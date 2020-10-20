First Midwest Bancorp : 3Q 2020 Earnings Presentation

EPS of $0.21 for Q3 '20; impacted by optimization strategies and the continued impact of the pandemic:

Noninterest income down $2mm due to lower transaction volumes due to the pandemic

NII down $8mm due to lower interest rates and accretion, partly offset by acquisitions and growth

Down 20%, or $18mm from Q3 '19, impacted primarily by:

Noninterest income up $8mm, or 23%, reflective of record mortgage banking income and higher transaction volumes

Up 13%, or $8mm from Q2 '20, impacted primarily by:

RESULTS CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY PANDEMIC AND LOWER RATES; FEE VOLUMES RECOVERING

Amounts in millions, except per share data

