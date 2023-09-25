Preliminary Report -

Abridged Financial Results

For The Period Ended 30 June 2023

SHORT-FORM FINANCIAL RESULTS

This short form financial announcement is the responsibility of the Directors which has been issued in terms of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Practice note 13.

This announcement is only a summary of the information contained in the full preliminary report of the abridged consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023. Any investment decision by investors and/or shareholders should be based on consideration of the preliminary report of the abridged consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2023. The abridged consolidated financial statements have been released on the ZSE Data Portal: WWW.ZSE.CO.ZWand the Company's website: https://firstmutualholdingsinvestor.com/. The full preliminary report is available for inspection, at no charge, at the registered offices of First Mutual Holdings Limited at the office of the Company Secretary on working days between 8:00am and 4:30pm.

Comprehensive Income and Cashflow highlights

Inflation adjusted

Historical cost

30-Jun-2330-Jun-22

Growth

30-Jun-23

30-Jun-22

Growth

ZWL million

ZWL million

% ZWL million

ZWL million

%

Insurance contract revenue

199,510

97,329

105%

106,414

12,519

750%

Insurance service result

29,975

32,491

-8%

(18,334)

2,997

-712%

Net fair value gains - investment property

510,343

141,016

262%

746,663

55,997

1,233%

Net Investment return

109,276

6,046

1,707%

159,347

8,810

1,709%

Profit/ (loss) after tax

386,377

(2,001)

19,409%

486,668

34,040

1,330%

Basic earnings per share (ZWL)

305

(14)

2,279%

358

26

1,277%

Headline earnings per share (ZWL)

305

(14)

2,279%

358

26

1,277%

Financial Position highlights

Inflation adjusted

Historical cost

30-Jun-2331-Dec-22

Growth

30-Jun-23

31-Dec-22

Growth

ZWL million

ZWL million

% ZWL million

ZWL million

%

Total assets

1,490,838

697,165

114%

1,454,711

220,005

561%

Shareholder equity

337,872

140,770

140%

298,662

71,230

319%

Total equity

585,942

237,668

147%

543,165

100,197

442%

Total Liabilities

904,896

459,497

97%

911,546

119,807

661%

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

On 13 September 2023 the Board resolved that an interim dividend of 0.068 US cents per share amounting to USD500,000 be declared from the profits of the Company for the half year ended 30 June 2023. Further details on the payment of the dividend will be communicated in a separate dividend announcement.

AUDITOR'S STATEMENT

The audit review of the Group is incomplete pending the finalisation of the Insurance and Pension Commission forensic investigation currently underway at one of the Group's significant subsidiaries, First Mutual Life Assurance Company.

Amos Manzai

Chairman

13 September 2023

SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - UNITED STATES DOLLARS

Comprehensive Income and Cashflow highlights

30-Jun-2330-Jun-22

Growth

USD000

USD000

%

Insurance contract revenue

62,036

53,884

15%

Insurance service result

10,184

10,120

1%

Net fair value gains - investment property

5,563

38

14541%

Net Investment return

4,963

(8,601)

158%

Profit/ (loss) after tax

9,211

(1,510)

710%

Financial Position highlights

30-Jun-2331-Dec-22

Growth

USD000

USD000

%

Total assets

219,493

197,706

11%

Shareholder equity

60,173

54,120

12%

Total equity

92,459

84,859

9%

Total liabilities

127,034

112,847

13%

Directors: A R T Manzai (Chairman), D Hoto* (Group Chief Executive Officer), W M Marere* (Group Finance Director) G Baines,

F Mabena, M Mangoma, A Masiiwa, E Mkondo, E K Moyo, M Mukondomi, I P Z Ndlovu, S V Rushwaya (* Executive Director)

FIRST MUTUAL HOLDINGS LIMITED, First Mutual Park, 100 Borrowdale Road, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe | P O Box BW 178, Borrowdale, Harare

Tel: +263 (242) 886 000 - 17 | E-mail: info@firstmutualholdings.co.zw | Website: www.firstmutual.co.zw

Preliminary Report - Abridged Financial Results

For The Period Ended 30 June 2023

CHAIRMAN'SSTATEMENT

ECONOMICOVERVIEW

During the first half of the year macroeconomic developments continued to be negatively impacted by price and exchange rate volatility, particularly in Q2 2023. Significant policy interventions were implemented by Government towards the end of the period aimed at stabilising the Zimbabwe dollar and reducing inflationary pressures. However, the impact of these measures is likely to be fully felt post June 2023. Blended annual inflation had increased to 175.8% as at June 2023 compared to 101.5% in January 2023 and the ZWL also lost its value as the official exchange rate advanced from USD1:ZWL669 to USD1:ZWL5,739 by the end of the period. The Government revised its GDP growth estimates for 2023 from 3.8% to 5.3% on the back of better than anticipated agricultural output from tobacco. Moreover, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe expected the blended annual inflation to close the year at between 60%-70% from an initial estimate of between 10%-30%. The ratio of USD to ZWL bank deposits rose to 80%:20% in the first half of 2023 compared to a ratio of 64%:36% last year.

As the local economy increasingly dollarised, FMHL continued to expand its USD based product portfolio to maintain product relevance. In addition, the Group maintained its stance of diversifying its pool of investment assets with a skew towards real assets to minimise the impact of the volatility i in the macro-economic environment. Save for the VFEX listed equities, there was a positive real return on the remaining components of the investment portfolio, including ZSE listed shares, investment property and alternative investments.

FIRSTMUTUALLIFEFORENSICINVESTIGATION

During 2022, the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) instituted a forensic investigation on First Mutual Life Assurance Company (FML), a subsidiary of FMHL. The forensic investigation related to the separation of assets between the policyholders and shareholder during the period 1 February 2009 and 31 December 2021. The investigation formally commenced on 26 August 2022 following the appointment of BDO Zimbabwe to conduct the exercise. On 10 May 2023, FML received a copy of the forensic investigation report from IPEC. At the direction of IPEC, FML submitted its response to the forensic investigation report to the Ministry of Finance on 8 June 2023.

As at the date of issuing these results, the half year audit review of the Group interim financial statements is incomplete pending the finalisation of the forensic investigation and, consequently, the Group will not be in a position to publish audit reviewed financial statements in line with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listings requirements and approved timelines. In the interim, the board of directors, in consultation with the ZSE, has decided to publish the financial information in the form of a preliminary report.

IFRS17REPORTING

The International Financial Reporting Standard IFRS17 - Insurance Contracts (IFRS 17) was issued by the International Reporting Standards Board in May 2017. This standard replaced IFRS 4 on accounting for insurance contracts effective 1 January 2023. IFRS 17 requires a company to measure insurance contracts using updated estimates and assumptions that reflect the timing of cash flows and any uncertainty relating to insurance contracts. This requirement will provide more transparent reporting on the financial position and risk of insurance entities. The Group financial highlights and performance have been analysed in line with the requirements of this new standard.

FINANCIALHIGHLIGHTS

In October 2019 the Public Accountants and Auditors Board concluded that the conditions for applying International Accounting Standard IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflation Economies had been met in Zimbabwe. The historical cost financial results have been restated to consider changes in the purchasing power of the local currency during the year. Effective February 2023, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency ( ZimStat) ceased the publication of the ZWL Consumer Price Indices (CPIs) and replaced them with the weighted average consumer price index also known as blended indices in line with the Statutory Instrument 27 of 2023 which requires the inflation rate to be calculated as the weighted average of the ZWL and USD rates. This created challenges for financial reporting purposes as the weighted average consumer price index does not comply with the International Accounting Standard (IAS) 29 which requires the use of a General Price Index (GPI) of the hyperinflationary currency (ZWL) as a basis of restatement. FMHL has continued to apply IAS 29 for the half-year ended 30 June 2023 with the CPI estimated using the Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) movement. The inflation adjusted financial results therefore represent the main financial statements with historical cost financials provided as supplementary information:

Comprehensiveincomehighlights

Inflation adjusted

Historical cost

30-Jun-2330-Jun-22

30-Jun-2330-Jun-22

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Insurance contract revenue

199,509,637

97,329,185

106,413,926

12,519,290

Insurance service result

11,294,327

31,909,264

(37,014,490)

2,878,488

Rental income

7,993,506

3,689,916

3,715,096

489,923

Net Investment return

109,275,636

6,046,006

159,347,140

8,809,483

Profit/(loss) after tax

386,377,001

(2,000,981)

486,668,413

34,039,943

Financial position and Cashflow highlights

Inflation adjusted

Historical cost

30-Jun-2331-Dec-22

30-Jun-2331-Dec-22

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Total assets

1,367,311,128

606,413,469 1,341,292,649 193,725,861

Total equity

585,942,075

237,668,168

543,165,432

100,197,445

Investment contract liabilities

without DPF

23,163,505

10,110,043

23,163,505

3,240,398

Share performance

Inflation adjusted

Historical cost

30-Jun-2330-Jun-22

30-Jun-2330-Jun-22

Market price per share (ZWL)

141

24

141

24

Basic earnings per share (ZWL)

305

(14)

358

26

Headline earnings per share (ZWL)

305

(14)

358

26

FINANCIALPERFORMANCE

STATEMENTOFCOMPREHENSIVEINCOME

Insurance contract revenue

During the period under review, Insurance Contract Revenue (ICR) at $199.5 billion, grew by 105% compared to prior year (a growth of 750% to $106.4 billion compared to the prior year in historical cost terms). The growth in comparison to the same period last year was largely driven by the continued revaluation of ZWL insurance policy values to ensure adequate cover for clients as well as a migration of more policies to the USD for value restoration in case of the occurrence of an insured event. The proportion of the USD business being written by the Group constituted 74% of the total ICR at USD 45.8 million.

Insurance service result

The Insurance service result declined by 65% to $11.2 billion compared to the prior year (1,379% to a negative insurance service result of $37.1 billion compared to prior year negative result of $2.9 billion in historical cost terms). The deterioration was as a result of increases in direct insurance expenses despite the growth in ICR as well as significant foreign denominated business written mostly in Q1 2023 and translated to ZWL at a lower exchange rate against the claims expenses that were settled at a higher exchange rate during the course of the period as the ZWL rapidly depreciated. The underlying pure USD business was profitable.

Rental income and Investment return

During the period under review, rental income grew by 117% to $7.9 billion compared to the prior year (658% growth to $3.7 billion compared to the prior year in historical cost terms). The growth arose from a combination of factors which included a migration to the USD denominated leases as well as inflation driven adjustments on ZWL rentals. The occupancy levels stood at 88.10% compared to prior year of 89.99% and the average rental/square metre was $4.02/ square metre compared to prior year of $3.3/ square metre. The overall Group net investment returns amounted to $109.3 billion ($159.3 billion in historical cost terms) that was 1,701% above prior year. The positive investment outturn was mainly due to fair value gains on the ZSE and the ZWL depreciating at a faster rate than the USD fair value losses on the VFEX.

Profit for the period

The Group achieved a profit for the period of $386.4 billion which represented a 19,409% increase relative to the prior year (a growth of 1,330% to $486.7 billion compared to the prior year in historical cost terms). The increase is attributable to the increases rental income, net fair value gains in investment properties and listed equities.

STATEMENTOFFINANCIALPOSITION

The Group's total assets grew by 125% to $1.4 trillion in inflation adjusted terms and 591% to $1.3 trillion in historical cost terms compared to 31 December 2022. The growth in both inflation adjusted and historical cost terms was mainly driven by positive fair value adjustments on investment properties and the impact of the depreciation of the ZWL on USD denominated current assets including balances with banks, insurance contract assets.

In recent periods, the investment properties have witnessed significant growth in Zimbabwe dollar values and this was the case for the period under review. The ZWL continued to decline in comparison to the USD for the period under review, which had an impact in the forward- looking information utilised in the valuations by property experts, hence the net fair value gains of $510.3 billion in inflation adjusted terms and $746.6 billion in historical cost terms. The total investment property value grew by 147% compared to last year in inflation adjusted terms and 670% in historical cost terms.

SUSTAINABILITY

The Group has prioritised the sustainability agenda not only from a risk management perspective but also considering the various aspects in Group operations that include value creation and maximisation, potential growth and compliance with reporting requirements as well as fulfilling the good corporate citizenry mandate as a governance tool. The Group's objective to create sustainable economic value is a pillar of our corporate strategy and core values.

In order to achieve the above, the Group makes an allowance for environmental, social and governance ("ESG") aspects in its strategy. FMHL has also laid out processes to ensure that the impact of sustainability is not only limited to core operations but also stretches to other areas of the business.

FIRSTMUTUALINTHECOMMUNITY

First Mutual continues to actively support the communities in which we operate including the ongoing provision of educational support through the First Mutual Foundation to deserving students from disadvantaged backgrounds. This includes tuition fees, stationery, laptops, uniforms and other ancillary support as necessary. The recipients are spread across primary and secondary schools as well local universities.

As part of expanding the tertiary bursary programme, FMHL partnered with Africa University and established the First Mutual Scholarship Fund, which supports an additional 6 students under this initiative which is cognisant of the Group's diversity policy and incorporates students with vulnerabilities.

Additional community support was implemented through donations to charitable causes as well sponsorship of industry bodies as the Group believes that this is an integral part of thought leadership and capacitating industry to ensure a vibrant and sustainable business environment.

OUTLOOK

The strategic assumptions for the outturn of the economic environment have remained largely unchanged however policy fluidity may lead to temporary negative outcomes during the realignment period. With that background, the various business units within the Group will deploy their strategies accordingly and adjust as appropriate to new policy measures but maintaining the aim to achieve sustainable real growth into the future. FMHL will continue to pursue value enhancing initiatives such as investments in real assets to preserve and grow the net assets of the Group.

DIRECTORATE

There were no changes to the directorate during the period under review.

DIVIDEND

On 13 September 2023 the Board resolved that an interim dividend of 0.068 US cents per share amounting to USD500,000 be declared from the profits of the Company for the half year ended 30 June 2023. Further details on the payment of the dividend will be communicated in a separate dividend announcement.

APPRECIATION

On behalf of the FMHL Board, I would like to thank our clients and stakeholders for their continued support. I also extend my appreciation and gratitude to FMHL employees and management for their commitment to serve our clients and ensuring that the Group continues to adapt to operate sustainably in a challenging environment. I would also like to extend my gratitude to my fellow board members for their continued support, including their valuable contributions, insight and guidance to management as we pursue the realisation of the Group's strategy.

Amos Manzai

Chairman

13 September 2023

GROUPCHIEFEXECUTIVEOFFICER'SREVIEWOFOPERATIONS

The operating environment continued to be volatile with high inflation and a depreciating local currency during the review period. The country experienced significant Zimbabwe dollar exchange rate depreciation between May and June 2023 driven by both demand and supply factors. The demand factors mainly reflected elevated demand for foreign currency for purposes of value preservation. The effect of the high demand for foreign currency on the economy was coupled with the sudden decline in the demand for local currency. The measures instituted by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), which included further liberalisation of the exchange rate, tighter monetary policy and the introduction of gold-backed digital tokens bore fruit as evidenced by the recovery of the ZWL and relatively stable exchange rate. As at 30 June 2023, the exchange rate stood at USD1:ZWL5,739 compared to USD1:ZWL4,516 at 31 July 2023. The blended month-on-month inflation moved in sympathy with exchange rate with a steep increase from 15.7% in May 2023 to 74.5% in June 2023 followed by a significant reversal in July 2023 to minus 15.3%. Similarly, the blended annual inflation, which had risen from 86.5% in May 2023 to 175.8% in June 2023, fell to 101.3% in July 2023.

During the first half of the year 2023 the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) registered nominal gains which tended to track money supply dynamics rather than fundamental corporate performance. The ZSE registered a return of 779.3% which was behind both official and alternative market exchange rate movements for H1 2023. The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) All Share Index was characterized by bearish sentiments during the period and declined by 23.1% in the first 6 months of the year.

This was despite its market capitalization rising due to new listings on the bourse.

The Botswana economy continues to be stable despite the BWP weakening against the USD. In Mozambique, the economy has maintained signs of growth as evidenced by a stable exchange rate and declining inflation.

OPERATIONSREVIEW

The commentary below relates to the unconsolidated performance of each business unit in both inflation adjusted and historical cost terms for the period ended 30 June 2023. All the figures are in ZWL except where another currency is indicated.

LIFEANDHEALTHCLUSTER

First Mutual Life Assurance Company (Private) Limited

Insurance contract revenue ("ICR") for the period amounted to $15.7 billion in inflation adjusted terms which was 343% above the prior year $0.7 billion in historical terms representing a growth of 1,457% against the prior year). The year-on-year growth in the ICR was driven by the regular revisions in sums assured with the objective of retaining the value of policyholder benefits. Growth in premiums from the retail segment was largely due to significant growth in USD denominated premiums on the Eternal Life Plan and E-FML Gold Funeral products. In the corporate segment, growth in premiums was attributable to growth in the Group Life Assurance portfolio arising from new business and organic growth. The organic growth stemmed from the effect of employee salary increases, as employers sought to attain the target financial security benefits of this product.

The business achieved a profit for the period of $103.8 billion in inflation adjusted terms that reflected a growth of 202% compared to the prior year and a 1,257% growth in historical cost terms to $132.8 billion. The profit after tax growth was driven by increases in premiums as noted above and net investment returns (investment property and quoted and unquoted equities).

First Mutual Health Company (Private) Limited

For the period ended 30 June 2023, the business achieved an ICR of $82.1 billion which represented a growth of 117% compared to prior year in inflation adjusted terms (in historical cost terms the ICR grew by 714% to $40.3 billion). The growth in both inflation adjusted and historical cost terms was largely driven by the regular exchange rate linked reviews to premiums in response to increased medical benefit costs in order to cushion members from the negative impact of shortfalls driven by price increases effected by medical service providers. There were also modest adjustments of USD premiums on account of rises in USD costs of medical benefits by service providers. There was a gradual growth in pure USD medical policies as members are migrating to a more stable product.

The unit generated a profit for the period ended 30 June 2023 amounting to $33.1 billion in inflation adjusted terms representing a growth of 1,410% against prior year. In historical cost terms, the profit for the period amounted to $41.8 billion, 2,319% higher than the prior year. The positive outturn arose from significant fair value gains on the equity portfolio and a positive operating result.

The business continues to roll-out medical services facilities (clinics, pharmacies, dental and optometry services) as a long-term strategic priority. Our objective in this space is to complement government efforts to provide greater access to Zimbabweans to quality healthcare at affordable prices.

GENERALINSURANCECLUSTER

NicozDiamond Insurance Limited

The ICR grew by 35% to $44.1 billion in inflation adjusted terms and 465% to $23.2 billion in historical cost terms. The revenue increase was primarily a function of increased migrations to USD denominated policies, organic growth as well as the continued review of statutory covers in line with exchange rate linked reviews.

The business recorded a profit for the period ended 30 June 2023 in inflation adjusted terms of $49.6 billion which represented a growth of 78% against the prior year. The historical cost terms profit for the period amounted to $23.9 billion a 3,003% rise above the prior year. The improved performance was mainly driven by a notable growth in the ICR as well as growth in net fair value gains in equities and investment properties.

Diamond Seguros - Mozambique

Diamond Seguros recorded an ICR of $4.2 billion which was 133% above the prior year in inflation adjusted terms (55% growth to $0.6 billion in historical cost terms). The growth was mainly driven by continued improvements in broker business reflecting increasing market confidence. In Mozambican Metical (MZN) terms, an ICR growth of 57% to MZN99.9 million was recorded compared to prior year.

REINSURANCECLUSTER

FMRE Property and Casualty (Proprietary) Limited - Botswana

The ICR for the period went up by 169% to $40.4 billion in inflation adjusted terms and 977% to $22.6 billion in historical cost terms. In Botswana Pula (BWP), the year-on-year growth was 16% at BWP134.4 million compared to BWP116.3 million in the prior year. The double-digit growth was partly attributable to improved local and international treaty participation and growth of specialist lines of business under the casualty segment. The BWP stood at USD1:BWP12.9 to the USD at the beginning of the year, closing at USD1: BWP13.5 as at 30 June 2023, shedding almost 5% of its total value against the USD. However, this movement in the exchange rate was lower than the growth in the ICR in both BWP and ZWL terms.

First Mutual Reinsurance Company Limited - Zimbabwe

The business recorded an increase of 447% to $20.4 billion in the ICR in inflation adjusted terms and 1,936% to $11.1 billion in historical cost terms for the period ended 30 June 2023. The increase in ICR was attributed to the significant increases in demand for USD policies by clients, which consequently led to more business for reinsurers as there was limited USD underwriting capacity at local direct insurers.

The business achieved an inflation adjusted profit for the period of $28.2 million, 727% above the profit for the same period in prior year and $34.5 million which represented a growth of 6,225% in historical cost terms. The growth in profit was driven by increases in ICR and exchange gains.

INVESTMENTSCLUSTER

First Mutual Properties Limited

Rental income for the period ended 30 June 2023 grew by 121% to $7.9 billion in inflation adjusted terms and 668% to $3.6 billion in historical cost terms. The growth compared to prior year is largely attributed to the migration to USD foreign denominated leases with those maintained in the local currency being adjusted for inflation linked reviews. This growth in revenues occurred despite a decrease in the occupancy rate to 88.10% in 2023 compared to 89.61% in 2022. Independent investment property valuations as at 30 June 2023 resulted in net fair value gains of $744.4 billion.

First Mutual Microfinance (Private) Limited

The interest income grew by 304% to $4.2 billion for the period ended 30 June 2023 in inflation adjusted terms and 1,697% to $2.4 billion in historical cost terms. The growth was principally due to increases in the USD loan book which was 92% of the total loan book as at 30 June 2023. The corresponding interest costs amounted to $1.3 million in inflation adjusted terms, 214% above prior year and $0.7 billion in historical costs terms which represented an increase of 1,157%. The business turned a corner and attained critical mass leading to a profit for the period ended 30 June 2023 of $1.9 billion 1,161% above the prior year in inflation adjusted terms and 7,069% growth to $2.4 billion in historical cost terms.

DIRECTORS: A R T Manzai (Chairman), D Hoto* (Group Chief Executive Officer), W M Marere* (Group Finance Director) G Baines, F Mabena, M Mangoma, A Masiiwa, E Mkondo, E K Moyo, M Mukondomi, I P Z Ndlovu, S V Rushwaya (* EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR)

1

FIRST MUTUAL HOLDINGS LIMITED, First Mutual Park, 100 Borrowdale Road, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe | P O Box BW 178, Borrowdale, Harare | Tel: +263 (242) 886 000 - 17 | E-mail: info@firstmutualholdings.co.zw | Website: www.firstmutual.co.zw

Preliminary Report - Abridged Financial Results

For The Period Ended 30 June 2023

First Mutual Wealth Management (Private) Limited

The business recorded investment management fees of $982.6 million, 170% above the prior period in inflation adjusted terms and 221% growth to $526.6 million in historical cost terms. This growth was mainly driven by higher funds under management. Funds under management for the period ended 30 June 2023 grew by 888% to ZWL368 billion partly as a result of increased support from third party contributions, growth

STATEMENTOFFINANCIALPOSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2023

on the ZSE and fair value gains on investment property.

HUMANCAPITAL

Since our Group is involved in the provision of financial and investment services, we consider employees to be a key success factor in navigating a volatile and complex operating environment. Amidst these challenges, our employees have demonstrated commitment and resilience to serve our clients and other stakeholders, including the implementation of our consensus driven strategy. We will ensure that investment in human capital retention and development programs is prioritised on a Group-wide scale to improve the skills of our staff to align towards future requirements.

APPRECIATION

On behalf of First Mutual, I would like to thank all our stakeholders for their continued trust in the Group. We will continue to be reliable partner and remain focused on our customers as we strive to exceed your expectations.

Douglas Hoto

Group Chief Executive Officer

13 September 2023

CONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENTOFCOMPREHENSIVEINCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

INFLATIONADJUSTED

HISTORICALCOST

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

30-Jun-23

30-Jun-22

30-Jun-23

30-Jun-22

Note

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

INCOME

Insurance contract revenue

21

199 509 637

97 329 185

106 413 926

12 519 290

Insurance service expenses from insurance contracts issued

23

( 309 784 346)

( 98 895 987)

( 230 124 355)

( 14 386 530)

Insurance service result before reinsurance

( 110 274 709)

( 1 566 802) ( 123 710 429)

( 1 867 240)

Net expenses from reinsurance contracts held

140 249 416

34 058 154

105 376 319

4 864 279

Movement in premium credit adjustment

( 18 680 380)

( 582 088)

( 18 680 380)

( 118 551)

Insurance service result

11 294 327

31 909 264

( 37 014 490)

2 878 488

Insurance finance result

( 269 945 114)

( 153 052 253)

( 366 580 208)

( 23 387 147)

Net insurance & reinsurance performance

( 258 650 787) ( 121 142 989) ( 403 594 698)

( 20 508 659)

Net investment return

22

109 275 636

6 046 006

159 347 140

8 809 483

Net gains/losses from fair value adjustments to investment properties

510 342 668

141 016 240

746 662 662

55 996 725

Net change in investment contract liabilities

( 13 761 036)

7 533 795

( 20 205 742)

( 1 627 540)

Movement in shareholder risk reserve

( 1 970 821)

668 896

( 2 616 901)

( 110 519)

Net insurance & reinsurance performance after investment return

345 235 660

34 121 948

479 592 461

42 559 490

Rental income

7 993 506

3 689 916

3 715 096

489 923

Property expenses

( 5 857 957)

( 2 289 158)

( 3 170 256)

( 345 871)

Other income

15 908 033

8 818 262

7 799 396

1 643 654

Foreign currency exchange gains

67 786 322

7 856 172

77 093 952

1 513 340

Other administration expenses

( 47 529 875)

(24 079 469)

(23 579 890)

( 2 785 495)

Movement in allowance for credit losses

( 1 752 382)

( 264 229)

( 1 752 382)

( 53 814)

Inflation adjustment monetary gain

25 921 895

1 224 706

-

-

Profit before share of (loss)/profit of associate

407 705 202

29 078 149

539 698 377

43 021 226

ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

Investment property Right of use of assets

  • IFRS 16 Goodwill
    Other intangible assets

Investment in subsidiaries

Investment in associates- other companies

Financial assets:

  • Equity securities at fair value through profit or loss
  • Debt securities at amortised cost

Investment in gold coins

Deferred tax asset

Non current assets held for sale

Income tax asset Inventory

Reinsurance contract assets

Rental receivables Other receivables

Cash and cash equivalents

TOTALASSETS

EQUITYAND

LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

Share capital Share premium

Non-distributable reserves

IFRS 17 adoption reserve

Retained profits

Total equity

INFLATIONADJUSTED

HISTORICALCOST

INFLATIONADJUSTED

HISTORICALCOST

Note

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

GROUP

GROUP

GROUP

GROUP

COMPANY

COMPANY

COMPANY

COMPANY

30-Jun-23

31-Dec-22

30-Jun-23

31-Dec-22

30-Jun-23

31-Dec-22

30-Jun-23

31-Dec-22

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

5

10816229

7325745

2405654

708321

77830

66756

18558

2861

6

858141901

347676985

858141901

111434931

5810000

3684096

5810000

1180800

7

374503

149100

374503

47789

923711

1085460

87183

102449

1542098

472248

1542098

151362

-

-

-

-

97867

136907

6353

6757

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

329957358

106243229

253643725

31824110

9532269

5033767

6527110

1061625

73598

73598

7207

7207

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

9

181629249

55139158

181629249

17672807

5258959

1666500

5258959

534135

10

37752294

7844821

37752294

2514366

583439

168237

583439

53922

3216744

863029

3216744

276612

-

-

-

-

19

11985818

2298080

7766829

702885

-

-

-

-

280000

119808

280000

38400

-

-

-

-

153909

36347

153909

11650

-

-

-

-

1666600

1043823

508435

170615

56033

38618

10995

1970

11

117723671

112527507

110355956

37967311

-

-

-

-

12

3765510

1540785

3765510

493841

10107

-

10107

-

12

16990014

12186695

15223650

3793940

1323589

767822

1323589

246097

13

111642452

52018664

111642452

16672649

1968774

393187

1968774

126022

1367311128

606413469

1 341 292647

193725861

346043398

114187503

268722536

34079573

1292762

1292762

54878

54878

1292762

1292762

54878

54878

25925742

25925742

39417

39417

25925742

25925742

39417

39417

(25829878)

(2099191)

(29821193)

2589976

460426

460426

345

345

26000516

26000516

34271787

34271787

-

-

-

-

310482580

89650558

294117496

34273565

314676992

84690244

264940420

33402136

Share of profit/(loss) of associate

Profit before income tax

Income tax expense

Profit/(loss) for the period

2 439 827

( 40 095)

2 530 784

152 658

410 145 029

29 038 054

542 229 161

43173884

( 23 768 028)

( 31 039 035)

( 55 560 747)

( 9 133 941)

386377001

( 2 000 981)

486668414

34 039 943

attributable to equity holders of the parent

Non-controlling interests

Total equity

337871722

140770387

298662385

71229623

342355922

112369174

265035060

33496776

248070353

96897781

244503047

28967822

-

-

-

-

585942075

237668168

543165432

100197445

342355922

112369174

265035060

33496776

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Other comprehensive income/(loss) to be reclassified to statement of comprehensive income in subsequent period

Exchange (loss)/gain on translating foreign operations Share of other comprehensive profit

Other comprehensive (loss)/income to be reclassified to statement of comprehensive income in subsequent periods

( 2 902 526)

1 851 985

( 15 614 687)

3 547 586

459 679

170 397

807 963

34 704

( 2 442 847)

2 022 382

( 14 806 724)

3 582 290

Liabilities

-

-

Investment contract

liabilities without DPF

14

23163505

10110043

23163505

3240398

-

-

-

-

Shareholder risk

reserves

15

2921655

950834

2921655

304754

-

-

-

-

Member assistance

fund

9041

28207

9041

9041

-

-

-

-

Lease liabilities

7

1216262

388078

1216262

124384

2246829

796605

2246829

255322

Borrowings- from third

parties

20918657

5243231

20918657

1680523

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive profit for the period

383 934 154

21 401

471 861 690

37 622 233

Profit/(loss) attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

164 683 937

8 085 845

226 639 786

15 230 635

Equity holders of the parent

221 693 064

( 10 086 826)

260 028 628

18 809 308

Profit/(loss) for the period

386377001

( 2 000 981)

486668414

34 039 943

Total Comprehensive income attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

165 877 015

7 947 364

226 521 600

15 092 154

Equity holders of the parent

218 057 139

( 7 925 963)

245 340 090

22 530 079

Total comprehensive income for the period

383 934 154

21 401

471 861 690

37 622 233

Basic earnings per share (cents)

30 523

( 1 389)

35 801

2 590

Diluted earnings per share (cents)

30 523

( 1 389)

35 801

2 590

Put option liability

20

31240253

10051246

31240253

3221553

-

-

-

-

Insurance contract

liabilities

16

513518043

253171082

530994374

56411984

-

-

-

-

Investment contract

liabilities with DPF

17

61819262

23997163

61819262

7682170

-

-

-

-

Share based payment

liabilities

1242908

677678

1242908

217205

383637

219081

383637

70218

Other payables

18

44500716

16776164

43608078

5262258

1057010

802643

1057010

257257

Deferred tax liability

19

73414165

46093933

73588634

14971056

-

-

-

-

Current income tax

liabilities

7404586

1257642

7404586

403090

-

-

-

-

Total liabilities

781369053

368745301

798127215

93528416

3687476

1818329

3687476

582797

TOTALEQUITYAND

367311128

606413469

1341292647

193725861

346043398

114187503

268722536

34079573

LIABILITIES

DIRECTORS: A R T Manzai (Chairman), D Hoto* (Group Chief Executive Officer), W M Marere* (Group Finance Director) G Baines, F Mabena, M Mangoma, A Masiiwa, E Mkondo, E K Moyo, M Mukondomi, I P Z Ndlovu, S V Rushwaya (* EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR)

2

FIRST MUTUAL HOLDINGS LIMITED, First Mutual Park, 100 Borrowdale Road, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe | P O Box BW 178, Borrowdale, Harare | Tel: +263 (242) 886 000 - 17 | E-mail: info@firstmutualholdings.co.zw | Website: www.firstmutual.co.zw

Preliminary Report - Abridged Financial Results

For The Period Ended 30 June 2023

STATEMENTOFCHANGESINEQUITY

FORTHEENDED30JUNE2023

INFLATIONADJUSTED

Share

Non-

IFRS17

Total

Non-

Sharecapital

premium

distributable

Adoption

Retained

equity

controlling

Total

reserves

reserves

reserve

earnings

forparent

interest

equity

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Asat1January2022

1292762

25925742

8026103

-

46490374

81734981

64289137

146024119

ImpactofadoptingIFRS17

-

-

-

26000516

-

-

-

-

Restatedasat1January

2022

1292762

25925742

8026103

26000516

46490374

81734981

64289137

146024119

Profitfortheyear

-

-

-

-

(10086826)

(10086826)

8085845

(2000981)

Othercomprehensive(loss)/

income

-

-

2160863

-

-

2160863

( 138481)

2022382

Totalcomprehensive

(loss)/income

-

-

2160863

-

(10086826)

(7925963)

7947364

21401

Transactionswith

shareholdersintheir

capacityasowners

FMPredemptionofshares

-

-

-

-

-

-

2543

2543

CONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENTOFCASHFLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Profit before income tax

Total non- cash and separately disclosed items

Operating cash flows before working capital changes

Working capital changes

Cash (utilised in)/generated from operations

Finance costs on lease liability

Interest received

Tax paid

Net cash flows(utilised in)/ generated from operating activities Net cash flow generated from/(used in) investing activities Net cash flow used in financing activities

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents Effects of inflation on cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

INFLATIONADJUSTED

HISTORICALCOST

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

30-Jun-23

30-Jun-22

30-Jun-23

30-Jun-22

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

410 145 029

29 038 054

542 229 161

43173884

62 550 064

( 133 320 533)

( 888 028 375)

( 63 482 384)

472 695 093 ( 104 282 479) ( 345 799 214)

( 20 308 500)

( 425 993 258)

114 387 445

425 500 367

25 886 398

46 701 835

10 104 966

79 701 153

5 577 898

( 187 451)

( 34 889)

( 150 230)

( 4 867)

9 133 319

1 361 633

3 412 967

247 571

( 1 136 634)

7 900 209

( 446 615)

( 661 230)

54 511 069

19 331 919

82 517 275

5 159 372

( 82 192 754)

( 11 289 351)

( 44 522 333)

( 1 410 306)

6 752 833

( 530 518)

3 719 987

( 90 138)

( 20 928 852)

7 512 050

41 714 929

3 658 928

52 018 664

32 837 615

16 672 649

3 053 838

139 908 163

11 161 595

53 254 874

2 273 237

( 59 355 522)

( 7 389 985)

-

-

111 642 452

44 121 275

111 642 452

8 986 003

FMPtreasurysharesbuyback

-

-

2735

-

2909589

2912324

(2912324)

-

ReclassificationofNCItoput

optionliability

-

-

-

-

-

-

( 665584)

( 665584)

RemeasurementofPut

optionliability

-

-

1820023

-

-

1820023

-

1820023

Dividenddeclaredandpaid

-

-

-

-

( 739708)

( 739708)

-

( 739708)

Asat30June2022

1292762

25925742 12009724

26000516

38573429 77801657

68661136 146462794

Asat1January2023

1292762

25925742

(2099191)

26000516

89650558 140770387

96897781 237668168

Profitfortheyear

-

-

-

-

221693064

221693064

164683937

386377001

Othercomprehensive

income

-

-

(3635925)

-

-

(3635925)

1193078

(2442847)

Totalcomprehensive

(3635925)

221693064

218057139

165877015

383934154

income

-

-

-

Transactionswith

shareholdersintheir

capacityasowners

FMPredemptionofshares

-

-

-

-

-

-

11419

11419

FMPtreasurysharesbuyback

-

-

( 242)

-

( 2468)

( 2710)

2710

-

RemeasurementofPut

optionliability

-

-

(20094520)

-

-

(20094520)

-

(20094520)

Reclassificationtoputoption

liability

-

-

-

-

-

-

(13264826) (13264826)

Dividenddeclaredandpaid

-

-

-

-

( 858575)

( 858575)

(1453746) (2312321)

Asat30June2023

1292762

25925742 (25829878)

26000516 310482580 337871722 248070353 585942075

HISTORICALCOST

Share

Non-

IFRS17

Total

Non-

Sharecapital

premium

distributable

Adoption

Retained

equity

controlling

Total

reserves

reserves

reserve

profits

forparent

interest

equity

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

Asat1January2022

414347

8309533

2572469

-

14900761

26197110

20605493

46802603

ImpactofadoptingIFRS17

-

-

-

34271787

-

34271787

-

34271787

Restatedasat1January

2022

414347

8309533

2572469

34271787

14900761

60468897

20605493

81074390

Profitfortheyear

-

-

-

-

18809308

18809308

15230635

34039943

Othercomprehensive(loss)/

income

-

-

3720771

-

-

3720771

( 138481)

3582290

Totalcomprehensive

(loss)/income

-

-

3720771

-

18809308

22530079

15092154

37622233

Transactionswith

shareholdersintheir

capacityasowners

FMPredemptionofshares

-

-

-

-

-

-

518

518

FMPtreasuryshares

-

-

( 870)

-

593738

592868

( 592868)

-

ReclassificationofNCItoput

optionliability

-

-

-

-

-

-

( 404269)

( 404269)

RemeasurementofPut

optionliability

-

-

( 778002)

-

-

( 778002)

-

( 778002)

Dividenddeclaredandpaid

-

-

-

-

( 115003)

( 115003)

-

( 115003)

Asat30June2022

414347

8309533

5514368

34271787

34188804 48427052

34701028 83128080

Asat1January2023

54878

39417

2589976

34271787

34273565 71229623

28967822 100197445

Profitfortheyear

-

-

-

-

260028628

260028628

226639786

486668414

Othercomprehensive

income

-

-

(14688538)

-

-

(14688538)

( 118186)

(14806724)

Totalcomprehensive

- (14688538)

260028628

245340090

226521600

471861690

income

-

-

Transactionswith

shareholdersintheir

capacityasowners

FMPredemptionofshares

-

-

-

-

-

-

5347

5347

FMPtreasurysharesbuyback

-

-

12410

-

126382

138792

( 138792)

-

ReclassificationofNCItoput

optionliability

-

-

-

-

-

-

(10283660)

(10283660)

RemeasurementofPut

optionliability

-

-

(17735040)

-

-

(17735040)

-

(17735040)

Dividenddeclaredandpaid

-

-

-

-

( 311078)

( 311078)

( 569272)

( 880350)

ASAT30JUNE2023

54878

39417 (29821193)

34271787

294117496

298662385

244503047

543165432

The Group has adopted IFRS 17- Insurance contracts, a new accounting standard that became effective on 1 January 2023. The adoption of the new standard has resulted in new financial statement lines as presented in the primary financial statements. Prior year numbers have been restated in accordance with the new standard & provisions of IAS 8 from 1 January 2022.

NOTESTOTHEFINANCIALSTATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

1. Corporate information

The main business of First Mutual Holdings Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is that of provision of life and funeral assurance, health insurance, short term insurance, reinsurance, property management and development, wealth management, micro lending, funeral services and health services. First Mutual Holdings Limited is a public company, incorporated and domiciled in Zimbabwe whose shares are publicly traded on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. As at 13 September 2023, the Company's major shareholders were the National Social Security Authority ("NSSA") which owns 34.25% (2021: 65.53%) directly and an additional 5.33% (2021: 7.10%) indirectly through Capital Bank Limited (NSSA owns 84% (2021: 84%) of Capital Bank Limited) and CBZ Holdings Limited ("CBZHL") after acquiring 31.22% shares from NSSA in a transaction that was concluded on 6 September 2023. The registered office is located at Second Floor, First Mutual Park, 100 Borrowdale Road, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe. The consolidated historical and inflation adjusted financial statements of the Company and the Group for the period ended 30 June 2023 were authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Directors at a meeting held on 13 September 2023.

  1. Statement of compliance
    The Group's Abridged financial statements are an extract of the complete set of financial statements that have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting", as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), International Financial Reporting Committee Interpretations ("IFRIC") as issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRS IC") and in a manner required by the Zimbabwe Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31). The financial statements are based on statutory records that are maintained under the historical cost convention except for investment properties, equity securities at fair value through profit or loss and insurance and investment contract liabilities that have been measured on a fair value basis. For the purpose of fair presentation in accordance with IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies", this historical cost information has been restated for changes in the general purchasing power of the Zimbabwe Dollar and appropriate adjustments and reclassifications have been made. Accordingly, the inflation adjusted financial statements represent the primary financial statements of the Group and Company and historical information is supplementary.
  2. Accounting policies
    The accounting policies applied in the reviewed abridged financial results are consistent with the accounting policies in the prior year financial statements except for the adoption of IFRS 17 - Insurance contracts which are detailed below:
  1. IFRS 17 - Insurance contracts and transitional provisions
    On 1 January 2023 the Group adopted International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 17 - Insurance Contracts. IFRS 17 requires the Group to measure its insurance contracts using updated estimates and assumptions that reflect the timing of cash flows and any uncertainty relating to those insurance contracts. These requirements are intended to provide uniformity across the industry as well as provide more transparent reporting on the financial position and risk of insurance businesses.
    The Group is provided with various options of transition from IFRS 4 - Insurance contracts in reporting. Considering the various circumstances from both an operational and financial reporting perspective, the Group opted for the full retrospective transitional approach for all its insurance & reinsurance contracts with the exception of growth annuities to which the fair value approach has been applied. The date of such transition is 1 January 2022 for practical purposes. The fair value transitional approach has been applied to growth annuities carried under the Variable Fee Approach (VFA) due to impracticability in determining the Contractual Service Margin (CSM) IFRS 17 at the date of transition as required by IFRS 17 for the full retrospective approach.
  2. Measurement models
  1. Premium Allocation Approach (PAA)
    The majority of contracts issued by the Group are accounted for under the PAA measurement model, the eligibility criteria which has been met by the Group contracts for all of its short-term insurance contracts. The Group reasonably expects that such simplification (that is adoption of the PAA) will produce a measurement of the liability for remaining coverage (LRC) for the Group that would not differ materially from the one that would be produced by applying the requirements under other measurement models.
  2. Variable Fee Approach (VFA)
    The Group accounts for annuity contracts issued by its Life business contracts under the VFA measurement model.

2.2.3 Future cashflows and estimates

  1. Best estimates of future cash flows
    Best estimates of future cashflows refer to amounts expected to be collected from premiums and payouts for claims, benefits and expenses, and are projected using a range of scenarios and assumptions based on the Group's demographic and operating experience along with external mortality data where the Group's own experience data is not sufficiently large in size to be credible. The estimates of future cash flows are adjusted to reflect the effects of the time value of money and the financial risks to derive an expected present value.
  2. Discount Rates
    The discount rate is defined as the financial adjustment that is made to the future cashflows in order to determine their present value. Under IFRS 17, the discount rate is primarily used to adjust the estimates of future cash flows to reflect the time value of money and to accrete interest on the CSM. A bottom-up approach is used to determine the discount rate to be applied to a given set of expected future cash flows. For the period ended 30 June 2023, the Group has determined the risk-free rate by making reference to corporate bonds with an estimated range of between 10% to 12% and they are based on observable market data in addition to their other characteristics such as:
  1. Covering a longer duration period compared to other instruments in the market.
  2. Traded regularly in the market.
  1. Risk adjustment for non-financial risk
    The risk adjustment reflects the compensation required by the Group for bearing the uncertainty about the amount and timing of future cash flows (understated premiums and overstated claims) that arises from non-financial risk. The Group estimates these factors by reference to the business units' claims experiences. The Group does not disaggregate changes in the risk adjustment between insurance service result and insurance finance income or expenses as all adjustments are included in insurance service result through the election to present net finance costs/ income relating insurance and reinsurance contracts in the profit and loss.

DIRECTORS: A R T Manzai (Chairman), D Hoto* (Group Chief Executive Officer), W M Marere* (Group Finance Director) G Baines, F Mabena, M Mangoma, A Masiiwa, E Mkondo, E K Moyo, M Mukondomi, I P Z Ndlovu, S V Rushwaya (* EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR)

3

FIRST MUTUAL HOLDINGS LIMITED, First Mutual Park, 100 Borrowdale Road, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe | P O Box BW 178, Borrowdale, Harare | Tel: +263 (242) 886 000 - 17 | E-mail: info@firstmutualholdings.co.zw | Website: www.firstmutual.co.zw

Preliminary Report - Abridged Financial Results

For The Period Ended 30 June 2023

NOTESTOTHEFINANCIALSTATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

For the period ended 30 June 2023, the following risk adjustments factors were adopted:

Business Unit

Direct Business/Reinsurance issued

Reinsurance/Retrocession held

NicozDiamond Insurance Limited

8%

11%

First Mutual Health

0.30%

n/a

FMRE P & C Botswana

11%

11%

First Mutual Reinsurance Zimbabwe

11%

11%

First Mutual Life

10%

11%

  1. Contractual Service Margin (CSM)
    The CSM represents the future profit that the Group expects to earn from the portfolio of annuity contracts and is deferred to the Statement of Financial Position, effectively not resulting in income or expense at initial recognition. The CSM is remeasured and adjusted at each subsequent reporting period for changes in fulfilment cash flows relating to future service. The CSM is systematically recognized in insurance contract revenue to reflect the insurance contract services provided, based on the coverage units of the group of contracts.
  2. Onerous Contracts
    An insurance contract is onerous at the date of initial recognition if the fulfilment cash flows allocated to the contract, any previously recognised insurance acquisition cash flows and any cash flows arising from the contract at the date of initial recognition in total are a net outflow and shall be immediately recognized on initial recognition in the Income Statement on day one.
  3. Acquisition cashflows
    Acquisition cashflows represent commissions on insurance & reinsurance business from intermediaries, these are deferred over a period in which the related premiums are earned. Management has however made an accounting policy choice as per IFRS 17 to expense upfront such costs (instead of reduction in liability for remaining coverage) when the coverage period is one year or less.

2.3 Inflation adjusted

IAS 29 requires that financial statements prepared in the currency of a hyperinflationary economy be stated in terms of a measuring unit current at the statement of financial position date, and that corresponding figures for previous periods be stated in the same terms to the latest statement of financial position date. To comply with IAS 29 requirements the Group estimated the inflation rate for February 2023 to June 2023 by adjusting the last published consumer price index (January 2023) based on the monthly movement using the Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL). The resultant CPIs and their corresponding conversion factors are as follows:

Period

CPI

Conversion factor

30 June 2023

8,707

4.91

31 December 2022

13,673

3.20

30 June 2022

42,711

1.00

All items in the income statements are restated by applying the relevant monthly conversion factors.

2.3.1 CPI Estimation

  1. Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) data from ZIMSTAT has been considered to be appropriate for the purposes of estimating the movement in inflation for the period from February 2023 to June 2023 due to the following reasons:

    • There is correlation rate of 99% between TCPL and the previously published Consumer Price Indices (CPIs) based on a research carried out by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe
    • Using The TCPL data as estimation of movement in inflation allows for comparability of the Group's financial results with the rest of the market.
  2. Functional and presentation currency
    Items included in the financial statements of each of the Group's entities are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates ("the functional currency"). The financial statements are presented in the ZWL which is the Company and the Group's functional and presentation currency.
  3. Audit review
    The audit review of the Group is incomplete pending the finalisation of the Insurance and Pension Commission forensic investigation currently underway at one of the Group's significant subsidiaries, First Mutual Life Assurance Company.

INFLATIONADJUSTED

HISTORICALCOST

INFLATIONADJUSTED

HISTORICALCOST

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

GROUP

GROUP

GROUP

GROUP

COMPANY

COMPANY

COMPANY

COMPANY

30-Jun-23

31-Dec-22

30-Jun-23

31-Dec-22

30-Jun-23

31-Dec-22

30-Jun-23

31-Dec-22

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

5

Property, vehicles and

equipment

At 1 January

7 325 745

5 146 212

708 321

140 853

66 756

72 737

2 861

2 210

Additions

4 631 667

3 459 562

1 819 908

610 928

46 330

3 460

17 839

747

Disposals

( 19 808)

( 19 478)

( 3 042)

( 887)

-

-

-

-

Depreciation charge

and disposal

( 1 121 376)

( 1 260 551)

( 119 533)

( 42 573)

( 35 256)

( 9 441)

( 2 142)

( 96)

Closing balance

10 816 229

7 325 745

2 405 654

708 321

77830

66 756

18 558

2 861

6

Investment property

At 1 January

347 676 985

241 562 593

111 434 931

22 506 950

3 684 096

-

1 180 800

-

Additions

122 248

468 821

44 308

82 790

-

5 261 558

-

1 074 138

Disposal or transfer to

Subsidiaries

-

( 679 255)

-

( 160 028)

( 2 717 155)

( 916 531)

( 1 305 500)

( 272 000)

Transfer to Non-current

asset held for sale

-

( 119 808)

-

( 38 400)

-

-

-

-

Fair value adjustments

510 342 668

106 444 634

746 662 662

89 043 619

4 843 059

( 660 931)

5 934 700

378 662

Closing balance

858 141 901

347 676 985 858 141 901 111 434 931

5 810 000

3 684 096

5 810 000

1180800

The Group's fair values of its investment properties are based on valuations performed by Knight Frank Zimbabwe an accredited independent valuer.

Knight Frank is a specialist in valuing these types of investment properties and has recent experience in the location and category of the investment

properties being valued. The valuations are based upon assumptions on future rental income, anticipated maintenance costs, future development

costs and the appropriate discount rate. Where the market information is available, the valuers make use of market information from transactions of

similar properties . Significant judgements were applied as at 30 June 2023 as a result of the uncertainties resulting from the hyperinflationary economic

environment, currency shifts, excessive market volatility and lack of recent transactions conducted in ZWL.

7

Leases

Right of use of assets

As at 1 January

149 100

149 903

47 789

13 967

1 085 460

625 614

102 449

23 124

Additions

-

220 609

-

38 957

-

Modification

-

-

-

-

-

705 276

-

102 489

Depreciation charge for

the year

( 441 749)

( 96 365)

( 173 575)

( 17 017)

( 161 749)

( 245 430)

( 15 266)

( 23 164)

Exchange rate effects

667 151

( 125 047)

500 290

11 882

-

-

-

-

Closing balance

374 503

149 100

374 503

47 789

923 711

1 085 460

87183

102 449

Lease liability

Current

194 565

5 343

194 565

1 713

456 789

13 399

456 789

4 295

Non-current

1 021 697

382 735

1 021 697

122 671

1 790 040

783 206

1 790 040

251 027

Closing balance

1 216 262

388078

1 216 262

124 384

2 246 829

796 605

2 246 829

255 322

NOTESTOTHEFINANCIALSTATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

INFLATIONADJUSTED

HISTORICALCOST

INFLATIONADJUSTED

HISTORICALCOST

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED

GROUP

GROUP

GROUP

GROUP

COMPANY

COMPANY

COMPANY

COMPANY

30-Jun-2331-Dec-22

30-Jun-2331-Dec-22

30-Jun-2331-Dec-22

30-Jun-2331-Dec-22

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

ZWL000

8 Investmentin

subsidiaries

First Mutual

Microfinance (Private)

Limited

-

-

-

-

2 689 100

492 520

2 609 524

104 603

First Mutual Life

Assurance Company

(Private) Limited

-

-

-

-

164 162 490

59 383 603

151 988 363

18 206 148

First Mutual Health

Company (Private)

Limited

-

-

-

-

48 590 074

15 701 100

37 922 776

4 427 245

First Mutual Reinsurance

Company (Private)

Limited

-

-

-

-

22 685 673

2 709 324

25 393 860

927 000

FMRE Property &

Casualty (Proprietary)

Limited

-

-

-

-

20 120 680

6 066 709

3 179 443

1 944 458

First Mutual Wealth

Management (Private)

Limited

-

-

-

-

3 235 901

722 308

3 173 941

213 764

NicozDiamond

Insurance Limited

-

-

-

-

68 473 439

21 167 665

29 375 818

6 000 892

Total

-

-

-

-

329 957 358

106 243 229

253 643 725

31 824 110

9 Financial assets at fair value through profit orloss

At 1 January

55 139 158

65 830 730

17 672 807

6 133 603

1 666 500

3 335 448

534 135

310 771

Purchases

25 655 809

13 264 459

9 765 669

2 342 385

39 236

6 109

15 156

1 349

Disposals

( 3 858 729)

( 899 065)

( 1 516 200)

( 158 767)

( 6 104)

( 148 353)

( 4 934)

( 23 605)

Fair value gain on

unquoted investments

15 434 517

953 821

25 236 106

2 066 947

-

-

-

-

Fair value gain on

quoted equities

89 258 495

( 24 010 786)

130 470 866

7 288 639

3 559 327

( 1 526 704)

4 714 602

245 620

Closing balance

181 629 249

55 139 158

181 629 249

17 672 807

5 258 959

1 666 500

5 258 959

534 135

10 Debt securities at

amortised cost

At 1 January

7 844 821

2 003 341

2 514 366

186 656

168 237

253 672

53 922

23 635

Purchases

57 852 958

13 735 689

35 276 194

2 425 600

1 141 232

130 010

566 837

37 540

Maturities

( 97 385)

( 554 334)

( 38 265)

( 97 891)

( 94 979)

( 42 750)

( 37 320)

( 7 253)

Monetary gain/ loss

adjustment

( 27 848 099)

( 7 339 875)

( 631 050)

( 172 695)

-

-

Closing balance

37 752 294

7 844 821

37 752 294

2 514 366

583 439

168 237

583 439

53 922

11

Net Reinsurance

contract assets

Reinsurance contract

assests

154 493 207

147 530 890

154 493 207

46 062 987

-

-

-

-

Reinsurance contract

Liabilities

( 36 769 536)

( 35 003 383)

( 44 137 251)

( 8 095 676)

-

-

-

-

Net reinsurance

contract assets

117 723 671

112 527 507

110 355 956

37 967 311

-

-

-

-

12

Tenant and other

receivables

Tenant receivables

3 765 510

1 540 785

3 765 510

493 841

10 107

-

10 107

-

Amounts due from

Group companies

-

-

-

-

213 860

368 941

213 860

118 250

Other receivables

16 990 014

12 186 695

15 223 650

3 793 940

1 109 729

398 881

1 109 729

127 847

Total

20 755 524

13 727 480

18 989 160

4 287 781

1 333 696

767 822

1 333 696

246 097

13

Cash and balances

with banks

Money market

investments with

original maturities less

than 90 days

25 449 000

27 248 545

25 449 000

8 733 508

1 025 832

121 582

1 025 832

38 969

Cash at bank and on

hand

86 193 452

24 770 119

86 193 452

7 939 141

942 942

271 605

942 942

87 053

Cash and balances

with banks

111 642 452

52 018 664

111 642 452

16 672 649

1 968 774

393 187

1 968 774

126 022

14 Investment contract liabilities without DPF

At 1 January

10 110 043

18 024 541

3 240 398

1 679 388

-

-

-

-

Movement for the

period

13 053 462

( 7 914 498)

19 923 107

1 561 010

-

-

-

-

Closing balance

23 163 505

10110043

23 163 505

3 240 398

-

-

-

-

15 Shareholder risk reserve

At 1 January

950 834

-

304 754

-

-

-

-

-

Movement

1 970 821

950 834

2 616 901

304 754

-

-

-

-

Closing balance

2 921 655

950 834

2 921 655

304 754

-

-

-

-

DIRECTORS: A R T Manzai (Chairman), D Hoto* (Group Chief Executive Officer), W M Marere* (Group Finance Director) G Baines, F Mabena, M Mangoma, A Masiiwa, E Mkondo, E K Moyo, M Mukondomi, I P Z Ndlovu, S V Rushwaya (* EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR)

4

FIRST MUTUAL HOLDINGS LIMITED, First Mutual Park, 100 Borrowdale Road, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe | P O Box BW 178, Borrowdale, Harare | Tel: +263 (242) 886 000 - 17 | E-mail: info@firstmutualholdings.co.zw | Website: www.firstmutual.co.zw

