First Midwest Bancorp : 3Q 2020 Investor Presentation

35 Various leadership roles since joining the Bank in 1986

Head of Commercial Banking for Associated Banc-Corp, from

40 2009 to 2011 and held various leadership positions at Bank of America and LaSalle Bank

Chief Financial Officer at Fulton Financial Corporation from

30 2014 to 2016, Chief Financial Officer of Wholesale Banking at SunTrust and held various leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Executive Vice President and Regional Credit Executive for

35 PNC Financial Services from 2009 to 2019 and previously at National City Bank, Comerica and Manufacturers National

Senior Vice President and Market Executive at Bank of

40 America Merrill Lynch and Group Senior Vice President at LaSalle Bank

Executive Vice President, Sales and Service at RBS/Citizen's

26 Bank and held various leadership positions with Element Funding and Colonial BancGroup