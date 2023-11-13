|
Market Closed -
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.1250 CAD
|0.00%
|-3.85%
|-37.50%
|Nov. 10
|First Mining Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Oct. 26
|First Mining Gold Raising C$5 Million in a Private Placement of Share Units
|MT
|Sales 2023 *
|-
|Sales 2024 *
|-
|Capitalization
|104 M 74.98 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-8.00 M -5.79 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-8.00 M -5.79 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
-
|Net cash position 2023 *
|- 0
|Net cash position 2024 *
|- 0
|EV / Sales 2024 *
-
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-12,5x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-12,5x
|Employees
|33
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|96.95%
|1 week
|-3.85%
|Current month
|-3.85%
|1 month
|-7.41%
|3 months
|-21.88%
|6 months
|-32.43%
|Current year
|-37.50%
1 week
0.12
0.13
1 month
0.12
0.15
Current year
0.12
0.25
1 year
0.12
0.25
3 years
0.12
0.50
5 years
0.12
0.60
10 years
0.12
1.31
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Daniel W. Wilton CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|-
|2019
Lisa Peterson DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|37
|2022
Hazel Mullin CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|-
|2015
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Keith Neumeyer FOU
|Founder
|63
|2005
|Director/Board Member
|-
|2015
Leanne Hall BRD
|Director/Board Member
|-
|2020
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|0.1250
|0.00%
|765,870
|23-11-09
|0.1250
|0.00%
|622,948
|23-11-08
|0.1250
|-3.85%
|1,547,839
|23-11-07
|0.1300
|-1.89%
|99,988
|23-11-06
|0.1325
|+1.92%
|474,185
Delayed Quote Toronto Stock Exchange, November 10, 2023 at 03:55 pm EST
First Mining Gold Corp. is a gold developer advancing two of the gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project, and the Duparquet, Pitt and Duquesne Gold Projects in Quebec. The Springpole Gold project is undeveloped, open-pit gold deposits in in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Duparquet Gold project consists of several properties, including Beattie, Donchester, Dumico and Central Duparquet. The Company also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a portfolio of gold project interests including the Pickle Crow Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with Auteco Minerals Ltd.), the Hope Brook Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with Big Ridge Gold Corp.), and an equity interest in Treasury Metals Inc. The Pickle Crow Gold Project is located in the mining jurisdiction of northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Hope Brook Gold Project located in the mining jurisdiction of Newfoundland, Canada.
SectorGold
2024-03-31 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
0.1250CAD
Average target price
0.7375CAD
Spread / Average Target
+490.00%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-37.50%
|75 M $
|-27.54%
|39 415 M $
|-9.61%
|26 626 M $
|-9.48%
|23 333 M $
|-.--%
|12 285 M $
|+4.03%
|8 493 M $
|-4.96%
|7 038 M $
|-18.13%
|6 705 M $
|+29.53%
|6 346 M $
|+28.78%
|5 052 M $