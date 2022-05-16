Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  First Mining Gold Corp.
  News
  Summary
FIRST MINING GOLD CORP.

Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/16 08:59:59 pm BST
0.2250 CAD    0.00%
0.2250 CAD    0.00%
First Mining Gold : ESTMA Reporting 2021

05/16/2022 | 10:38pm BST
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

First Mining Gold Corp.

Reporting Year

From

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

Date submitted

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E387244

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Andrew Marshall

Date

2022-05-16

Position Title

Chief Financial Officer

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

CAD

Reporting Entity Name

First Mining Gold Corp.

Currency of the Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E387244

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes

Improvement Payments

Payee

Payments

Canada -Ontario

Cat Lake First Nation

120,000

120,000

Environmental Permitting -

Committee Support

Additional Notes:

These schedules have been prepared in accordance with the financial reporting provisions in sections 2, 3, 4 and 9 of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act ("ESTMA"), Section 2.3 of the ESTMA - Technical Reporting Specifications and Sections 3.1 to 3.6 of the ESTMA - Guidance (collectively, the "Financial Reporting Framework").

The amount above is reflected in CAD,functional currency of the reporting entity. Reported payments are rounded to the nearest CAD$1,000

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

CAD

Reporting Entity Name

First Mining Gold Corp.

Currency of the Report

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E387244

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure Improvement

Total Amount paid by

Notes

Payments

Project

Canada -Ontario

Springpole Gold

120,000

120,000

Environmental Permitting -

Project

Committee Support

Additional Notes:

These schedules have been prepared in accordance with the financial reporting provisions in sections 2, 3, 4 and 9 of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act ("ESTMA"), Section 2.3 of the ESTMA - Technical Reporting Specifications and Sections 3.1 to 3.6 of the ESTMA - Guidance (collectively, the "Financial Reporting

Framework")The amount above is reflected in CAD,functional currency of the reporting entity. Reported payments are rounded to the nearest CAD$1,000

Disclaimer

First Mining Gold Corp. published this content on 16 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2022 21:37:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
