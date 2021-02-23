Log in
FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.

(FMBI)
First Midwest Bancorp : Bank Ranked One of the Top 100 Banks of 2021 by GOBankingRates.com

02/23/2021 | 10:06am EST
CHICAGO, February 23, 2021- First Midwest Bank today announced that it has been named one of the Top 100 Banks for 2021 by GOBankingRates.com, a personal finance news and features website.First Midwest Bank is the principal banking subsidiary of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc., one of the largest independent banks headquartered in Chicago with approximately $21 billion of assets, an additional $14 billion of wealth management assets and more than 2,100 colleagues.

According to GOBankingRates's review, 'First Midwest Bank lives up to its name, providing an extensive range of accounts and services to its Midwest-based clientele.' The review also cited First Midwest's customer-friendly fee structures and account minimums as rationale for its ranking.

To determine the Top 100 Banks, GOBankingRates assessed institutions with available published data (national, regional, local and online) from its 2021 Best Banks categories, as well as all credit unions with more than $1 billion in total assets.

Read the full listing here.

About First Midwest

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $21 billion of assets and an additional $14 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest's other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, eastern Iowa and other markets in the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com

CONTACT:

Maurissa Kanter
SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
708.831.7345
maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com

