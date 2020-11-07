Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.    FMBI

FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.

(FMBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First Midwest Bancorp : 3Q 2020 Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/07/2020 | 03:22pm EST

PRESENTATION MATERIALS

November 2020

WHAT DRIVES US

VISION

MISSION

VALUES

To be the partner of choice for financial

To help our clients achieve

To serve our clients with integrity,

services in the markets we serve, and one

financial success.

excellence, responsibility and

of the nation's top performing financial

passion.

institutions.

Our vision, mission and values drive a culture that is centered on client needs, rooted in service excellence, dedicated to bettering our communities, focused on attracting top industry talent and influenced by technological change.

2

FIRST MIDWEST TODAY

A Premier Commercial Bank

With a Robust Distribution Network

  • Multi-state,Midwestern reach
    • $21bn of total assets
    • $13bn of AUM
    • Chicago's 3rd largest independent bank
      • Top 10 deposit share in Chicago MSA
      • #2 deposit share in South Metro
      • 3rd largest wealth management platform in IL

Assets have grown at 18% CAGR since 2016

$21bn

$18bn

Park Bank

$14bn

Northern

$16bn

Bridgeview

($1.2bn)

$11bn

Standard

Bank

PPP loans

States

($1.1bn)

Bank

($0.6bn)

($1.2bn)

($2.6bn)

2016

2017

2018

2019

Q3 '20

EXPANSION DRIVEN BOTH ORGANICALLY AND THROUGH DISCIPLINED ACQUISITIONS

Source: Company filings and SNL Financial

Note: See the accompanying "Glossary of Terms" and "Footnotes" slides for details on the definitions of certain terms and footnotes used.

3

EXPERIENCED AND WELL-REGARDED MANAGEMENT TEAM

Years at

Years in

Executive

Position

First

Financial

Prior Experience

Midwest

Services

Michael L. Scudder Chairman / Chief Executive Officer

34

Mark G. Sander

Chief Operating Officer

9

Patrick S. Barrett

Chief Financial Officer

4

Kevin P. Geoghegan Chief Credit Officer

2

Michael W. Jamieson Director of Commercial Banking

5

Thomas M. Prame

Director of Consumer Banking

9

35 Various leadership roles since joining the Bank in 1986

Head of Commercial Banking for Associated Banc-Corp, from

40 2009 to 2011 and held various leadership positions at Bank of America and LaSalle Bank

Chief Financial Officer at Fulton Financial Corporation from

30 2014 to 2016, Chief Financial Officer of Wholesale Banking at SunTrust and held various leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Executive Vice President and Regional Credit Executive for

35 PNC Financial Services from 2009 to 2019 and previously at National City Bank, Comerica and Manufacturers National

Senior Vice President and Market Executive at Bank of

40 America Merrill Lynch and Group Senior Vice President at LaSalle Bank

Executive Vice President, Sales and Service at RBS/Citizen's

26 Bank and held various leadership positions with Element Funding and Colonial BancGroup

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2020 20:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.
03:22pFIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : 3Q 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
11/03FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
10/30FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : Named as Top Commercial Bank on Chicago Tribune's 2020 T..
AQ
10/30First Midwest Named as Top Commercial Bank on Chicago Tribune's 2020 Top Work..
GL
10/21FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form ..
AQ
10/20FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : 3Q 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
10/20FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/20FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
AQ
10/20First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
GL
10/15FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 731 M - -
Net income 2020 89,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Yield 2020 4,64%
Capitalization 1 380 M 1 380 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 122
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 14,67 $
Last Close Price 12,07 $
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael L. Scudder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark G. Sander President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jo Ann Boylan Chief Information & Operations Officer, EVP
Patrick Sean Barrett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara A. Boigegrain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.-47.66%1 380
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.14%313 843
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.00%254 654
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.98%210 301
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.22%190 355
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.13.04%159 722
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group