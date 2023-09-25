Notice is hereby given that the Board has declared an interim dividend of US$500,000.00 payable in United States Dollars from the profits of the Company for the half year ended 30 June 2023 which represents zero point zero six eight (0.068) United States cents per share.

The dividend will be payable on or about 20 October 2023 to all shareholders of the Company registered at close of business on 13 October 2023. The shares of the Company will be traded cum-dividend on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange up to 10 October 2023 and ex-dividend as from 11 October 2023.

The applicable shareholders' tax will be deducted from the Gross Dividends.

Shareholders are requested to submit / update their mailing and banking details with the Transfer Secretaries to enable the payment of their dividends on the following contacts.

First Transfer Secretaries (Pvt) Ltd

1 Armagh Avenue

Eastlea

Harare

Telephone: +263 4 782869/72 or 776628/49/59/69/74

Email: info@fts-net.com

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Lorimer Company Secretary

25 September 2023