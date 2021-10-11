Log in
FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.

First Midwest Bancorp : , Inc. Announces Schedule for 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release

10/11/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”), the holding company of First Midwest Bank, today announced that it will distribute its 2021 third quarter earnings release on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, before the market opens, by GlobeNewswire distribution. The earnings release also will be available on First Midwest’s website at investor.firstmidwest.com. Due to the pending merger between First Midwest and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), First Midwest will not host an earnings conference call this quarter.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $22 billion of assets and an additional $15 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. The primary footprint of First Midwest’s branch network and other locations is in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

CONTACTS:  
   
Investors Media
Patrick S. Barrett Maurissa Kanter
EVP, Chief Financial Officer SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
(708) 831-7231 (708) 831-7345
pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com



Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 761 M - -
Net income 2021 186 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 2,90%
Capitalization 2 208 M 2 208 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 074
Free-Float 90,1%
Technical analysis trends FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19,32 $
Average target price 21,92 $
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael L. Scudder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark G. Sander President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Patrick Sean Barrett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jo Ann Boylan Chief Information & Operations Officer, EVP
Barbara A. Boigegrain Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.22.55%2 230
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.96%508 644
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.29%373 117
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY59.05%197 108
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.32%197 069
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.59%163 045