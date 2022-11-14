First Mining Gold : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted) - Form 6-K 11/14/2022 | 06:22am EST Send by mail :

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted) (Unaudited) FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021 (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted) (Unaudited) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,587 $ 29,516 Investments (Note 4) 4,715 13,386 Prepaid expenses, accounts and other receivables 1,891 1,009 Total current assets 13,193 43,911 Non-current Mineral properties (Note 5) 219,196 170,017 Investment in Treasury Metals Inc. (Note 6) 6,000 15,400 Investment in PC Gold Inc. (Note 7) 21,535 21,570 Investment in Big Ridge Gold Corp. (Note 8) 2,915 1,491 Mineral property investments - 6,435 Property and equipment 1,391 1,086 Other assets 303 399 Total non-current assets 251,340 216,398 TOTAL ASSETS $ 264,533 $ 260,309 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 4,429 $ 4,491 Current portion of lease liability 167 127 Flow-through share premium liability (Note 11) 1,256 - Provision for Pickle Crow reclamation funding (Note 5(d)) 990 990 Option - PC Gold (Note 5(d)) 4,347 4,347 Total current liabilities 11,189 9,955 Non-current Lease liability 181 315 Silver Stream derivative liability (Note 9) 17,407 26,114 Total non-current liabilities 17,588 26,429 TOTAL LIABILITIES 28,777 36,384 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital (Note 10) 340,942 318,499 Warrant and share-based payment reserve (Note 10) 49,277 47,282 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain (4,049) 410 Accumulated deficit (150,414) (142,266 ) Total shareholders' equity 235,756 223,925 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 264,533 $ 260,309 Subsequent Events (Note 16) The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors: Signed: "Keith Neumeyer", Director Signed: "Raymond Polman", Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 1 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021 (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING EXPENSES (Note 12) General and administration $ 1,081 $ 1,195 $ 3,620 $ 3,820 Exploration and evaluation 111 174 491 621 Investor relations and marketing communications 313 399 1,068 1,830 Corporate development and due diligence 99 100 300 347 Fair value adjustment of non-current assets (Note 6, 8) 2,180 - 9,604 23,555 Loss from operational activities (3,784 ) (1,868 ) (15,083 ) (30,173 ) OTHER ITEMS Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary - 449 - 9,280 Fair value gain (loss) on Silver Stream liability (Note 9) 1,299 7,704 8,707 (700 ) Investments fair value (loss) (Note 4) (151 ) (4,039 ) (1,630 ) (4,672 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 196 112 239 (54 ) Other expenses (18 ) (15 ) (80 ) (68 ) Interest and other income 73 61 187 195 Gain (loss) before income taxes $ (2,385 ) $ 2,404 $ (7,660 ) $ (26,192 ) Deferred income tax recovery 95 - 95 - Equity (loss) income and dilution impacts of equity accounted investments (Note 6,7,& 8) (379 ) 15 (583 ) (5,675 ) Net (loss) income for the period $ (2,669 ) $ 2,419 $ (8,148 ) $ (31,867 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Items that will not be reclassified to net income or (loss): Investments fair value (loss) gain (Note 4) (896 ) (1,263 ) (936 ) 1,533 Mineral property investments fair value gain (loss) - (73 ) (3,537 ) (516 ) Items that are or may be reclassified to net income or (loss): Currency translation adjustment of foreign subsidiaries 15 10 14 (1 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) (881 ) (1,326 ) (4,459 ) 1,016 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ (3,550 ) $ 1,093 $ (12,607 ) $ (30,851 ) Income (loss) per share (in dollars) Basic $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 731,230,138 699,523,115 716,637,566 698,177,258 Diluted 731,231,172 705,398,997 716,637,566 698,177,258 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 2 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021 (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) gain for the period $ (2,669 ) $ 2,419 $ (8,148 ) $ (31,867 ) Adjustments for: Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary - (449 ) - (9,280 ) Fair value adjustment of non-current assets (Note 6(b)) 2,180 - 9,604 23,555 Share-based payments (Note 10) 284 339 1,354 1,585 Depreciation 229 80 407 238 Fair value (gain) loss on Silver Stream derivative liability (Note 9) (1,299 ) (7,704 ) (8,707 ) 700 Investments fair value (gain) loss (Note 4) 151 4,039 1,630 4,672 Other expenses 15 28 73 80 Accrued interest receivable 21 5 24 (84 ) Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 41 (98 ) (3 ) 40 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (95 ) - (95 ) - Equity and dilution loss (gain) on equity accounted investments 379 (13 ) 583 5,675 Operating cash flows before movements in working capital (763 ) (1,354 ) (3,278 ) (4,686 ) Changes in non-cash working capital items: Increase in prepaid expenditures, accounts and other receivables (570 ) (197 ) (553 ) (66 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payables and Accrued liabilities 1,305 (138 ) 511 (751 ) Total cash used in operating activities $ (28 ) $ (1,689 ) $ (3,320 ) $ (5,503 ) Cash flows from investing activities Mineral property expenditures (Note 5) (5,847 ) (3,730 ) (20,072 ) (11,241 ) Proceeds from sale of investments (Note 4) 661 - 6,171 11,386 Property and equipment purchases (156 ) (14 ) (616 ) (425 ) Option payments and expenditures recovered - 1,468 - 1,968 Cash expended in acquisitions (8,727 ) - (10,094 ) - Total cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (14,069 ) $ (2,276 ) $ (24,611 ) $ 1,688 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from private placements 5,325 - 5,325 - Share issuance costs (231 ) - (231 ) - Proceeds from Silver Stream (Note 9) - - - 4,757 Proceeds from exercise of warrants and stock options - 469 - 668 Repayment of lease liability (32 ) (28 ) (94 ) (83 ) Finance costs paid (9 ) (11 ) (30 ) (37 ) Total cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 5,053 $ 430 $ 4,970 $ 5,305 Foreign exchange effect on cash (11 ) 121 32 (43 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (9,054 ) (3,414 ) (22,929 ) 1,447 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning 15,641 23,724 29,516 28,901 Cash and cash equivalents, ending $ 6,587 $ 20,310 $ 6,587 $ 30,348 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 3 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021 (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Number of common shares Share capital Warrant reserve Share-based payment reserve Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Accumulated deficit Total Balance as at December 31, 2020 697,216,453 $ 317,167 $ 25,056 $ 19,592 $ (1,392 ) $ (116,870 ) $ 243,553 Exercise of options (Note 10(d)) 2,287,500 841 - (265 ) - - 576 Exercise of warrants (Note 10(c)) 265,650 104 (12 ) - - - 92 Shares issued in connection with mineral property tenure (Note 5) 857,035 310 - - - - 310 Cameron Gold exploration agreement 25,000 12 9 - - - 21 Share reduction due to expiry (701,579 ) - - - - - - Share-based payments - - - 2,301 - - 2,301 Obligation to distribute investments - - - - - 12,954 12,954 Loss for the period - - - - - (31,867 ) (31,867 ) Other comprehensive income - - - - 1,016 - 1,016 Balance as at September 30, 2021 699,950,059 $ 318,434 $ 25,053 $ 21,628 $ (376 ) $ (135,783 ) $ 228,956 Balance as at December 31, 2021 700,200,059 $ 318,499 $ 25,063 $ 22,219 $ 410 $ (142,266 ) $ 223,925 Proceeds from private placement 17,749,868 5,325 - - - - 5,325 Private placements share issuance cost - (231 ) - - - - (231 ) Flow-through share premium liability - (1,351 ) - - - - (1,351 ) Settlement of RSUs (Note 10(e)) 516,664 120 - (120 ) - - - Shares issued on acquisition of Duparquet Project (Note 3) 79,169,460 17,394 - - - - 17,391 Shares issued in connection with mineral property tenure (Note 5) 4,400,324 1,191 - - - - 1,189 Share reduction due to expiry (118,029 ) - - - - - - Share-based payments - - - 2,115 - - 2,115 Loss for the period - - - - - (8,148 ) (8,148 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - - (4,459 ) - (4,459 ) Balance as at September 30, 2022 801,918,346 $ 340,942 $ 25,063 $ 24,214 $ (4,049 ) $ (150,414 ) $ 235,756 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements. 4 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) 1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS First Mining Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "First Mining") is a public company which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the symbol "FF", on the OTCQX under the symbol "FFMGF", and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "FMG". The Company's head office and principal address is Suite 2070 - 1188 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6E 4A2. First Mining was incorporated on April 4, 2005 and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp. in January 2018. First Mining is advancing a portfolio of gold projects in Canada, with the most advanced project being the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the Duparquet Gold Project in September 2022 and is developing plans to advance the project along with its nearby Duquense and Pitt Projects in Québec. The Company holds a 15% equity position in Treasury Metals Inc. which is advancing the Goliath Gold Complex toward construction and a 19% equity position in Big Ridge Gold Corp. which is advancing the Hope Brook Project as a joint arrangement. First Mining's portfolio of gold projects in eastern Canada also includes the Cameron project. In addition, the Company holds a 30% interest in PC Gold Inc., the legal entity which holds the Pickle Crow gold project (being advanced by Auteco Minerals Ltd). In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic. The Company continues to evaluate the potential impacts arising from COVID-19 on all aspects of its business. For the period ended September 30, 2022, there were no significant financial impacts on the Company. 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting , using policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). These condensed interim consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, as some disclosures from the annual consolidated financial statements have been condensed or omitted. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, except for financial instruments classified as fair value through profit and loss or fair value through other comprehensive income (loss), which are stated at their fair value. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements are presented in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted, and tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries. The functional currency of the Company and its Canadian subsidiaries is the Canadian dollar while the functional currency of the Company's non-Canadian subsidiary is the US dollar. In preparing the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company used the same accounting policies, methods of computation and accounting policy judgments as in the annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. The areas of estimation uncertainty remain unchanged from those disclosed in the annual consolidated financial statements. There are no IFRS or IFRS Interpretations Committee interpretations that are not yet effective that, if adopted, would be expected to have a material impact on the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements. These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on November 9, 2022. 5 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) 3. ACQUISITION OF DUPARQUET On September 15, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of all the outstanding common shares of Beattie Gold Mines Ltd. ("Beattie"), a private company that owns the mineral rights to mining claims that make up the former Beattie mining concession that form a large part of the Duparquet Gold Project located Québec, Canada (the "Beattie Transaction"), that are not already owned by the Company or Clifton Star Resources Inc. ("Clifton Star"). The total consideration of the Beattie Transaction was $4.43641 cash per Beattie Gold common share and 35 common shares of First Mining ("First Mining Shares") per Beattie Gold common share for total cash consideration of $6,227,176 and total share consideration of 51,532,516 First Mining Shares. Concurrent with completing the Beattie Transaction, the Company completed the acquisitions of 2699681 Canada Ltd. ("269 Canada") and 2588111 Manitoba Ltd. ("258 Manitoba"), (together the "Concurrent Transactions") through Clifton Star. The total consideration of the Concurrent Transactions was $2,500,000 in cash and the issuance of 20,000,000 First Mining Shares. As a result of acquiring Beattie, 269 Canada and 258 Manitoba, the Company now owns 100% of the Duparquet Gold Project. Management has concluded that the acquisition of Duparquet, consisting of Beattie, 269 Canada and 258 Manitoba, has been recorded as an asset acquisition when applying the guidance within IFRS 3 Business Combinations. In accordance with IFRS 3, the purchase price has been allocated to the assets acquired and liabilities assumed, based on their estimated fair values at the acquisition date. Upon closing, the fair value of identifiable assets acquired from Beattie, 269 Canada and 258 Manitoba were as follows: Mineral Properties $ 24,166 Accounts Payable and Accruals (71 ) Net assets acquired $ 24,095 The consideration paid by the Company was comprised as follows: Fair value of 71,532,516 common shares issued for Beattie, 269 Canada and 258 Manitoba $ 15,368 Cash paid 8,727 Total consideration paid $ 24,095 6 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) 4. INVESTMENTS The movements in investments during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2021 are summarized as follows: Marketable Securities (FVTPL) Marketable Securities (FVTOCI) Warrants (FVTPL) Total Investments Balance as at December 31, 2021 $ 8,400 $ 4,986 $ - $ 13,386 Additions - 110 - 110 Disposals (4,406 ) (1,810 ) - (6,216 ) Loss recorded in other comprehensive loss - (936) - (936 ) Loss recorded in net loss (1,630) - - (1,630 ) Balance as at September 30, 2022 $ 2,365 $ 2,350 $ - $ 4,715 Marketable Securities (FVTPL) Marketable Securities (FVTOCI) Warrants (FVTPL) Total Investments Balance as at December 31, 2020 $ 9,267 $ 3,386 $ 5,772 $ 18,425 Additions 13,691 216 - 13,907 Disposals (13,971 ) (710 ) - (14,681 ) Gain recorded in other comprehensive income - 2,094 - 2,094 Loss recorded in net loss (587 ) - (3,698 ) (4,285 ) Distribution to shareholders - - (2,074 ) (2,074 ) Balance as at December 31, 2021 $ 8,400 $ 4,986 $ - $ 13,386 The Company holds securities of publicly traded companies as strategic interests. The investments where the Company does not have significant influence are classified as marketable securities. The Auteco and First Majestic common shares are classified as FVTPL. Other marketable securities are designated as FVTOCI. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company: · Sold a total of 60,000,000 common shares of Auteco for net proceeds of $4,406,000 resulting in a $96,000 realized loss on sale based on the initial value at the time of initial recognition of the securities; · Sold a total of 1,477,300 common shares of other marketable securities for net proceeds of $1,766,000 resulting in a realized gain on sale of $654,000 based on the original cost at the time of initial recognition. · Received 1,544,944 shares of Westward Gold (initial recognition - $110,000), in connection with the Earn-in Agreement associated with the Turquoise Canyon Project in Nevada, USA. 7 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) 5. MINERAL PROPERTIES As at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company has capitalized the following acquisition, exploration, and evaluation costs on its mineral properties: Springpole Birch-Uchi (Note 5(a)) Cameron Duparquet (Note 5b) Duquesne/ Pitt Hope Brook (Note 5(c)) Pickle Crow (Note 5(d)) Others (1) Total Balance December 31, 2021 $ 104,065 $ 1,320 $ 32,329 $ 3,098 $ 7,244 $ 18,027 $ - $ 3,934 $ 170,017 Acquisition 1,662 455 - 30,490 - - - - 32,607 Concessions, taxes and royalties 252 - 15 2 - - - - 269 Salaries and share-based payments 2,605 438 66 152 3 - - - 3,264 Drilling, exploration, and technical consulting 6,520 385 69 119 - - - - 7,093 Assaying, field supplies, and environmental 6,348 17 34 10 - - - - 6,409 Travel and other expenditures 1,711 87 4 2 - - - - 1,804 Total Expenditures $ 19,098 $ 1,382 $ 188 $ 30,775 $ 3 $ - $ - $ - $ 51,446 Disposal, impairment, reclassification or option payments - - - - (2,175 ) - (92 ) (2,267 ) Balance September 30, 2022 $ 123,163 $ 2,702 $ 32,517 $ $33,873 $ 7,247 $ 15,852 $ - $ 3,842 $ 219,196 Springpole Birch-Uchi Cameron Duparquet (Note 5b) Duquesne/ Pitt Hope Brook Pickle Crow Others (1) Total Balance December 31, 2020 $ 87,907 $ - $ 31,875 $ 2,670 $ 7,229 $ 20,612 $ 24,986 $ 4,150 $ 179,429 Acquisition 1,222 1,047 21 - - - - - 2,290 Concessions, taxes and royalties 684 - 32 - 3 20 - - 739 Salaries and share-based payments 3,311 3 185 114 6 44 22 - 3,685 Drilling, exploration, and technical consulting 4,235 269 102 270 6 16 3,251 20 8,169 Assaying, field supplies, and environmental 5,194 1 80 38 - 3 - (20) 5,296 Travel and other expenditures 1,512 - 34 6 - 17 - - 1,569 Total Expenditures $ 16,158 $ 1,320 $ 454 $ 428 $ 15 $ 100 $ 3,273 $ 0 $ 21,748 Disposal, impairment, reclassification or option payments - - - - - (2,685 ) (28,259 ) (216 ) (31,160 ) Balance December 31, 2021 $ 104,065 $ 1,320 $ 32,329 $ 3,098 $ 7,244 $ 18,027 $ - $ 3,934 $ 170,017 (1) Other mineral properties as at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 include: A 1.5% NSR Royalty under the terms of the Treasury Share Purchase Agreement (defined in Note 6); and Turquoise Canyon property in Nevada (under option with Momentum Minerals Ltd. which was subsequently acquired by IM Exploration Inc. on July 6, 2021 and IM Exploration Inc. was renamed to Westward Gold Inc. on October 7, 2021). 8 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) 5. MINERAL PROPERTIES (continued) The Company has various underlying agreements and commitments with respect to its mineral properties, which define annual or future payments in connection with royalty buy-backs or maintenance of property interests, the most significant of which are discussed below. During the period ended September 30, 2022, the Company issued an aggregate of 444,887 common shares pursuant to the terms of certain Birch-Uchi option and earn-in agreements. a) Birch-Uchi Properties i) Swain Post property option On February 26, 2021, the Company entered into a three year earn-in agreement with Exiro Minerals Corp. ("Exiro") pursuant to which First Mining may earn a 100% interest in Exiro's Swain Post property ("Swain Post Property") in northwestern Ontario by making total cash and share payments of $335,000 to Exiro during the term of the option, and by completing all assessment work requirements on the Swain Post Property during the three-year option term. In Q2 2022, the company issued 388,267 shares and made payments of $50,000 in cash under the terms of the Earn-In agreement. ii) Swain Lake property option On April 28, 2021, the Company entered into an earn-in agreement with Whitefish Exploration Inc. ("Whitefish"), which gives First Mining the option to earn up to a 100% interest in Whitefish's Swain Lake project ("Swain Lake") in northwestern Ontario in two stages over a period of five years. First Mining may earn a 70% interest in Swain Lake by making cash payments totaling $200,000 and share payments totaling $425,000, and by incurring at least $500,000 worth of expenditures on the Swain Lake Property during the first three years of the earn-in term. Upon completing the first stage of the earn-in, First Mining will hold a 70% interest in the Swain Lake Property and will have an additional period of two years within which to acquire the remaining 30% of the project by paying $1,000,000 in cash and issuing $1,000,000 worth of First Mining shares to Whitefish. In Q2 2022, the company issued 702,875 shares and made payments of $100,000 in cash under the terms of the Earn-In agreement. iii) Vixen properties acquisition On September 15, 2021, the Company entered into a three-year option agreement with ALX Resources Corp. ("ALX") pursuant to which First Mining may earn up to a 100% interest in ALX's Vixen North, Vixen South and Vixen West properties (the "Vixen Properties") in northwestern Ontario in two stages over a period of five years. First Mining may earn a 70% interest in the Vixen Properties by making cash and share payments of $950,000 to ALX during the term of the option, and by incurring at least $500,000 worth of expenditures on the property during the initial three-year option term. Upon completing the first stage of the earn-in, First Mining will hold a 70% interest in the Vixen Properties and will have an additional period of two years to acquire the remaining 30% of the project by paying $500,000 in cash and issuing $500,000 worth of First Mining shares to ALX. During the period ended September 30, 2022, the company issued 444,887 shares and made payments of $100,000 in cash under the terms of the Earn-In agreement. 9 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) 5. MINERAL PROPERTIES (continued) iv) Birch Lake properties acquisition On October 11, 2021, the Company entered into an earn-in agreement with Pelangio Exploration Inc. ("Pelangio") pursuant to which First Mining may earn up to an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake properties (the "Birch Lake Properties") in two stages over a period of six years. First Mining may earn a 51% interest in the Birch Lake Properties by making cash payments totaling $350,000 and issuing in aggregate 1,300,000 First Mining shares and by incurring at least $1,750,000 worth of expenditures on the Birch Lake Properties during the first 4 years of the earn-in term. Upon completing the first stage of the earn-in, First Mining will hold a 51% interest in the Birch Lake Properties and will have an additional period of 2 years to acquire a further 29% interest in the Birch Lake Properties by paying $400,000 to Pelangio in cash or issuing First Mining Shares, at First Mining's sole discretion, and by incurring an additional $1,750,000 worth of expenditures on the Birch Lake Properties. v) Stargazer properties acquisition On October 29, 2021, the Company entered into a three year earn-in agreement with a private individual pursuant to which First Mining may earn a 100% interest in the Stargazer and other properties ("Stargazer Properties") in northwestern Ontario by making cash and share payments of $250,000 to the private individual during the term of the option, and by incurring at least $350,000 worth of expenditures on the Stargazer Properties during the three-year option term. b) Duparquet Project During the period ended September 30, 2022, the Company issued 71,532,516 common shares in connection with the Duparquet property acquisition. The Duparquet acquisition costs recorded in Mineral Properties are broken down as follows: 10 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) The Duparquet acquisition costs recorded in Mineral Properties are broken down as follows: September 30, 2022 Mineral Properties - Central Duparquet $ 67 Investment in Beattie Gold Mines - Initial Recognition on Feb 7, 2022 5,544 Equity Loss (1 ) Mineral Property Investments in 269 Canada and 258 Manitoba 4,281 Fair value loss - FVTOCI (3,536 ) Mineral Properties - Initial Recognition on September 15, 2022 24,165 Total acquisition costs recorded in Mineral Properties $ 30,520 c) Hope Brook Project On June 8, 2021, the Company announcedit had closed a definitive earn-in agreement with Big Ridge Gold Corp. "Big Ridge" (the "Big Ridge transaction") whereby Big Ridge may earn up to an 80% interest in First Mining's Hope Brook Gold Project located in Newfoundland, Canada. Pursuant to the definitive earn-in agreement, Big Ridge can earn an 80% interest in the Hope Brook Project through a two-stage earn-in over five years by incurring a total of $20,000,000 in qualifying expenditures, issuing up to 36.5 million shares of Big Ridge to First Mining and making a future cash payment to First Mining. Upon completion of the earning in, First Mining will retain a 20% interest in the Hope Brook Project and a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty on the Hope Brook Project, of which 0.5% can be bought back by Big Ridge for $2,000,000. In accordance with the agreement, First Mining nominated one member to the 11 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) 5. MINERAL PROPERTIES (continued) Board of Directors of Big Ridge upon closing and received $500,000 and 11,500,000 shares of Big Ridge which have been credited against the Hope Brook project mineral property balance. On September 13, 2022, Big Ridge completed Stage 1 of the earn-in requirements necessary to satisfy the earn-in threshold set out in the Hope Brook option agreement. The Company received 15.0 million common shares of Big Ridge and the Company's interest in the project decreased to 49%. See Note 8 below for further details of the equity accounted investment in Big Ridge. d) Pickle Crow Project On March 12, 2020, the Company and AuTeco executed a definitive Earn-In Agreement (the "AuTeco Earn-In Agreement") whereby AuTeco may earn up to an 80% interest in PC Gold, a then wholly-owned subsidiary of First Mining which owns the Pickle Crow Project. Pursuant to the AuTeco Earn-In Agreement, the Earn-In is comprised of two stages and on June 9, 2021, the Company announced completion of the Stage 1 earn-in and accordingly AuTeco obtained a 51% ownership of the PC Gold legal entity. First Mining received the scheduled 100,000,000 AuTeco shares and executed the joint venture shareholders agreement. Following the completion of the Stage 1 earn-in by AuTeco, First Mining's percentage ownership of its former subsidiary, PC Gold, was reduced from 100% to 49%, which led to a loss of control and the resulting deconsolidation of PC Gold Inc. from First Mining's financial statements. Following completion of the Stage 2 earn-in in Q3 2021 the Company delivered the additional 19% interest in PC Gold to Auteco from the Option - PC Gold balance which represented the fair value loss on the reduced 30% PC Gold ownership. A corresponding reduction in the equity accounted investment in PC Gold was also recorded as a result of this dilution. The $4,347,000 liability balance as at September 30, 2022 represents the additional net dilution which would result from Auteco completing its additional 10% equity interest. Following receipt of $3,000,000 under this option First Mining's ownership would reduce to 20%. The Company's agreement with AuTeco requires First Mining to contribute its pro-rata share of environmental reclamation funding, which was 30% as at September 30, 2022 following completion of the stage 2 earn-in. Accordingly, the Company has recorded a provision of $990,000 as at September 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021 - $990,000). 6. INVESTMENT IN TREASURY METALS a) Treasury Share Purchase Agreement Overview On August 7, 2020, First Mining completed a transaction with Treasury Metals under a share purchase agreement (the "Treasury Share Purchase Agreement"), pursuant to which Treasury Metals agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Tamaka Gold Corporation, a previously wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and 100% owner of the Goldlund Project. Under the terms of the Treasury Share Purchase Agreement, First Mining received total consideration of $91,521,000 which was comprised of (i) 43.33 million common shares (post-consolidation) of Treasury Metals ("Treasury Metals Shares") with a fair value of $78,000,000; (ii) 11.67 million common share purchase warrants (post-consolidation) of Treasury Metals ("Treasury Metals Warrants") with an exercise price of $1.50 for a three year term with a fair value of $9,812,000; (iii) a retained 1.5% Net Smelter Returns ("NSR") royalty on Goldlund (0.5% of which can be bought back by Treasury Metals for $5 million in cash) with a fair value of $3,709,000; and (iv) the right to certain contingent milestone payments totaling $5 million, payable in cash on certain key advancements at Goldlund which have not been recorded as at September 30, 2022. 12 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) 6. INVESTMENT IN TREASURY METALS (continued) b) Equity Accounting Method for Investment in Treasury Metals The Company has concluded it has significant influence over Treasury Metals. The Company is accounting for itsinvestment using the equity method. As at September 30, 2022 the fair market value of the Company's investment in common shares of Treasury Metals was $6,000,000, based on the Treasury Metals quoted market price. As at September 30, 2022, the Company owns approximately 20.0 million Treasury Metals Shares. September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Balance, beginning of period $ 15,400 $ 63,812 Acquisition - Initial Recognition on August 7, 2020 - - Equity loss (442 ) (167 ) Dilution event in Q2, 2021 - (5,000 ) Fair value adjustment of Investment in Treasury Metals Inc. (8,958 ) (24,304 ) Distribution to shareholders - (18,941 ) Balance, end of period $ 6,000 $ 15,400 The equity accounting for Treasury Metals is based on published results to December 31, 2021 and an estimate of results for the period of January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022. The Company's estimated equity share of Treasury's net loss for the period ending September 30, 2022 was $442,000. 7. INVESTMENT IN PC GOLD INC. Following the completion of the Stage 1 earn-in into PC Gold by AuTeco, First Mining determined that its then 49% investment in the common shares of PC Gold gave it significant influence over PC Gold, requiring PC Gold to be recorded in First Mining's financial statements using the equity method of accounting as an investment in associate. The initial recognition of the investment in associate was accounted for based on an estimated fair value using a market approach to value Pickle Crow's inferred resources on a per unit of metal basis derived fromcomparable gold project transactions. As at September 30, 2022, the Company owns a 30% interest in PC Gold Inc. June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Balance, beginning of period $ 21,570 $ - Acquisition - Initial Recognition on June 9, 2021 - 36,000 Equity loss (35 ) (3 ) Dilution of ownership - Stage 2 earn-in completion - (14,427 ) Balance, end of period $ 21,535 $ 21,570 The subsequent equity accounting for PC Gold is based on audited results for the year-ended September 30,2021, and an estimate of results for the period of July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022. The Company's estimated equity share of PC Gold's net loss for the interim period ending September 30, 2022 was $35,000. 13 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) 8. INVESTMENT IN BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP. On September 13, 2022, Big Ridge completed Stage 1 of the earn-in requirements necessary to satisfy the earn-in threshold set out in the Hope Brook option agreement. Big Ridge issued a total of 15.0 million common shares to the Company with an aggregate fair value of $2,175,000, resulting in an increase in the Company's common share ownership interest in Big Ridge to 19.5% on September 30, 2022 from 10.8% on June 30, 2022. Following the completion of the initial Big Ridge transaction on June 7, 2021, the Company's common share ownership interest in Big Ridge was approximately 19.8% (Initial Recognition fair value - $2,185,000). In addition to its share ownership interest, the Company considered various qualitative factors including representation rights on Big Ridge's board of directors in arriving at the determination that significant influence exists, and therefore the Company applies the equity method of accounting. September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Balance, beginning of period $ 1,491 $ - Acquisition - Initial Recognition on June 7, 2021 - 2,185 Equity loss (105 ) (106 ) Dilution event in Q2 2021 - (588 ) Completion of Stage 1 Earn-In 2,175 - Fair value adjustment of Investment in Big Ridge Gold Corp. (646 ) - Balance, end of period $ 2,915 $ 1,491 The subsequent equity accounting for Big Ridge is based on audited results for the year end June 30, 2021 and an estimate of results for the period of July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022. The Company's estimated equity share of Big Ridge's net loss for the period ending September 30, 2022 was $105,000. 9. SILVER STREAM DERIVATIVE LIABILITY a) Silver Purchase Agreement Overview and Consideration Received On June 10, 2020, the Company entered into a silver purchase agreement (the "Silver Purchase Agreement") with First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic"), which closed on July 2, 2020. Under the terms of the Silver Purchase Agreement, First Majestic agreed to pay First Mining total consideration of US$22.5 million (approx. $30.6 million as at the closing date), in three tranches, for the right to purchase 50% of the payable silver produced from the Springpole Gold Project over the life of the project (the "Silver Stream") and also received 30 million common share purchase warrants of First Mining. Each share purchase warrant entitles First Majestic to purchase one common share of First Mining at an exercise price of $0.40 for a period of five years. The fair value of the warrants issued of $6,278,000 was recorded in Equity (Warrant reserve) on the Company's consolidated statements of financial position. First Mining has the right to repurchase 50% of the Silver Stream for US$22.5 million (approx. $30.8 million as at September 30, 2022) at any time prior to the commencement of production at Springpole (the "Buy-Back Right"). Per the Silver Purchase Agreement, First Majestic paid US$10 million ($13.7 million) to First Mining on the July 2, 2020 closing date, with US$2.5 million ($3.3 million) paid in cash and the remaining US$7.5 million ($10.4 million) paid in 805,698 common shares of First Majestic ("Tranche 1"). Upon announcement of the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on March 4, 2021, First Mining received US$7.5 million ($9.8 million) from First Majestic, with US$3.75 million 14 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) 9. SILVER STREAM DERIVATIVE LIABILITY (continued) ($4.8 million) paid in cash and the remaining US$3.75 million ($5.0 million) paid in 287,300 common shares of First Majestic ("Tranche 2"). The final tranche ("Tranche 3") of US$5.0 million ($6.5 million) is payable by First Majestic upon First Mining receiving approval of a federal or provincial EA for the Springpole Gold Project, which is to be paid half in cash and half in shares of First Majestic. b) Silver Stream Derivative Liability Fair Value The Company has concluded that the Silver Stream is a standalone derivative measured at FVTPL. The estimated fair value of the Silver Stream derivative liability is determined using a discounted cash flow model which incorporates a Monte Carlo simulation. The fair value of the Silver Stream derivative liability is a Level 3 measurement. The fair value of the Silver Stream derivative liability is calculated at each reporting date as the net of the future Advance Payment tranches receivable (an asset for the Company) and the Silver Stream obligation (a liability to the Company), with gains or losses recorded in the statement of net loss and comprehensive loss. The fair value of the Silver Stream derivative liability as at September 30, 2022 is US$12,699,000 ($17,407,000), which is comprised of the Silver Stream obligation fair value of US$16,097,000 ($22,065,000) less the Advance Payment receivable fair value of US$3,398,000 ($4,658,000). The fair value of the Silver Stream derivative liability as at December 31, 2021 was US$20,664,000 ($26,114,000), which is comprised of the Silver Stream obligation fair value of US$23,818,000 ($30,098,000) less the Advance Payment receivable fair value of US$3,154,000 ($3,984,000). September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Balance, beginning of period $ (26,114 ) $ (13,260 ) Advance payment received (Tranche 2) (US$7.5 million) - (9,808 ) Change in fair value during the period 8,707 (3,046 ) Balance, end of period $ (17,407 ) $ (26,114 ) 10. SHARE CAPITAL a) Authorized Unlimited number of common shares with no par value. Unlimited number of preferred shares with no par value. b) Issued and Fully Paid Common shares as at September 30, 2022: 801,918,346 (December 31, 2021 - 700,200,059). Preferred shares as at September 30, 2022: nil (December 31, 2021 - nil). Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing On September 2, 2022, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement raising aggregate gross proceeds of $5,324,960 (the "September Offering"). Pursuant to the September Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 17,749,868 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.30 per FT Unit. In connection with 15 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) 10. SHARE CAPITAL (continued) the September Offering, the Company paid issuance costs of $231,445 in cash. Each FT Unit consisted of one flow-through common share of the Company that qualifies as a "flow-through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "ITA"). An amount of $3,742,275 ($3,973,720 net of issuance costs of $231,445) was recorded in share capital and the remaining $1,351,240, representing the implied premium, was recorded as a flow-through share premium liability. As at September 30, 2022, the Company recorded a balance of $1,256,427 as flow-through share premium liability (see Note 11). c) Warrants The movements in warrants during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are summarized as follows: Number Weighted average exercise price Balance as at December 31, 2020 93,085,657 $ 0.48 Warrants issued 2,100,228 0.38 Warrants exercised (265,650 ) 0.33 Warrants expired (3,027,615 ) 0.44 Balance as at December 31, 2021 91,892,620 $ 0.48 Warrants issued - - Warrants exercised - - Warrants expired (41,545,383 ) 0.57 Balance as at September 30, 2022 50,347,237 $ 0.35 The following table summarizes information about warrants outstanding as at September 30, 2022: Exercise price Number of warrants outstanding Weighted average exercise price ($ per share) Weighted average remaining life (years) $ 0.31 18,247,009 $ 0.31 0.66 $ 0.37 32,050,228 0.37 3.01 $ 0.42 50,000 0.42 1.08 50,347,237 $ 0.35 1.90 There were no warrants issued during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. d) Stock Options The Company has adopted an amended and restated share-based compensation plan (the "Plan") that allows for the granting of stock options to Directors, Officers, employees and certain consultants of the Company for up to 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (inclusive of other equity awards granted under the Plan). Stock options granted under the plan may be subject to vesting provisions as determined by the Board of Directors. 16 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) 10. SHARE CAPITAL (continued) The movements in stock options during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the years ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are summarized as follows: Number Weighted average exercise price Balance as at December 31, 2020 45,820,000 $ 0.53 Options granted 12,190,000 0.23 Options exercised (2,287,500 ) 0.25 Options forfeited (7,820,000 ) 0.75 Options expired (2,762,500 ) 0.39 Balance as at December 31, 2021 45,140,000 $ 0.44 Options granted 15,335,000 0.27 Options exercised - - Options expired (12,258,750 ) 0.65 Options forfeited (1,581,250 ) 0.31 Balance as at September 30, 2022 46,635,000 $ 0.33 The weighted average closing share price at the date of exercise for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was nil (September 30, 2021 - $0.45). There were no stock options exercised during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (September 30, 2021 - 2,287,500). The following table summarizes information about the stock options outstanding as at September 30, 2022: Options Outstanding Options Exercisable Exercise price Number of options Weighted average exercise price ($ per share) Weighted average remaining life (years) Number of options Weighted average exercise price ($ per share) Weighted average remaining life (years) $ 0.215 - 0.50 41,785,000 $ 0.34 2.94 33,805,000 $ 0.36 2.61 $ 0.51 - 1.00 4,850,000 0.60 0.29 4,850,000 $ 0.60 0.29 46,635,000 $ 0.37 2.67 38,655,50 $ 0.39 2.32 During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, there were 15,335,000 (September 30, 2021 - 11,290,000) stock options granted with an aggregate fair value at the date of grant of $4,083,250 (September 30, 2021 - $4,718,400), or a weighted average fair value of $0.14 per option (September 30, 2021 - $0.23). As at September 30, 2022, 7,980,000 (September 30, 2021 - 9,488,750) stock options remain unvested with an aggregate grant date fair value of $1,404,938 (September 30, 2021 - $3,948,000). Certain stock options granted were directly attributable to exploration and evaluation expenditures on mineral properties and were therefore capitalized to mineral properties. In addition, certain stock options were subject to vesting provisions. These two factors result in differences between the aggregate fair value of stock options granted and total share-based payments expensed during the periods. Total share-based payments expensed during the periods ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 were classified within the financial statements as follows: 17 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) 10. SHARE CAPITAL (continued) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, Statements of Net Loss: 2022 2021 2022 2021 General and administration $ 219 $ 229 $ 1,059 $ 1,026 Exploration and evaluation 9 19 41 225 Investor relations and marketing communications 27 57 129 201 Corporate development and due diligence 28 34 125 133 Subtotal $ 283 $ 339 $ 1,354 $ 1,585 Statements of Financial Position: Mineral Properties 112 142 761 716 Total $ 395 $ 481 $ 2,115 $ 2,301 The grant date fair value of the stock options recognized in the period has been estimated using the Black-Scholes option pricing model with the following weighted average assumptions: Nine months ended Year ended September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Risk-free interest rate 1.80 % 0.86 % Share price at grant date (in dollars) $ 0.27 $ 0.44 Exercise price (in dollars) $ 0.27 $ 0.41 Expected life (years) 5.00 years 5.00 years Expected volatility (1) 64.08 % 67.89 % Forfeiture rate 7.50 % 7.50 % Expected dividend yield Nil Nil (1) The computation of expected volatility was based on the Company's historical price volatility, over a period which approximates the expected life of the option. e) Restricted Share Units During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company granted 1,090,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") under the Plan to the Company's executive officers as part of the Company's long-term incentive plan ("LTIP"). Unless otherwise stated, the awards typically have a graded vesting schedule over a three-year period and will be settled in equity upon vesting. The Company intends to settle all RSUs in equity. The associated compensation cost, which is based on the underlying share price on the date of grant, is recorded as share-based payments expense against share-based payment reserve. 18 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) 10. SHARE CAPITAL (continued) The following table summarizes the changes in RSUs for the nine months ended September 30, 2022: Number Weighted average fair value Balance as at December 31, 2021 1,550,000 $ 0.40 Granted - February 3, 2022 1,090,000 0.25 RSUs settled (516,664 ) 0.40 RSUs forfeited (233,333 ) 0.40 Balance as at September 30, 2022 1,890,003 $ 0.31 f) Deferred Share Units During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company granted 356,000 deferred share units ("DSUs") under the Plan to certain director as part of the Company's LTIP. DSUs have a graded vesting schedule over an 18-month period and will be settled in equity upon vesting. The associated compensation cost, which is based on the underlying share price on the date of grant, is recorded as share-based payments expense against share-based payment reserve. Number Weighted average fair value Balance as at December 31, 2021 303,000 $ 0.36 Granted - February 11, 2022 356,000 0.26 Balance as at September 30, 2022 659,000 $ 0.30 11. FLOW-THROUGH SHARE PREMIUM LIABILITY The following is a continuity schedule of the liability portion of the Company's flow-through share issuances: August 26, 2022 September 2, 2022 Total Balance, December 31, 2021 $ - $ - $ - Liability incurred for flow-through shares issued August 26, 2022 1,181 - 1,181 Settlement of flow-through share premium liability upon incurring eligible expenditures (95 ) - (95 ) Liability incurred for flow-through shares issued September 2, 2022 - 170 170 Balance, September 30, 2022 $ 1,086 $ 170 $ 1,256 As at September 30, 2022, the Company had $4,945,707 (December 31, 2021 - $Nil) of unspent flow-through expenditure commitments. 19 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) 12. OPERATING EXPENSES Operating expenses by nature, which map to the Company's functional operating expense categories presented in the consolidated statements of net loss and comprehensive loss, are as follows: For the three months ended September 30, 2022 General and administration Exploration and evaluation Investor relations and marketing communications Corporate development and due diligence Total Administrative and office $ 55 $ 27 $ 5 $ 4 $ 91 Consultants 76 - (4 ) 1 73 Depreciation (non-cash) 44 63 - - 107 Directors fees 78 - - - 78 Investor relations and marketing communications - 1 184 4 189 Professional fees 239 - - - 239 Salaries 301 28 87 48 464 Share-based payments (non-cash) (Note 9(d)) 219 9 27 28 283 Transfer agent and filing fees 16 - 2 - 18 Travel and accommodation 52 (17 ) 12 14 61 Operating expenses total $ 1,081 $ 111 $ 313 $ 99 $ 1,604 Fair value adj. of non-current assets (non-cash) (Note 5) 2,180 Loss from operational activities $ 3,784 For the three months ended September 30, 2021 General and administration Exploration and evaluation Investor relations and marketing communications Corporate development and due diligence Total Administrative and office $ 86 $ 17 $ - $ - $ 103 Consultants 21 25 29 - 75 Depreciation (non-cash) 43 41 - - 84 Directors fees 160 - - - 160 Investor relations and marketing communications - 1 252 - 253 Professional fees 198 - - - 198 Salaries 243 50 68 63 424 Share-based payments (non-cash) (Note 11(d)) 229 34 40 35 338 Transfer agent and filing fees 210 - 3 - 213 Travel and accommodation 5 6 7 2 20 Operating expenses total $ 1,195 $ 174 $ 399 $ 100 $ 1,868 20 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) 12. OPERATING EXPENSES (continued) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 General and administration Exploration and evaluation Investor relations and marketing communications Corporate development and due diligence Total Administrative and office $ 225 $ 92 $ 16 $ 5 $ 338 Consultants 325 9 - 1 335 Depreciation (non-cash) 133 176 - - 309 Directors fees 233 - - - 233 Investor relations and marketing communications - 3 561 8 572 Professional fees 586 - - - 586 Salaries 916 154 258 143 1,471 Share-based payments (non-cash) (Note 9(d)) 1,059 41 129 125 1,354 Transfer agent and filing fees 81 - 16 - 97 Travel and accommodation 62 16 88 18 184 Operating expenses total $ 3,620 $ 491 $ 1,068 $ 300 $ 5,479 Fair value adj. of non-current assets (non-cash) (Note 5) 9,604 Loss from operational activities $ 15,083 For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 General and administration Exploration and evaluation Investor relations and marketing communications Corporate development and due diligence Total Administrative and office $ 270 $ 83 $ 59 $ 1 $ 413 Consultants 110 27 75 - 212 Depreciation (non-cash) 128 114 - - 242 Directors fees 239 - - - 239 Investor relations and marketing communications - 1 1,168 - 1,170 Professional fees 982 - - - 982 Salaries 712 163 283 211 1,370 Share-based payments (non-cash) (Note 9(d)) 1,026 225 201 132 1,585 Transfer agent and filing fees 346 - 37 - 381 Travel and accommodation 7 8 7 3 24 Operating expenses total $ 3,820 $ 621 $ 1,830 $ 347 $ 6,618 Fair value adj. of non-current assets (non-cash) (Note 5) 23,555 Loss from operational activities $ 30,173 13. SEGMENT INFORMATION The Company operates in a single reportable operating segment, being the acquisition, exploration, development and strategic disposition of its North American mineral properties. Geographic information about the Company's non-current assets, excluding financial instruments, as at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 is as follows: Canada - $251,168,000 (December 31, 2021 - $209,739,000) and USA - $134,000 (December 31, 2021 - $226,000). 21 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) 14. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS The Company's related parties consist of the Company's Directors and Officers. Key management consists of Directors, Officers and Vice Presidents of the Company. The compensation paid or payable to key management for services during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 is as follows: Service or Item Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Directors' fees $ 78 $ 80 $ 233 $ 239 Salaries and consultants' fees 433 398 1,849 1,329 Share-based payments (non-cash) 316 171 1,433 974 Total $ 827 $ 649 $ 3,515 $ 2,542 15. FAIR VALUE Fair values have been determined for measurement and/or disclosure requirements based on the methods below. The Company characterizes fair value measurements using a hierarchy that prioritizes inputs depending on the degree to which they are observable. The three levels of the fair value hierarchy are as follows: · Level 1 fair value measurements are quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities; · Level 2 fair value measurements are those derived from inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices); and · Level 3 fair value measurements are those derived from valuation techniques that include significant inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs). The carrying values of cash and cash equivalents, current accounts receivables, and accounts payable and accrued liabilities approximated their fair values because of the short-term nature of these financial instruments. These financial instruments are financial assets and liabilities at amortized cost. The carrying value of investments was based on the quoted market prices of the shares as at September 30, 2022 and was therefore considered to be Level 1. As the Earn‐In Agreement provides AuTeco the right to earn an interest in PC Gold, rather than a direct interest in the Pickle Crow project, AuTeco's option to acquire PC Gold shares is a financial liability of First Mining. As a derivative, the Pickle Crow project option liability is classified as financial liability at FVTPL. The carrying value of the Option - Pickle Crow Gold Project is not based on observable market data and therefore is considered to be Level 3. 22 FIRST MINING GOLD CORP. NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted, tabular amounts are expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) (Unaudited) 15. FAIR VALUE (continued) The fair value of the Option - Pickle Crow Gold Project as at September 30, 2022 was determined by reference to the portion of the estimated fair value of PC Gold to be given up by the Company with the option for Auteco to earn an additional 10%, net of $3,000,000 proceeds to be received on exercise. The Silver Stream was determined to be a derivative liability, which is classified as a financial liability at FVTPL. The carrying value of the derivative liability was not based on observable market data and involved complex valuation methods and was therefore considered to be Level 3. The following table presents the Company's fair value hierarchy for financial assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value: September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Fair value measurement Fair value measurement Carrying value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Carrying value Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Financial assets: Investments (Notes 3, 5) $ 4,715 $ 4,715 $ - $ - $ 13,386 $ 13,386 $ - $ - Mineral property investments - - - - 6,435 - - 6,435 Financial liabilities: Silver Stream derivative liability (Note 8) 17,407 - - 17,407 26,114 - - 26,114 Option - PC Gold (Note 4(c)) $ 4,347 $ - $ - $ 4,347 $ 4,347 $ - $ - $ 4,347 During the nine months ended September 30, 2022 there has been a transfer out of level 3 in the fair value hierarchy related to the Company's acquisition of the remaining 90% interest in each of 269 Canada, 258 Manitoba and Beattie Gold requiring a reclassification from Mineral Property Investments to Mineral Properties. 16. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS On October 11, 2022, the Company paid $50,000 in cash and issued 250,000 in common shares on the second anniversary date of the earn-in agreement between the Company and Pelangio Exploration Inc. The agreement gives the Company the right to earn, through Gold Canyon, up to an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties. Subsequent to September 30, 2022, 762,500 stock options with a weighted average exercise price of $0.42 were cancelled. 23 Attachments Original Link

