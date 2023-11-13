First Mining Gold Corp. is a gold developer advancing two of the gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project, and the Duparquet, Pitt and Duquesne Gold Projects in Quebec. The Springpole Gold project is undeveloped, open-pit gold deposits in in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Duparquet Gold project consists of several properties, including Beattie, Donchester, Dumico and Central Duparquet. The Company also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a portfolio of gold project interests including the Pickle Crow Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with Auteco Minerals Ltd.), the Hope Brook Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with Big Ridge Gold Corp.), and an equity interest in Treasury Metals Inc. The Pickle Crow Gold Project is located in the mining jurisdiction of northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Hope Brook Gold Project located in the mining jurisdiction of Newfoundland, Canada.

