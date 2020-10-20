Log in
FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : 3Q 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
05:42pFIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:31pFIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
AQ
First Midwest Bancorp : 3Q 2020 Earnings Presentation

10/20/2020

Earnings Call Presentation

2020 Third Quarter

October 21, 2020

Q3 '20 EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

Earnings Per Share

$0.41

$0.40

$0.37

$0.38

$0.35

$0.28

Earnings

EPS of $0.21 for Q3 '20; impacted by optimization strategies and the continued impact of the pandemic:

  • $0.12 of retail and balance sheet optimization costs
  • $0.07 of loan loss provision for pandemic related ACL
    • $0.17 impact to Q2 '20
    • $0.19 impact to Q1 '20
  • $0.01 of pandemic expenses

Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings(1)

$89 $84

$73$72

$66

$72$71

$63

Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings(1)

Up 13%, or $8mm from Q2 '20, impacted primarily by:

  • Noninterest income up $8mm, or 23%, reflective of record mortgage banking income and higher transaction volumes
  • Controlled noninterest expense, adjusted(1), to $112mm, down 3%

Down 20%, or $18mm from Q3 '19, impacted primarily by:

  • NII down $8mm due to lower interest rates and accretion, partly offset by acquisitions and growth
  • Noninterest expense, adjusted(1) up $7mm due to Park, pandemic, merit, and mortgage commissions
  • Noninterest income down $2mm due to lower transaction volumes due to the pandemic

RESULTS CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY PANDEMIC AND LOWER RATES; FEE VOLUMES RECOVERING

Amounts in millions, except per share data

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics,2 definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.

LOANS

$14,934

$14,653

$13,964

$13,913

$13,619

$13,754

$12,773

$12,842

$13,457

5.09%

4.85%

4.57%

3.98%

3.86%

3.89%

3.74%

Q3 '19

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Q2 '20

Q3 '20

C&I

Agricultural

Owner-occupied CRE

Investor CRE

Consumer

Loan Yield

Loan Yield, excluding PPP

PPP

Corporate

Loans

Highlights

Overall, portfolio growth impacted by lower customer demand and higher customer liquidity

  • Down 2% from Q2 '20, excluding PPP
    • Corporate down 3%
    • Consumer up 1% reflecting growth of high-quality1-4 family mortgages
  • Up 15% from Q3 '19; down 1% excluding PPP loans and Park
  • PPP contributed $1.2bn; consistent with Q2 '20; reducing loan yields by 12bps
  • Mix continues to be well-diversified

Dollars in millions

Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain

3

terms, and footnotes used.

LOAN DIVERSIFICATION - CORPORATE

$9.9bn(3)

74% of Total Loans, excl PPP(3)

34% C&I / 36% CRE / 3% Agricultural

Senior Housing

Other C&I

Healthcare Services / Hospitals

Leveraged Finance

Elevated

Risk

(both C&I and CRE categories)

Agricultural

Multi-family

Retail CRE

Construction

Owner Occupied

CREOffice, Industrial, and

Other Investor CRE

Sector

$

%(3)

Risk Mitigants

Elevated Risk

Recreation / Entertainment

$230

1.7%

Very granular, real estate secured

Hotels

160

1.1%

All major brands, avg. LTV 50%

Restaurants

120

0.9%

Very granular, real estate secured

Total

$510

3.7%

Other Areas of Focus

Investor CRE:

Retail

$450

3.3%

Service oriented strip centers

Office

440

3.3%

Diversified, largely suburban

Granular, relationship equity

Leveraged Finance

410

3.1%

sponsors

C&ICRE Agricultural

SOLID UNDERWRITING AND GRANULAR, DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO MITIGATE RISKS

Dollar amounts in millions unless otherwise noted

Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for details on the definitions of certain terms and footnotes used.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 726 M - -
Net income 2020 89,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Yield 2020 4,73%
Capitalization 1 355 M 1 355 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,87x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 2 122
Free-Float 90,4%
NameTitle
Michael L. Scudder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark G. Sander President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jo Ann Boylan Chief Information & Operations Officer, EVP
Patrick Sean Barrett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara A. Boigegrain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.-48.61%1 355
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.41%304 210
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-24.33%253 823
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.65%205 451
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.79%184 941
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.6.36%148 059
