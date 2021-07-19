First Midwest Bancorp : Five First Midwest Bankers Honored on Crain's Chicago's Notable Minorities in Commercial Banking List

CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 - First Midwest Bank today announced that five of its commercial bankers were named to the Crain's Chicago 2021 Notable Minorities in Commercial Banking list. The list profiles accomplished minority bankers in the Chicago area who excel in the commercial banking business, serve as role models and promote inclusive practices in the workplace.

'At First Midwest, we are committed to building teams of diverse colleagues who serve our clients exceptionally well, bring unique perspectives to work every day and who embody our values of service, integrity, responsibility and passion,' said Mike Jamieson, Executive Vice President and Director of Commercial Banking at First Midwest. 'All of the leaders named to the list are inspirational leaders and mentors within the banking community, and we thank them for their continued commitment to serving our clients, colleagues and communities.'

The five First Midwest commercial bankers named to the 2021 list are:

Mohammed Abunada is a senior vice president in First Midwest's Professional Services Business Banking division, serving the needs of private practices including physicians, dentists, veterinarians, surgery centers and hospitals. He is currently the chairman of the Orland Park Prayer Center scholarship committee, a governing council member at Advocate Christ Medical Center and a member of MedGlobal. Javonna Burton is a vice president focusing on corporate and municipal clients. A 25-year industry veteran, she is a member of the Association for Financial Professionals, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc and a past board member of Growing Home, Inc. Michael Chin is a vice president serving a wide range of business and non-profit clients. He has nearly 30 years of experience in commercial banking, commercial real estate and middle market lending. Chin currently serves as the board chair for Chinese Mutual Aid Association and is also a current member of the FBI's Multi-Cultural Advisory Council, an organization that addresses community issues including hate crimes. Nadine Johnson is a senior vice president and treasury management officer for public funds. She brings 26 years of commercial banking experience, serving government and municipal clients and playing a role on the treasury management liquidity taskforce. Johnson is currently the chair of the Diversity Equity & Inclusion Taskforce of the Illinois Government Finance Officers Association, board president for Words on Wheels Inc and finance committee member of Healthcare Foundation of Northern Lake County.

Abdullah Tadrosis a vice president specializing in commercial banking - specifically in financial underwriting and monitoring compliance. He is on the Graham School Alumni Advisory Board at Saint Xavier University as well as a current finance committee advisory member of St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church - an organization for which he previously served as treasurer, vice chairman and chairman.

Read the full Crain's listing here.

