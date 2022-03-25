First Mining Gold : Financial Statements - Year ended December 31 2022

Consolidated Financial Statements
For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)
Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of First Mining Gold Corp.
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying consolidated statements of financial position of First Mining Gold Corp. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and the related consolidated statements of net loss and comprehensive income (loss), cash flows and changes in equity for the years then ended, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements). In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
Basis for Opinion
These consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's consolidated financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud.
Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion.
/s/PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Chartered Professional Accountants
Vancouver, Canada
March 24, 2022
We have served as the Company's auditor since 2017.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
ASSETS Current
Cash and cash equivalents Investments (Note 4)
Prepaid expenses, accounts and other receivables (Note 5)
Total current assets
Non-current
Mineral properties (Note 6)
Investment in Treasury Metals Inc. (Note 7)
Investment in PC Gold Inc. (Note 8)
Investment in Big Ridge Gold Corp. (Note 9)
Mineral property investments (Note 10) Property and equipment
Other assets
Total non-current assets
TOTAL ASSETS
LIABILITIES Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 12)
Current portion of lease liability
Provision for Pickle Crow reclamation funding (Note 6(b))
Current portion of environmental reclamation provision (Note 13)
Option - PC Gold (Note 6(b))
Obligation to distribute investments (Note 7)
Total current liabilities
Non-current
Lease liability
Environmental reclamation provision (Note 13) Silver Stream derivative liability (Note 11)
Total non-current liabilities
TOTAL LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 14)
Warrant and share-based payment reserve (Note 14) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) Accumulated deficit
Total shareholders' equity
December 31, 2021
$
$
$
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Subsequent events (Note 22)
$
The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors:Signed: "Keith Neumeyer", Director
29,516 $ 28,901
December 31, 2020
13,386 18,425
1,009 2,700
43,911
50,026
170,017 179,429
15,400 63,812
21,570 1,491
- -6,435 6,726
1,086 570
399 650
216,398
251,187
260,309
$
301,213
2,013 112 -
- 250
4,347 4,410
- 34,040
9,955
40,825
315 442
- 3,133
26,114 13,260
26,429 36,384
16,835 57,660
318,499 317,167
47,282 44,648
410 (1,392)
(142,266) (116,870)
223,925
260,309
$
Signed: "Raymond Polman", Director
243,553
301,213
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Year ended December 31,2021
2020
OPERATING EXPENSES (Note 15)
General and administration Exploration and evaluation
$
6,265 $ 3,573
960 812
Investor relations and marketing communications Corporate development and due diligence Impairment of non-current assets (Note 7(c))
2,247 1,111
509 468
24,304 24,870
Loss from operational activities
(34,285)
(30,834)
OTHER ITEMS
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary (Note 6(b)) Fair value loss on Silver Stream liability (Note 11) Investments fair value (loss) gain (Note 4) Foreign exchange (loss) gain
8,830 (3,046)
- (5,882)
(4,210) 765
(99) 329
Other expenses
(98) (114)
Interest and other income Loss on disposal of subsidiaries
422 184
- (296)
Loss before income taxes and equity income
$
(32,486) $ (35,848)
Deferred income tax recovery (Note 17)
- 1,587
Equity (loss) income and dilution impacts of equity accounted investments (Note 7)
(5,864) 1,446
Net loss for the year
$
(38,350) $ (32,815)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Items that will not be reclassified to net income or (loss):
Investments fair value gain (Note 4)
2,094 1,611
Mineral property investments fair value (loss) gain (Note 10)
(293) 1,329
Items that may be reclassified to net (loss) or income:
Currency translation adjustment of foreignsubsidiaries 1 (10) Recycling of currency translation adjustment on disposal of foreign
subsidiaries - (673)Other comprehensive income
1,802 2,257
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year
$
(36,548) $
(30,558)
Basic and diluted loss per share (in dollars)
$
(0.05) $
(0.05)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic and Diluted
698,677,526
644,940,126
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated annual financial statements.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Year ended December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net loss for the year
|
$
|
(38,350) $
|
(32,815)
|
Adjustments for:
|
Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary (Note 6)
|
(8,830)
|
-
|
Impairment of non-current assets (Note 7)
|
24,304
|
24,870
|
Share-based payments (Note 14(d))
|
1,998
|
958
|
Depreciation
|
320
|
305
|
Fair value loss on Silver Stream derivative liability (Note 11)
|
3,046
|
5,882
|
Investments fair value loss (gain) (Note 4)
|
4,210
|
(765)
|
Other (income) expenses
|
(85)
|
129
|
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
49
|
(404)
|
Deferred income tax recovery
|
-
|
(1,587)
|
Equity and dilution loss (gain) on equity accounted investments
|
5,864
|
(1,446)
|
Loss on disposal of subsidiaries
|
-
|
296
|
Operating cash flows before movements in working capital
|
(7,474)
|
(4,577)
|
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
|
Increase in accounts and other receivables
|
(18)
|
(59)
|
(Decrease) increase in prepaid expenditures
|
(19)
|
9
|
(Decrease) increase in accounts payables and accrued liabilities
|
1,068
|
405
|
Total cash used in operating activities
|
(6,443)
|
(4,222)
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Mineral property expenditures (Notes 6, 7)
|
(15,771)
|
(17,629)
|
Proceeds from sale of investments
|
16,357
|
4,937
|
Property and equipment purchases
|
(707)
|
(272)
|
Option payments and expenditures recovered (Note 6)
|
1,968
|
148
|
Total cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
1,847
|
(12,816)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Net proceeds from bought deal financing
|
-
|
26,677
|
Net proceeds from private placements
|
-
|
9,124
|
Proceeds from Silver Stream (Note 11)
|
4,757
|
3,263
|
Net proceeds from ATM program
|
-
|
125
|
Proceeds from exercise of warrants and stock options
|
668
|
1,296
|
Repayment of lease liability
|
(112)
|
(94)
|
Finance costs paid
|
(50)
|
(56)
|
Total cash provided by financing activities
|
5,263
|
40,335
|
Foreign exchange effect on cash
|
(52)
|
(298)
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents
|
615
|
22,999
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning
|
28,901
|
5,902
|
Cash and cash equivalents, ending
|
$
|
28,901
|
Cash
|
$
|
16,857
|
Term deposits
|
12,044
|
Cash and cash equivalents, ending
|
$
|
28,901
|
Supplemental cash flow information (Note 19)
29,516 13,593 15,923
$ $
29,516 $
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated annual financial statements