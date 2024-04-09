NOTICE

EXTENSION OF TIME TO PUBLISH FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS FY2023

First Mutual Holdings Limited wishes to advise its shareholders and members of the public that the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange has granted approval for the extension of the publication deadline for the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 to 30 April 2024. The delay has arisen from issues to do with the issuance of a Corrective Order by the Insurance and Pensions Commission against First Mutual Life Assurance Company (Private) Limited.

By order of the Board

S F Lorimer

Company Secretary

5 April 2024