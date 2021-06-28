Log in
    FMBI   US3208671046

FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC.

(FMBI)
  Report
First Midwest Bancorp : Corliss Garner Named to Crain's Notable Executives in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion List

06/28/2021 | 10:58am EDT
CHICAGO, IL, June 28, 2021- First Midwest Bank today announced that Corliss Garner, Senior Vice President and Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, was named to Crain's Chicago's 2021 Notable Executives in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) list. The listhighlightsexecutives who have made impacts advancing DEI practices professionally, as well as who have been leaders in civic/community initiatives outside of their company.

In her role, Garner works closely with First Midwest's board, executives and colleagues to develop and integrate CSR and DEI goals and strategies into First Midwest's business processes, practices and programs. Prior to joining First Midwest in 2019, she served in various leadership roles at BMO Harris Bank for more than 20 years.

Garner is also highly involved in civic and community leadership. She is the immediate past chair of the advisory board for the Chicago Community Trust African American Legacy Fund, a philanthropic, grant-making and community engagement organization that provides support to organizations focused on solving community problems. She has also served on the boards of Chicago State University, the Executive Service Corps of Chicago, and the DePaul University Coleman Entrepreneurship Center, among others.

Read the full Crain's listing here.

About First Midwest

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $21 billion of assets and an additional $14 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest's other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, eastern Iowa, and other markets in the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

CONTACT:

Maurissa Kanter

SVP, Director of Corporate Communications

708.831.7345

maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com

Disclaimer

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 14:57:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
