Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Mid Bancshares, Inc.    FMBH

FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.

(FMBH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Mid Bancshares : Simple Ways to Teach Your Kids About Money

03/10/2021 | 04:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Teaching kids about the value of money and saving at a young age can help them become financially responsible as they get older. If you're unsure of where to start, here are some simple ideas you can use now to incorporate money lessons into your child's everyday life.

Ready, Set, Grow
A common tool to help kids save is the piggy bank, which can come in all shapes and designs, so try choosing one that works best for your child. For example, if your child is more of a visual person, then a clear piggy bank or jar can help motivate your child to save more because they will be able to see their money grow in action. Bit if your child would rather have one that's colorful and playful and it will inspire them to use it, then that's fun, too!

Mini-Me
Kids are very observant, so by setting good examples for them, they might pick up on some of your financial habits. And not only are they observant, but they're also curious. So, the next time you're withdrawing money or checking out at the register, explain to your child what you're doing to help them understand why you're doing what you're doing

Money Management
Having an allowance is a popular way for children to learn the basics of budgeting, but it can also present teachable moments. For example, if they made a rationing mistake and end up running out of money, they'll have to learn how to be patient and wait until their next allowance to make their purchase. As kids learn, their money management skills will improve.

Have Fun
There are plenty of games that encourage money management skills, such as Monopoly. It's a fun way for the entire family to be involved, and your child may not even realize he or she is learning!

Did you know that First Mid has a Kid's First Savings account? This account is a great tool to help build a savings balance and learn about money. For more information about our Kids' First savings account, click here.

Disclaimer

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 21:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
04:50pFIRST MID BANCSHARES  : Simple Ways to Teach Your Kids About Money
PU
03/08FIRST MID BANCSHARES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
03/01FIRST MID BANCSHARES  : Insurance Group Acquires Two Retail Insurance Agencies
PU
02/26FIRST MID BANCSHARES  : Joni Picklesimer Receives First Mid Bancshares, Inc.'s 2..
PU
02/26FIRST MID BANCSHARES  : Craig Thompson Receives First Mid Bancshares, Inc.'s 202..
PU
02/26FIRST MID BANCSHARES  : Darla McClure Receives First Mid Bancshares, Inc.'s 2020..
PU
02/26FIRST MID BANCSHARES  : Dianne Shaw Receives First Mid Bancshares, Inc.'s 2020 C..
PU
02/26FIRST MID BANCSHARES  : Heather Werner Receives First Mid Bancshares, Inc.'s 202..
PU
02/26FIRST MID BANCSHARES  : Announces Recipients of Chairman's Award for Excellence ..
PU
02/22FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Comple..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 181 M - -
Net income 2021 48,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 742 M 742 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 824
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 42,60 $
Last Close Price 41,11 $
Spread / Highest target 7,03%
Spread / Average Target 3,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph R. Dively Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew K. Smith Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David R. Hiden Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Laurel G. Allenbaugh Co-Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Michael L. Taylor Co-Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.24.93%742
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.32%175 796
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.34.93%75 923
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.59%63 292
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.5.48%62 176
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.96%56 454
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ