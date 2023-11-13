Stock FF FIRST MINING GOLD CORP.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining Gold Corp. Stock price

Equities

FF

CA3208901064

Gold

Market Closed - Toronto Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 03:55:19 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for First Mining Gold Corp. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.1250 CAD 0.00% -3.85% -37.50%
Nov. 10 First Mining Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Oct. 26 First Mining Gold Raising C$5 Million in a Private Placement of Share Units MT
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials

Sales 2023 * - Sales 2024 * - Capitalization 104 M 74.98 M
Net income 2023 * -8.00 M -5.79 M Net income 2024 * -8.00 M -5.79 M EV / Sales 2023 *
-
Net cash position 2023 * - 0 Net cash position 2024 * - 0 EV / Sales 2024 *
-
P/E ratio 2023 *
-12,5x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-12,5x
Employees 33
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 96.95%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart First Mining Gold Corp.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
First Mining Gold Raising C$5 Million in a Private Placement of Share Units MT
First Mining Gold Corp. Brief: Announcing $5 Million Equity Financing MT
First Mining Gold Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 5 million in funding CI
First Mining Gold Files PEA Technical Report For Duparquet Gold Project MT
First Mining Gold Corp. Brief: Filed Technical Report for "Positive" Preliminary Economic Assessment Related to Duparquet Gold Project, Quebec, Canada MT
First Mining Gold Says a Preliminary Economic Assessment Supports a C$706-Million Mine for its Duparquet Gold Project MT
First Mining Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Duparquet Gold Project, Quebec, Canada CI
First Mining Gold Corp. Brief: Announcing "Positive" Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Duparquet Gold Project, Quebec, Canada MT
First Mining Gold says Exploration Drilling into the Buzz Target at its Duparquet Gold Project Shows Gold Mineralization MT
First Mining Gold Corp. Brief: Says Defined New Gold Zone with 6.52 g/t Au over 4.6 Metres in Initial Drilling Campaign at the Duparquet Gold Project MT
First Mining Gold Corp. Defines New Gold Zone with 6.52 G/T Au over 4.6 Metres in Initial Drilling Campaign at the Duparquet Gold Project CI
First Mining Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
First Mining Details Latest Drill Results From Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt Project MT
First Mining Gold Corp. Brief: Says Delineated "Encouraging" Gold Targets at the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt Project and Announced Management Change MT
More news

Press releases First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining Announces $5 Million Equity Financing AQ
First Mining Files Technical Report for the Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Duparquet Gold Project, Quebec, Canada PR
First Mining Gold : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted) - Form 6-K PU
First Mining Completes $5 Million Flow-Through Financing AQ
More press releases

News in other languages on First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining Gold : beginnt mit Explorationsbohrprogramm bei seinem Goldprojekt Duparquet in Region Abitibi in Quebec
First Mining Gold Corp. : First Mining beginnt mit Explorationsbohrprogramm bei seinem Goldprojekt Duparquet in Region Abitibi in Quebec
First Mining Gold Corp. : First Mining verkauft nicht zum Kerngeschäft gehörendes Lizenzportfolio für 6,7 Mio. CAD
First Mining Gold : meldet Konsolidierung des strategischen Duparquet-Liegenschafts-Pakets durch die Übernahme von Quebec-Claims von IAMGOLD
First Mining Gold Corp. : First Mining meldet Konsolidierung des strategischen Duparquet-Liegenschafts-Pakets durch die Übernahme von Quebec-Claims von IAMGOLD
More news

Quotes and Performance

1 week-3.85%
Current month-3.85%
1 month-7.41%
3 months-21.88%
6 months-32.43%
Current year-37.50%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
0.12
Extreme 0.115
0.13
1 month
0.12
Extreme 0.115
0.15
Current year
0.12
Extreme 0.115
0.25
1 year
0.12
Extreme 0.115
0.25
3 years
0.12
Extreme 0.115
0.50
5 years
0.12
Extreme 0.115
0.60
10 years
0.12
Extreme 0.115
1.31
More quotes

Managers and Directors - First Mining Gold Corp.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Daniel W. Wilton CEO
 Chief Executive Officer - 2019
Lisa Peterson DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 37 2022
Hazel Mullin CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer - 2015
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Keith Neumeyer FOU
 Founder 63 2005
Raymond L. Polman BRD
 Director/Board Member - 2015
Leanne Hall BRD
 Director/Board Member - 2020
More insiders

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 0.1250 0.00% 765,870
23-11-09 0.1250 0.00% 622,948
23-11-08 0.1250 -3.85% 1,547,839
23-11-07 0.1300 -1.89% 99,988
23-11-06 0.1325 +1.92% 474,185

Delayed Quote Toronto Stock Exchange, November 10, 2023 at 03:55 pm EST

More quotes

Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. is a gold developer advancing two of the gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project, and the Duparquet, Pitt and Duquesne Gold Projects in Quebec. The Springpole Gold project is undeveloped, open-pit gold deposits in in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Duparquet Gold project consists of several properties, including Beattie, Donchester, Dumico and Central Duparquet. The Company also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a portfolio of gold project interests including the Pickle Crow Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with Auteco Minerals Ltd.), the Hope Brook Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with Big Ridge Gold Corp.), and an equity interest in Treasury Metals Inc. The Pickle Crow Gold Project is located in the mining jurisdiction of northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Hope Brook Gold Project located in the mining jurisdiction of Newfoundland, Canada.
Sector
Gold
Calendar
2024-03-31 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
0.1250CAD
Average target price
0.7375CAD
Spread / Average Target
+490.00%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Gold Mining

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. Stock First Mining Gold Corp.
-37.50% 75 M $
NEWMONT CORPORATION Stock Newmont Corporation
-27.54% 39 415 M $
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION Stock Barrick Gold Corporation
-9.61% 26 626 M $
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED Stock Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
-9.48% 23 333 M $
POLYUS Stock Polyus
-.--% 12 285 M $
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED Stock Northern Star Resources Limited
+4.03% 8 493 M $
ROYAL GOLD, INC. Stock Royal Gold, Inc.
-4.96% 7 038 M $
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PLC Stock AngloGold Ashanti plc
-18.13% 6 705 M $
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION Stock Kinross Gold Corporation
+29.53% 6 346 M $
ALAMOS GOLD INC. Stock Alamos Gold Inc.
+28.78% 5 052 M $
Gold Mining
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock First Mining Gold Corp. - Toronto Stock Exchange
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer