We are fortunate to have the best in class abilities at First Mid. This helps us provide the best to farmers, helping them achieve their desired success. Most importantly, we have a caring culture and experienced team members who want the best for the farm families we serve.

Every farm operation is different. How does First Mid adjust plans to work for all?
We have access to multiple insurance carriers that specialize in all areas of agriculture, so we can work with the farmer to find the right company to exceed expectations. Sometimes we even work with more than one carrier for the same customer, because it is difficult for one insurance company to do all things for all types of farmers and their businesses at the optimal value. It is important to have and consider multiple options.

What are some factors agents may consider in determining premiums or amount of coverage needed?
Determining factors may include:

  • Age and condition of the property
  • Past loss history
  • Total insured value
  • Risk management policies
  • Farm type and location

What are some of the most common concerns you hear from farmers that could be addressed or remedied with a Farm Insurance policy?
You don't know how good your insurance is until you have a claim. The best way to improve that sentiment is to have a professional review done by our experienced team. We can discuss your risk exposures, talk about those areas of concern and address them properly. Our main goal is to help others and earn the privilege of being a trusted advisor.

You never know if there is a better way to protect yourself unless you consider it. Our only objective is to help you find the best options for you, even if the best option is elsewhere. We can happily offer a free, no-obligation second opinion on your current insurance coverages. We look forward to getting to know you and being there for you when you need us.

Who should I contact for questions about Farm Insurance?
Contact Alan Martell, who has 30 years of Ag experience, at (309) 378-4200 or email amartell@firstmid.com. We will connect you with the best person on our experienced Farm Insurance team to help you.

Disclaimer

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. published this content on 16 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2021 21:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
05:55pFIRST MID BANCSHARES : Protect Your Family Legacy with Farm Insurance
PU
05/11FIRST MID BANCSHARES : Providence bank becomes first mid bank & trust
PU
05/10FIRST MID BANCSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
05/10Tranche Update on First Mid Bancshares, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced ..
CI
05/04FIRST MID BANCSHARES : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Finan..
AQ
05/02FIRST MID BANCSHARES : Insurance Group Acquires Bloomington Insurance Businesses
PU
04/30FIRST MID BANCSHARES : 2017 stock incentive plan
PU
04/30FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submissi..
AQ
04/29FIRST MID BANCSHARES : Home Equity Loans Versus Home Equity Lines of Credit
PU
04/28FIRST MID-ILLINOIS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 160 M - -
Net income 2021 48,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 710 M 710 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,43x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 983
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 39,35 $
Average target price 50,50 $
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph R. Dively Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew K. Smith CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
David R. Hiden Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Laurel G. Allenbaugh Co-Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Michael L. Taylor Co-Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.18.60%739
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.99%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.14.84%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.10.34%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED20.84%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-9.75%52 826