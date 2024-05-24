UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

First Mining Gold Corp.

Reporting Year

From

2023-01-01

To:

2023-12-31

Date submitted

2024-05-24

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E387244

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Lisa Peterson

Position Title

Chief Financial Officer

Date

2024-05-24

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Payments2

Improvement Payments

Payee

Canada -Ontario

Cat Lake First Nation

308,129

308,129

Canada -Ontario

Metis Nation of Ontario

133,052

133,052

Additional Notes:

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Canada -Ontario

Springpole Gold Project

441,181

441,181

Additional Notes3:

