UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
First Mining Gold Corp.
Reporting Year
From
2023-01-01
To:
2023-12-31
Date submitted
2024-05-24
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E387244
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included
(optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Lisa Peterson
Position Title
Chief Financial Officer
Date
2024-05-24
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Country
Payee Name1
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Notes34
Payments2
Improvement Payments
Payee
Canada -Ontario
Cat Lake First Nation
308,129
308,129
Canada -Ontario
Metis Nation of Ontario
133,052
133,052
Additional Notes:
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes23
Improvement Payments
Project
Canada -Ontario
Springpole Gold Project
441,181
441,181
Additional Notes3:
