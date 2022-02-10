First Midwest Bancorp : Bank Awards Scholarships to Eight DePaul University Students

CHICAGO, February 10, 2022-First Midwest Bank today announced that it has recently awarded scholarships to eight finance students in DePaul University's Department of Finance and Real Estate, including six who are enrolled in DePaul's Keeley Academy program:

Angelina Carreras

Dilyana Dimitrova

Alexis Durrani

Madeline Fesas

Nicole Juszczyk

Royce Kim

Derrick Noda

Paige Verner

"First Midwest has been a long-standing partner of DePaul, and we are proud to support the development of well-educated, career-ready men and women who are preparing for futures in finance," said Corliss Garner, head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at First Midwest. "We congratulate these students on their achievements and encourage them to continue to focus on pursuing their dreams."

Martin Essenburg, Executive Director of the Keeley Center and Program Director for the Keeley Academy, added, "The Keeley Center for Financial Services at DePaul University is honored and privileged to be able to partner with First Midwest on this initiative to prepare students for high impact careers in financial services. The financial support for our programming and student scholarships, as well as the internships and fulltime employment, is making a significant impact in student outcomes. The mentoring, guidance and commitment to student success provided by a number of First Midwest employees also is deeply appreciated. We are looking forward to continuing our strong partnership, paving the way and opening doors for future finance professionals."

The First Midwest Bank scholarships are a key element of First Midwest's five-year, $500,000 partnership with DePaul University to build diverse representation in financial services through the Keeley Center's student cohorts via outreach, targeted programming, scholarship support and internship placements at the Bank. First Midwest has provided DePaul University with institutional and educational support as a corporate partner since 2015.

More information about First Midwest's scholarship program at DePaul University can be found here.

