First Midwest Bancorp : Corliss Garner Named to Crain's Notable Executives in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion List

CHICAGO, IL, June 28, 2021- First Midwest Bank today announced that Corliss Garner, Senior Vice President and Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, was named to Crain's Chicago's 2021 Notable Executives in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) list. The listhighlightsexecutives who have made impacts advancing DEI practices professionally, as well as who have been leaders in civic/community initiatives outside of their company.

In her role, Garner works closely with First Midwest's board, executives and colleagues to develop and integrate CSR and DEI goals and strategies into First Midwest's business processes, practices and programs. Prior to joining First Midwest in 2019, she served in various leadership roles at BMO Harris Bank for more than 20 years.

Garner is also highly involved in civic and community leadership. She is the immediate past chair of the advisory board for the Chicago Community Trust African American Legacy Fund, a philanthropic, grant-making and community engagement organization that provides support to organizations focused on solving community problems. She has also served on the boards of Chicago State University, the Executive Service Corps of Chicago, and the DePaul University Coleman Entrepreneurship Center, among others.

Read the full Crain's listing here.

