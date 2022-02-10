Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMBI   US3208671046

FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.

(FMBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First Midwest Bancorp : Bank Awards Scholarships to Eight DePaul University Students

02/10/2022 | 11:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, February 10, 2022-First Midwest Bank today announced that it has recently awarded scholarships to eight finance students in DePaul University's Department of Finance and Real Estate, including six who are enrolled in DePaul's Keeley Academy program:

Angelina Carreras

Dilyana Dimitrova

Alexis Durrani

Madeline Fesas

Nicole Juszczyk

Royce Kim

Derrick Noda

Paige Verner

"First Midwest has been a long-standing partner of DePaul, and we are proud to support the development of well-educated, career-ready men and women who are preparing for futures in finance," said Corliss Garner, head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at First Midwest. "We congratulate these students on their achievements and encourage them to continue to focus on pursuing their dreams."

Martin Essenburg, Executive Director of the Keeley Center and Program Director for the Keeley Academy, added, "The Keeley Center for Financial Services at DePaul University is honored and privileged to be able to partner with First Midwest on this initiative to prepare students for high impact careers in financial services. The financial support for our programming and student scholarships, as well as the internships and fulltime employment, is making a significant impact in student outcomes. The mentoring, guidance and commitment to student success provided by a number of First Midwest employees also is deeply appreciated. We are looking forward to continuing our strong partnership, paving the way and opening doors for future finance professionals."

The First Midwest Bank scholarships are a key element of First Midwest's five-year, $500,000 partnership with DePaul University to build diverse representation in financial services through the Keeley Center's student cohorts via outreach, targeted programming, scholarship support and internship placements at the Bank. First Midwest has provided DePaul University with institutional and educational support as a corporate partner since 2015.

More information about First Midwest's scholarship program at DePaul University can be found here.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $22 billion of assets and an additional $15 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest's other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. The primary footprint of First Midwest's branch network and other locations is in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

CONTACT:

Maurissa Kanter

SVP, Director of Corporate Communications

708.831.7345

maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com

Disclaimer

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 16:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.
11:53aFIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : Bank Awards Scholarships to Eight DePaul University Students
PU
02/02TO : All Directors and Executive Officers of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc - Form 8-K
PU
02/02FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC : Temporary Suspension of Trading Under Registrant's Employee Be..
AQ
01/28FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/27Old National and First Midwest Receive Final Regulatory Approval for Merger of Equals
AQ
01/26FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : Named 2022 Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by Bankr..
PU
01/18First Midwest Bancorp's Q4 Adjusted Earnings Decline, Revenue Rises
MT
01/18FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/18FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP : ANNOUNCES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
01/18FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 761 M - -
Net income 2021 189 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 2 401 M 2 401 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 2 000
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 21,04 $
Average target price 24,63 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael L. Scudder Chief Financial Officer
Mark G. Sander President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Patrick Sean Barrett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jo Ann Boylan Chief Information & Operations Officer, EVP
Barbara A. Boigegrain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.2.73%2 401
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-1.52%461 046
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION10.77%398 076
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.14%259 565
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY22.45%229 495
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.5.97%207 665