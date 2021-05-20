Log in
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividends

05/20/2021 | 03:13pm EDT
CHICAGO, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on the Company’s common stock. This quarterly cash dividend will be payable on July 13, 2021 to common stockholders of record on June 25, 2021 and will represent the 154th consecutive cash dividend paid by First Midwest since its inception in 1983.

In addition, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.50 per share (equivalent to $0.4375 per depositary share or 1/40th interest per share) on the Company’s 7.0% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ: FMBIP) and Series C (NASDAQ: FMBIO). The dividends are payable on August 20, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2021.

About the Company

The Company (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $21 billion of assets and an additional $14 billion of assets under management. The Company and First Midwest Bank’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. The primary footprint of the Company’s branch network and other locations is in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

Investors:
Patrick S. Barrett
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
708.831.7231
pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com
                           Media:
Maurissa Kanter
SVP, Director of Corporate Communications
708.831.7345
maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com
   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
