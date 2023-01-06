Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMBH   US3208661062

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.

(FMBH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:35 2023-01-06 pm EST
32.16 USD   +2.50%
12:58pFirst Mid Bancshares : Streamline the Lending Process with the Certified Homebuyer Program
PU
2022First Mid Bancshares, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022First Mid Bancshares : Dennis Terry to Retire from First Mid After Long-Standing Banking Career
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Mid Bancshares : Streamline the Lending Process with the Certified Homebuyer Program

01/06/2023 | 12:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
January 6th, 2023

Buying a home is a monumental decision for all, but it isn't without certain hang-ups and surprises. Voluminous contracts and paperwork can slow the process greatly, while certain details may arise that catch the buyer, seller, and brokers off guard - and in some cases, can derail the process altogether.

Thankfully, the First Mid Certified Homebuyer Program can help simplify the process. We spoke to Michael Love, Assistant Vice President and Mortgage Lender, about this program and how it can help homebuyers complete their purchase and start a new chapter in their lives even sooner.

What does it mean to be a Certified Homebuyer and what are the advantages to being certified?

The First Mid Certified Homebuyer Program puts a potential buyer steps closer to their new home. The program gives our borrowers a head start on securing funding, as an underwriter has already reviewed documentation provided and ensured the borrower is qualified for the loan product and amount requested.

The program is a win-win for both the borrower and seller. Being certified could potentially keep buyers from spending money on a home inspection or appraisal, only to find out later they may not qualify for the requested financing. Being certified also provides a competitive advantage over other potential buyers in a multiple-offer situation, as it gives the seller peace of mind knowing the certified buyer is already qualified to purchase their home. This can speed along the purchasing process for everyone.

How does the First Mid Certified Homebuyer program compare to similar programs from other banks or mortgage companies?
Many individuals don't realize there is a difference between prequalified and pre-approved. Prequalified is when an application is completed and run through an automated system for eligibility - this is normal protocol with several lenders. With the Certified Homebuyer Program, we take the time to collect the necessary documentation from the borrower, which is reviewed by our underwriters upfront instead of at the time of contract. The borrower is truly pre-approved and ready to buy!

How long does the approval process take?
As soon as we have the requested documentation from the borrower, the file is submitted to underwriting. If everything is done in a timely manner, it could be as little as two business days. Typically, the documentation needed for a mortgage loan pre-approval includes the borrower's income information, such as payroll statements and W2s, plus the individual's list of assets. The type of documentation required can vary since each borrower's situation varies. This process takes care of all the surprises that could arise.

When should I become a Certified Homebuyer?
Even if you are remotely considering purchasing a home, the time is now. Unfortunately, there have been instances where a borrower has fallen in love with a home before becoming a Certified Homebuyer only to find out there are credit issues, or the amount requested for financing is higher than what we can approve. Again, our process should eliminate the surprises that typically arise!

Will being a Certified Homebuyer make my loan application process easier or faster?
The simple answer is yes and yes! When you are a Certified Homebuyer, issues that could arise for the borrower are cleared up before we are under contract. Simply put, there should be no last-minute surprises on the borrower's side. All that should be needed after the borrower goes under contract would be inspections, title work, and appraisal. The Certified Homebuyer program typically speeds up the entire process, possibly allowing for a quicker closing date.

Can a first-time homebuyer become a Certified Homebuyer?
Most definitely! This is typically a huge benefit to a first-time homebuyer as opposed to an individual who has been through the home-buying process before and has an idea of what to expect. Typically, first-time homebuyers are unaware of the guidelines that need to be followed as far as personal information details that are required, such as credit score and debt-to-income ratio. The Certified Homebuyer program gives them a clear and precise picture of what they can afford and what is needed to complete the loan.

On top of that, it gives us the opportunity to verify income and see if we can secure a down payment grant, such as the Downpayment Plus® program. This program provides up to $10,000 to eligible homebuyers to use toward down payment and closing costs, letting the borrower know approximately the amount they will need out of pocket for closing.

NOTE: Downpayment Plus® is a program from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. Restrictions apply. Visit the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago's website for complete requirements. Downpayment Plus® is a registered trademark of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago.

Who should I contact for questions about the Certified Homebuyer program?
Any First Mid mortgage lender can help a potential borrower get started. To connect with a First Mid lender in your area, you can complete our brief Mortgage Lender Contact Form.

You can also contact Michael Love, AVP, Mortgage Lender, through phone at 573-644-7151 or email at mlove@firstmid.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 17:57:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
12:58pFirst Mid Bancshares : Streamline the Lending Process with the Certified Homebuyer Program
PU
2022First Mid Bancshares, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022First Mid Bancshares : Dennis Terry to Retire from First Mid After Long-Standing Banking C..
PU
2022FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
2022Tranche Update on First Mid Bancshares, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October..
CI
2022First Mid-illinois : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2022Earnings Flash (FMBH) FIRST MID BANCSHARES Reports Q3 Revenue $65.8M
MT
2022Earnings Flash (FMBH) FIRST MID BANCSHARES Reports Q3 EPS $0.90
MT
2022First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
2022First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Approves Regular Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 1, ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 190 M - -
Net income 2022 71,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,85x
Yield 2022 2,86%
Capitalization 642 M 642 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 051
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 31,37 $
Average target price 41,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph R. Dively Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew K. Smith CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Executive VP
David R. Hiden Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Laurel G. Allenbaugh Co-Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Michael L. Taylor Co-Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.-2.21%642
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.70%397 009
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.87%273 324
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.99%215 696
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.29%161 641
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 543