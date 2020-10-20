First Midwest Bancorp : 3Q 2020 Earnings Presentation
0
10/20/2020 | 05:50pm EDT
Earnings Call Presentation
2020 Third Quarter
October 21, 2020
Q3 '20 EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS
Earnings Per Share
$0.41
$0.40
$0.37
$0.38
$0.35
$0.28
Earnings
EPS of $0.21 for Q3 '20; impacted by optimization strategies and the continued impact of the pandemic:
$0.12 of retail and balance sheet optimization costs
$0.07 of loan loss provision for pandemic related ACL
$0.17 impact to Q2 '20
$0.19 impact to Q1 '20
$0.01 of pandemic expenses
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings(1)
$89 $84
$73$72
$66
$72$71
$63
Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings(1)
Up 13%, or $8mm from Q2 '20, impacted primarily by:
Noninterest income up $8mm, or 23%, reflective of record mortgage banking income and higher transaction volumes
Controlled noninterest expense, adjusted(1), to $112mm, down 3%
Down 20%, or $18mm from Q3 '19, impacted primarily by:
NII down $8mm due to lower interest rates and accretion, partly offset by acquisitions and growth
Noninterest expense, adjusted(1) up $7mm due to Park, pandemic, merit, and mortgage commissions
Noninterest income down $2mm due to lower transaction volumes due to the pandemic
RESULTS CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY PANDEMIC AND LOWER RATES; FEE VOLUMES RECOVERING
Amounts in millions, except per share data
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculations of these metrics,2 definitions of certain terms, and footnotes used.
LOANS
$14,934
$14,653
$13,964
$13,913
$13,619
$13,754
$12,773
$12,842
$13,457
5.09%
4.85%
4.57%
3.98%
3.86%
3.89%
3.74%
Q3 '19
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Q3 '20
C&I
Agricultural
Owner-occupied CRE
Investor CRE
Consumer
Loan Yield
Loan Yield, excluding PPP
PPP
Corporate
Loans
Highlights
Overall, portfolio growth impacted by lower customer demand and higher customer liquidity
Down 2% from Q2 '20, excluding PPP
Corporate down 3%
Consumer up 1% reflecting growth of high-quality1-4 family mortgages
Up 15% from Q3 '19; down 1% excluding PPP loans and Park
PPP contributed $1.2bn; consistent with Q2 '20; reducing loan yields by 12bps
Mix continues to be well-diversified
Dollars in millions
Note: See the accompanying "Non-GAAP Financial Information," "Glossary of Terms," and "Footnotes" slides for details on the calculation of these metrics, definitions of certain
3
terms, and footnotes used.
LOAN DIVERSIFICATION - CORPORATE
$9.9bn(3)
74% of Total Loans, excl PPP(3)
34% C&I / 36% CRE / 3% Agricultural
Senior Housing
Other C&I
Healthcare Services / Hospitals
Leveraged Finance
Elevated
Risk
(both C&I and CRE categories)
Agricultural
Multi-family
Retail CRE
Construction
Owner Occupied
CREOffice, Industrial, and
Other Investor CRE
Sector
$
%(3)
Risk Mitigants
Elevated Risk
Recreation / Entertainment
$230
1.7%
Very granular, real estate secured
Hotels
160
1.1%
All major brands, avg. LTV 50%
Restaurants
120
0.9%
Very granular, real estate secured
Total
$510
3.7%
Other Areas of Focus
Investor CRE:
Retail
$450
3.3%
Service oriented strip centers
Office
440
3.3%
Diversified, largely suburban
Granular, relationship equity
Leveraged Finance
410
3.1%
sponsors
C&ICRE Agricultural
SOLID UNDERWRITING AND GRANULAR, DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO MITIGATE RISKS
Dollar amounts in millions unless otherwise noted
Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for details on the definitions of certain terms and footnotes used.
4
