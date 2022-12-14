Advanced search
    FF   CA3208901064

FIRST MINING GOLD CORP.

(FF)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:24 2022-12-13 pm EST
0.2000 CAD    0.00%
07:05aFirst Mining Gold enters into definitive agreement to sell non-core royalty on Goldlund property
AQ
07:05aFirst Mining Gold enters into definitive agreement to sell non-core royalty on Goldlund property
EQ
12/12First Mining Announces Sale of Non-Core Goldlund NSR Royalty for $9.5 Million
MT
First Mining Gold enters into definitive agreement to sell non-core royalty on Goldlund property

12/14/2022 | 07:05am EST
EQS-News: First Mining Gold Corp.
First Mining Gold enters into definitive agreement to sell non-core royalty on Goldlund property

14.12.2022 / 13:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors Canada

Proactive Investors Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

14.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: First Mining Gold Corp.
United States
ISIN: CA3208901064
EQS News ID: 1513075

 
End of News EQS News Service

1513075  14.12.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -13,8 M -10,2 M -10,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 160 M 119 M 119 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 96,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,20 CAD
Average target price 0,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 275%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel W. Wilton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lisa Peterson Chief Financial Officer
Keith Neumeyer Chairman
Hazel Mullin Director-Data Management & Technical Services
Jeff Reinson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST MINING GOLD CORP.-33.33%119
NEWMONT CORPORATION-25.19%37 425
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.62%30 788
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-3.48%24 056
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-0.48%18 039
POLYUS-35.94%17 981