First Mining Gold Corp. is a Canada-based gold developer advancing two of its largest gold projects in Canada, the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario and the Duparquet Project in Quebec. The Company also owns the Cameron Gold Project in Ontario and a portfolio of gold project interests, including the Pickle Crow Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with FireFly Metals Ltd), the Hope Brook Gold Project (being advanced in partnership with Big Ridge Gold Corp.), and an equity interest in Treasury Metals Inc. The Springpole Gold Project covers an area of about 41,943 hectares (ha) in northwestern Ontario, and consists of 30 patented mining claims, 282 mining claims and thirteen mining leases. The Duparquet Gold Project is located immediately north of the town of Duparquet, which is approximately 50 kilometers (km) northwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Pickle Crow Gold Project is located in the mining jurisdiction of northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Sector Gold