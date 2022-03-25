First Mining Gold : Financial Statements - Year ended December 31 2022

First Mining Gold Corp.

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)

Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of First Mining Gold Corp.

Opinion on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of First Mining Gold Corp. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the related consolidated statements of net loss and comprehensive income (loss), cash flows and changes in equity for the years then ended, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Basis for Opinion

These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.

We conducted our audits of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud.

Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.

/s/PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants

Vancouver, Canada

March 24, 2022

We have served as the Company's auditor since 2017.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

ASSETS Current

Cash and cash equivalents Investments (Note 4)

Prepaid expenses, accounts and other receivables (Note 5)

Total current assets

Non-current

Mineral properties (Note 6)

Investment in Treasury Metals Inc. (Note 7)

Investment in PC Gold Inc. (Note 8)

Investment in Big Ridge Gold Corp. (Note 9)

Mineral property investments (Note 10) Property and equipment

Other assets

Total non-current assets

TOTAL ASSETS

LIABILITIES Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 12)

Current portion of lease liability

Provision for Pickle Crow reclamation funding (Note 6(b))

Current portion of environmental reclamation provision (Note 13)

Option - PC Gold (Note 6(b))

Obligation to distribute investments (Note 7)

Total current liabilities

Non-current

Lease liability

Environmental reclamation provision (Note 13) Silver Stream derivative liability (Note 11)

Total non-current liabilities

TOTAL LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 14)

Warrant and share-based payment reserve (Note 14) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) Accumulated deficit

Total shareholders' equity

December 31, 2021

$

$

$

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Subsequent events (Note 22)

$

The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors:Signed: "Keith Neumeyer", Director

29,516 $ 28,901

December 31, 2020

13,386 18,425

1,009 2,700

43,911

50,026

170,017 179,429

15,400 63,812

21,570 1,491

- -6,435 6,726

1,086 570

399 650

216,398

251,187

260,309

$

301,213

4,491 $ 127 990

2,013 112 -

- 250

4,347 4,410

- 34,040

9,955

40,825

315 442

- 3,133

26,114 13,260

26,429 36,384

16,835 57,660

318,499 317,167

47,282 44,648

410 (1,392)

(142,266) (116,870)

223,925

260,309

$

Signed: "Raymond Polman", Director

243,553

301,213

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Year ended December 31,2021

2020

OPERATING EXPENSES (Note 15)

General and administration Exploration and evaluation

$

6,265 $ 3,573

960 812

Investor relations and marketing communications Corporate development and due diligence Impairment of non-current assets (Note 7(c))

2,247 1,111

509 468

24,304 24,870

Loss from operational activities

(34,285)

(30,834)

OTHER ITEMS

Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary (Note 6(b)) Fair value loss on Silver Stream liability (Note 11) Investments fair value (loss) gain (Note 4) Foreign exchange (loss) gain

8,830 (3,046)

- (5,882)

(4,210) 765

(99) 329

Other expenses

(98) (114)

Interest and other income Loss on disposal of subsidiaries

422 184

- (296)

Loss before income taxes and equity income

$

(32,486) $ (35,848)

Deferred income tax recovery (Note 17)

- 1,587

Equity (loss) income and dilution impacts of equity accounted investments (Note 7)

(5,864) 1,446

Net loss for the year

$

(38,350) $ (32,815)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Items that will not be reclassified to net income or (loss):

Investments fair value gain (Note 4)

2,094 1,611

Mineral property investments fair value (loss) gain (Note 10)

(293) 1,329

Items that may be reclassified to net (loss) or income:

Currency translation adjustment of foreignsubsidiaries 1 (10) Recycling of currency translation adjustment on disposal of foreign

subsidiaries - (673)Other comprehensive income

1,802 2,257

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year

$

(36,548) $

(30,558)

Basic and diluted loss per share (in dollars)

$

(0.05) $

(0.05)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic and Diluted

698,677,526

644,940,126

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated annual financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Year ended December 31,

2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the year $ (38,350) $ (32,815) Adjustments for: Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary (Note 6) (8,830) - Impairment of non-current assets (Note 7) 24,304 24,870 Share-based payments (Note 14(d)) 1,998 958 Depreciation 320 305 Fair value loss on Silver Stream derivative liability (Note 11) 3,046 5,882 Investments fair value loss (gain) (Note 4) 4,210 (765) Other (income) expenses (85) 129 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 49 (404) Deferred income tax recovery - (1,587) Equity and dilution loss (gain) on equity accounted investments 5,864 (1,446) Loss on disposal of subsidiaries - 296 Operating cash flows before movements in working capital (7,474) (4,577) Changes in non-cash working capital items: Increase in accounts and other receivables (18) (59) (Decrease) increase in prepaid expenditures (19) 9 (Decrease) increase in accounts payables and accrued liabilities 1,068 405 Total cash used in operating activities (6,443) (4,222) Cash flows from investing activities Mineral property expenditures (Notes 6, 7) (15,771) (17,629) Proceeds from sale of investments 16,357 4,937 Property and equipment purchases (707) (272) Option payments and expenditures recovered (Note 6) 1,968 148 Total cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,847 (12,816) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from bought deal financing - 26,677 Net proceeds from private placements - 9,124 Proceeds from Silver Stream (Note 11) 4,757 3,263 Net proceeds from ATM program - 125 Proceeds from exercise of warrants and stock options 668 1,296 Repayment of lease liability (112) (94) Finance costs paid (50) (56) Total cash provided by financing activities 5,263 40,335 Foreign exchange effect on cash (52) (298) Change in cash and cash equivalents 615 22,999 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning 28,901 5,902 Cash and cash equivalents, ending $ 28,901 Cash $ 16,857 Term deposits 12,044 Cash and cash equivalents, ending $ 28,901 Supplemental cash flow information (Note 19) 29,516 13,593 15,923

$ $

29,516 $

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated annual financial statements