First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Schedule for 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/02/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

CHICAGO, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”), the holding company of First Midwest Bank, today announced the following schedule and contact information for its 2020 third quarter earnings release and conference call:

  • Earnings Release: Tuesday, October 20, 2020, after the market close, by GlobeNewswire distribution and First Midwest’s website at investor.firstmidwest.com.

  • Conference Call: Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. ET. Listen-only mode, via telephone and Internet broadcast on First Midwest’s website at investor.firstmidwest.com.

  • Dial-in Numbers: US (877) 507-0639; International (412) 317-6003. Participants should ask for the First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. Please call 10 to 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

  • Telephone Replay: US (877) 344-7529; International (412) 317-0088; Conference ID: 10148585. The replay will be available one hour after completion of the live call until 9:00 A.M. ET on January 20, 2021.

  • Web Replay: Access the web replay by selecting the Investor Relations section of First Midwest’s website at investor.firstmidwest.com. The replay will be available one hour after completion of the live call until 9:00 A.M. ET on January 20, 2021.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $21 billion of assets and an additional $13 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, eastern Iowa and other markets in the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

CONTACTS:
 
Investors
Patrick S. Barrett
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
708.831.7231
pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com		Media
Maurissa Kanter
SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
708.831.7345
maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 731 M - -
Net income 2020 92,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 5,18%
Capitalization 1 237 M 1 237 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 122
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 14,50 $
Last Close Price 10,82 $
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael L. Scudder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark G. Sander President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jo Ann Boylan Chief Information & Operations Officer, EVP
Patrick Sean Barrett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Barbara A. Boigegrain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.-53.08%1 237
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.94%295 526
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-33.00%240 363
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.57%208 805
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-25.41%164 414
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-4.20%131 014
