First Mining Gold : MD&A - December 31 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

COMPANY OVERVIEW AND STRATEGY ......................................................................................................................... 2

2021 HIGHLIGHTS ......................................................................................................................................................... 2

SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION ............................................................................................................................... 4

ONTARIO MINERAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO LOCATIONS (1) .......................................................................................... 5

MINERAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO GOLD RESERVES (1) ................................................................................................... 6

MINERAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO GOLD RESOURCES (1) ................................................................................................ 7

MINERAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO REVIEW .................................................................................................................... 8

SELECT QUARTERLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION ......................................................................................................... 22

RESULTS OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS ..................................................................................................................... 23

FINANCIAL CONDITION, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES .................................................................................. 25

OUTLOOK .................................................................................................................................................................... 26

FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS .......................................................................................................................................... 26

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ................................................................................................................................ 26

OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS ...................................................................................................................... 26

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AND COMMITMENTS ............................................................................................................. 26

NON-IFRS MEASURES .................................................................................................................................................. 27

ACCOUNTING POLICIES ............................................................................................................................................... 27

CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES ............................................................................................................................ 27

CRITICAL ACCOUNTING JUDGMENTS ......................................................................................................................... 27

ACCOUNTING STANDARDS ISSUED BUT NOT YET APPLIED ........................................................................................ 28

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES ........................................................................................................................................ 28

QUALIFIED PERSONS ................................................................................................................................................... 31

SECURITIES OUTSTANDING ......................................................................................................................................... 31

DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES ............................................................................................................... 31

MANAGEMENT'S REPORT ON INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING ................................................... 31

LIMITATIONS OF CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES ........................................................................................................ 32

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION .......................................................................................................................... 32

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO U.S. INVESTORS ..................................................................................................................... 33

GENERAL

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of First Mining Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "First Mining") for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). These documents along with additional information on the Company, including the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2021, are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com,on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

In this MD&A, unless the context otherwise requires, references to the "Company", "First Mining", "we", "us", and "our" refer to First Mining Gold Corp. and its subsidiaries.

This MD&A contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. See the section in this MD&A titled "Forward-Looking Information" for further details. In addition, this MD&A has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian securities laws, which differ in certain material respects from the disclosure requirements of United States securities laws, particularly with respect to the disclosure of mineral reserves and mineral resources. See the section in this MD&A titled "Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors" for further details.

This MD&A contains disclosure of certain non-IFRS financial measures. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. See the section in this MD&A titled "Non-IFRS Measures" for further details.

All dollar amounts included in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. This MD&A is dated as of March 25, 2022 and all information contained in this MD&A is current as of March 24, 2022.

COMPANY OVERVIEW AND STRATEGY

First Mining is advancing a portfolio of gold projects in Canada, with the most advanced project being the Springpole Gold Project (the "Springpole Project" or "Springpole") in northwestern Ontario, which is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The Company has commenced a Feasibility Study and permitting activities are on-going with the submission of a draft Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted in 2022. First Mining also owns the Cameron, Duparquet, Duquesne and Pitt gold projects, all advanced-stage gold projects in Ontario (in the case of Cameron) and Québec. The portfolio of gold project interests also includes the Pickle Crow gold project (being advanced by Auteco Minerals Ltd.), the Hope Brook gold project (being advanced in partnership with Big Ridge Gold Corp.), an equity interest in Treasury Metals Inc. ("Treasury Metals"), and a portfolio of 21 gold royalties.

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic. The Company continues to evaluate the potential impacts arising from COVID-19 on all aspects of its business. For the year ended December 31, 2021, there were no significant operational or financial impacts on the Company.

2021 HIGHLIGHTS

The following highlights the Company's developments during fiscal 2021 (including subsequent events up to March 24, 2022).

Project Highlights

Springpole

● Announced results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") in January 2021. Post-tax net present value at a 5% discount rate ("NPV5%") of US$995 million, post-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 29% and post-tax payback of 2.4 years on initial capital of US$718 million.

● Progressed environmental fieldwork into 2021 and submitted the amended proposed Terms of Reference to Ontario's Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks ("MECP") in April 2021, with Ministry approval received on November 9, 2021.

● Continued engagement with local Indigenous rights holders and stakeholders of the Springpole Gold Project.

● Filed the technical report for the PFS on the Springpole Gold Project filed on SEDAR in March 2021. The report, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Pre-Feasibility Study on the Springpole Gold Project, Ontario Canada" and dated

February 26, 2021, was prepared by AGP Mining Consultants Inc. ("AGP") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is available under First Mining's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

● Announced Birch-Uchi greenstone belt consolidation through multiple transactions, increasing the Company's land package in the Springpole region by 36,000 hectares ("Ha") to a total of 74,000 Ha of this prospective region which hosts several past-producing mines, including the newly acquired Sol d'Or mine where there has been demonstrated historical, high-grade exploration potential. First Mining intends to undertake a comprehensive regional exploration program in 2022, for the first time since it acquired the Springpole Gold Project in 2015, and we will be incorporating these newly acquired and optioned claims into this exploration program.

Cameron

● On July 28, 2021, the Company announced that it had entered into an exploration agreement with Animakee Wa Zhing #37 First Nation in respect of the Cameron Gold Project.

● In December 2020, First Mining acquired the East Cedartree claims from Metalore Resources Limited ("Metalore"), thereby consolidating the Company's land holdings in the area into a single contiguous block and adding a further 3,200 Ha to the 49,574 Ha that the Company already held in the area. In connection with this acquisition, First Mining paid $3.0 million in cash to Metalore, and issued 3 million common shares of First Mining ("First Mining Shares") to Metalore (with such shares subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the closing date of the transaction).

Pickle Crow

● In March 2021, Auteco completed all expenditure requirements set out in the earn-in agreement entered into between First Mining and Auteco dated March 12, 2020 (the "Auteco Earn-In Agreement") in respect of Stage 1 of Auteco's earn-in to PC Gold Inc. ("PC Gold"). Following the issuance of 100,000,000 Auteco shares to First Mining on June 9, 2021, Auteco satisfied all requirements under the Auteco Earn-In Agreement in respect of Stage 1 of the earn-in and earned a 51% interest in PC GoldFirst Mining's wholly-owned subsidiary that owns Pickle Crow. Concurrently, the parties executed a joint venture shareholders' agreement (the "Auteco JV Agreement") in respect of PC Gold.

● In August 2021, the Company announced that Auteco had completed Stage 2 of its earn-in to Pickle Crow, and as a result, Auteco increased its share ownership in PC Gold from 51% to 70% per the terms of the Auteco Earn-In Agreement. In connection with the completion of Stage 2 of the earn-in, First Mining received a $1,000,000 cash payment from Auteco.

Hope Brook

● In April 2021, the Company announced that Big Ridge Gold Corp. ("Big Ridge") (TSX-V:BRAU) had entered into an earn-in agreement with First Mining (the "Big Ridge Earn-In Agreement") pursuant to which Big Ridge can earn up to an 80% interest in First Mining's Hope Brook Gold Project ("Hope Brook") located in Newfoundland, Canada through a two-stage earn-in over five years by incurring a total of $20 million in qualifying expenditures, issuing up to 36,500,000 shares of Big Ridge to First Mining and making a $500,000 cash payment to First Mining. First Mining will retain a 1.5% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on Hope Brook, of which 0.5% can be bought back by Big Ridge for $2 million.

● Upon closing the transaction, Big Ridge issued 11,500,000 shares to the Company pursuant to the terms of the Big Ridge Earn-In Agreement, and as a result, the Company owned approximately 19.8% of the outstanding common shares of Big Ridge immediately after such share issuance. The Company's share ownership interest in Big Ridge was subsequently diluted to 14% on June 30, 2021, following a $5,000,000 flow-through financing by Big Ridge.

Québec

● In February 2022, the Company announced that it had acquired, from two individuals, an aggregate of 286,904 common shares of Beattie Gold Mines Ltd. ("Beattie"), a private company that owns the mineral rights to mining claims that make up the former Beattie mining concession that form a large part of the Duparquet Gold Project located on the Destor-Porcupine Fault in Québec. Together with the 187,839 common shares of Beattie already owned by Clifton Star Resources Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Mining, the Company now owns 474,743 shares of Beattie, increasing its ownership in Beattie from 10% to 25.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Beattie.

Corporate Highlights

● On September 29, 2021, the Company filed a final short-form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") in Canada, and an accompanying F-10 registration statement in the United States, which will allow First Mining to undertake offerings of various securities listed in the Shelf Prospectus up to an aggregate total of $100,000,000. On July 15, 2021, the Company completed a distribution of shares and warrants of Treasury Metals to the Company's shareholders of record as of July 14, 2021 based upon the final allocation ratios that were announced by the Company on July 14, 2021. The combined value of the distribution was approximately $20.8 million, and First Mining retained an approximate 15.4% interest in Treasury Metals following the distribution.

● On October 12, 2021, the Company announced the appointment of James Maxwell as Vice President, Exploration, who will lead the Company's exploration efforts to surface the significant geological potential across its portfolio of gold projects.

● The December 31, 2021 year-end cash balance was $29.5 million, the investments position was $13.3 million and the equity interests in Treasury Metals, PC Gold and Big Ridge had a combined carrying value of $38.5 million.

SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Financial Results (in $000s Except for per Share Amounts): For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Mineral Property Cash Expenditures(1) $ 15,771 $ 17,629 $ 6,031 Net Loss (38,350) (32,815) (6,959) Total Cash Used in Operating Activities(3) (6,443) (4,222) (4,200) Basic and Diluted Net Loss Per Share (in Dollars)(3) $ (0.05) $ (0.05) $ (0.01)

Financial Position (in $000s): December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 29,516 $ 28,901 $ 5,902 Working Capital(2) 33,956 9,201 5,780 Investments 13,386 18,425 1,775 Mineral Properties 170,017 179,429 252,815 Investment in Treasury Metals Inc. 15,400 63,812 - Investment in PC Gold Inc. 21,570 - - Investment in Big Ridge Gold Corp. 1,491 - - Total Assets 260,309 301,213 268,020 Total Non-current Liabilities $ 26,429 $ 16,835 $ 3,139

(1) This represents mineral property expenditures per consolidated statements of cash flows.

(2) This is a non-IFRS measurement with no standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other issuers. For further information please see the section in this MD&A titled "Non-IFRS Measures".

(3) Per the consolidated statement of cash flows in each corresponding period.

(4) The basic and diluted loss per share calculations result in the same amount due to the anti-dilutive effect of outstanding stock options and warrants.

Net Loss - Fluctuations in net loss are typically caused by non-cash items. Removing the impact of these non-cash items shows that the income statement loss from operational activities is more consistent, however it increased in the year ended December 31, 2021, mostly due to professional fees associated with the Treasury Metals distribution including transfer agent fees, investor marketing campaign expenses and higher consultancy expenses.

Cash and Cash Equivalents - the increase in 2021 was primarily attributable to proceeds from the sales of shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. ("First Majestic") that were issued to the Company pursuant to the silver purchase agreement that First

Page 4