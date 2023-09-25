End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange 06:00:00 2023-09-21 pm EDT 5-day change 1st Jan Change 248.00 ZWL 0.00% +14.76% +868.75% Summary Quotes Charts News Company First Mutual : Unaudited HY Results September 25, 2023 at 02:51 am EDT Share Preliminary Report - Abridged Financial Results For The Period Ended 30 June 2023 SHORT-FORM FINANCIAL RESULTS This short form financial announcement is the responsibility of the Directors which has been issued in terms of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Practice note 13. This announcement is only a summary of the information contained in the full preliminary report of the abridged consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023. Any investment decision by investors and/or shareholders should be based on consideration of the preliminary report of the abridged consolidated financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2023. The abridged consolidated financial statements have been released on the ZSE Data Portal: WWW.ZSE.CO.ZWand the Company's website: https://firstmutualholdingsinvestor.com/. The full preliminary report is available for inspection, at no charge, at the registered offices of First Mutual Holdings Limited at the office of the Company Secretary on working days between 8:00am and 4:30pm. Comprehensive Income and Cashflow highlights Inflation adjusted Historical cost 30-Jun-2330-Jun-22 Growth 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 Growth ZWL million ZWL million % ZWL million ZWL million % Insurance contract revenue 199,510 97,329 105% 106,414 12,519 750% Insurance service result 29,975 32,491 -8% (18,334) 2,997 -712% Net fair value gains - investment property 510,343 141,016 262% 746,663 55,997 1,233% Net Investment return 109,276 6,046 1,707% 159,347 8,810 1,709% Profit/ (loss) after tax 386,377 (2,001) 19,409% 486,668 34,040 1,330% Basic earnings per share (ZWL) 305 (14) 2,279% 358 26 1,277% Headline earnings per share (ZWL) 305 (14) 2,279% 358 26 1,277% Financial Position highlights Inflation adjusted Historical cost 30-Jun-2331-Dec-22 Growth 30-Jun-23 31-Dec-22 Growth ZWL million ZWL million % ZWL million ZWL million % Total assets 1,490,838 697,165 114% 1,454,711 220,005 561% Shareholder equity 337,872 140,770 140% 298,662 71,230 319% Total equity 585,942 237,668 147% 543,165 100,197 442% Total Liabilities 904,896 459,497 97% 911,546 119,807 661% DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT On 13 September 2023 the Board resolved that an interim dividend of 0.068 US cents per share amounting to USD500,000 be declared from the profits of the Company for the half year ended 30 June 2023. Further details on the payment of the dividend will be communicated in a separate dividend announcement. AUDITOR'S STATEMENT The audit review of the Group is incomplete pending the finalisation of the Insurance and Pension Commission forensic investigation currently underway at one of the Group's significant subsidiaries, First Mutual Life Assurance Company. Amos Manzai Chairman 13 September 2023 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - UNITED STATES DOLLARS Comprehensive Income and Cashflow highlights 30-Jun-2330-Jun-22 Growth USD000 USD000 % Insurance contract revenue 62,036 53,884 15% Insurance service result 10,184 10,120 1% Net fair value gains - investment property 5,563 38 14541% Net Investment return 4,963 (8,601) 158% Profit/ (loss) after tax 9,211 (1,510) 710% Financial Position highlights 30-Jun-2331-Dec-22 Growth USD000 USD000 % Total assets 219,493 197,706 11% Shareholder equity 60,173 54,120 12% Total equity 92,459 84,859 9% Total liabilities 127,034 112,847 13% Significant policy interventions were implemented by Government towards the end of the period aimed at stabilising the Zimbabwe dollar and reducing inflationary pressures. However, the impact of these measures is likely to be fully felt post June 2023. Blended annual inflation had increased to 175.8% as at June 2023 compared to 101.5% in January 2023 and the ZWL also lost its value as the official exchange rate advanced from USD1:ZWL669 to USD1:ZWL5,739 by the end of the period. The Government revised its GDP growth estimates for 2023 from 3.8% to 5.3% on the back of better than anticipated agricultural output from tobacco. Moreover, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe expected the blended annual inflation to close the year at between 60%-70% from an initial estimate of between 10%-30%. The ratio of USD to ZWL bank deposits rose to 80%:20% in the first half of 2023 compared to a ratio of 64%:36% last year. As the local economy increasingly dollarised, FMHL continued to expand its USD based product portfolio to maintain product relevance. In addition, the Group maintained its stance of diversifying its pool of investment assets with a skew towards real assets to minimise the impact of the volatility i in the macro-economic environment. Save for the VFEX listed equities, there was a positive real return on the remaining components of the investment portfolio, including ZSE listed shares, investment property and alternative investments. FIRSTMUTUALLIFEFORENSICINVESTIGATION During 2022, the Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) instituted a forensic investigation on First Mutual Life Assurance Company (FML), a subsidiary of FMHL. The forensic investigation related to the separation of assets between the policyholders and shareholder during the period 1 February 2009 and 31 December 2021. The investigation formally commenced on 26 August 2022 following the appointment of BDO Zimbabwe to conduct the exercise. On 10 May 2023, FML received a copy of the forensic investigation report from IPEC. At the direction of IPEC, FML submitted its response to the forensic investigation report to the Ministry of Finance on 8 June 2023. As at the date of issuing these results, the half year audit review of the Group interim financial statements is incomplete pending the finalisation of the forensic investigation and, consequently, the Group will not be in a position to publish audit reviewed financial statements in line with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange listings requirements and approved timelines. In the interim, the board of directors, in consultation with the ZSE, has decided to publish the financial information in the form of a preliminary report. IFRS17REPORTING The International Financial Reporting Standard IFRS17 - Insurance Contracts (IFRS 17) was issued by the International Reporting Standards Board in May 2017. This standard replaced IFRS 4 on accounting for insurance contracts effective 1 January 2023. IFRS 17 requires a company to measure insurance contracts using updated estimates and assumptions that reflect the timing of cash flows and any uncertainty relating to insurance contracts. This requirement will provide more transparent reporting on the financial position and risk of insurance entities. The Group financial highlights and performance have been analysed in line with the requirements of this new standard. FINANCIALHIGHLIGHTS In October 2019 the Public Accountants and Auditors Board concluded that the conditions for applying International Accounting Standard IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflation Economies had been met in Zimbabwe. The historical cost financial results have been restated to consider changes in the purchasing power of the local currency during the year. Effective February 2023, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency ( ZimStat) ceased the publication of the ZWL Consumer Price Indices (CPIs) and replaced them with the weighted average consumer price index also known as blended indices in line with the Statutory Instrument 27 of 2023 which requires the inflation rate to be calculated as the weighted average of the ZWL and USD rates. This created challenges for financial reporting purposes as the weighted average consumer price index does not comply with the International Accounting Standard (IAS) 29 which requires the use of a General Price Index (GPI) of the hyperinflationary currency (ZWL) as a basis of restatement. FMHL has continued to apply IAS 29 for the half-year ended 30 June 2023 with the CPI estimated using the Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) movement. The inflation adjusted financial results therefore represent the main financial statements with historical cost financials provided as supplementary information: Comprehensiveincomehighlights Inflation adjusted Historical cost 30-Jun-2330-Jun-22 30-Jun-2330-Jun-22 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 Insurance contract revenue 199,509,637 97,329,185 106,413,926 12,519,290 Insurance service result 11,294,327 31,909,264 (37,014,490) 2,878,488 Rental income 7,993,506 3,689,916 3,715,096 489,923 Net Investment return 109,275,636 6,046,006 159,347,140 8,809,483 Profit/(loss) after tax 386,377,001 (2,000,981) 486,668,413 34,039,943 Financial position and Cashflow highlights Inflation adjusted Historical cost 30-Jun-2331-Dec-22 30-Jun-2331-Dec-22 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 Total assets 1,367,311,128 606,413,469 1,341,292,649 193,725,861 Total equity 585,942,075 237,668,168 543,165,432 100,197,445 Investment contract liabilities without DPF 23,163,505 10,110,043 23,163,505 3,240,398 Share performance Inflation adjusted Historical cost 30-Jun-2330-Jun-22 30-Jun-2330-Jun-22 Market price per share (ZWL) 141 24 141 24 Basic earnings per share (ZWL) 305 (14) 358 26 Headline earnings per share (ZWL) 305 (14) 358 26 FINANCIALPERFORMANCE STATEMENTOFCOMPREHENSIVEINCOME Insurance contract revenue During the period under review, Insurance Contract Revenue (ICR) at $199.5 billion, grew by 105% compared to prior year (a growth of 750% to $106.4 billion compared to the prior year in historical cost terms). The growth in comparison to the same period last year was largely driven by the continued revaluation of ZWL insurance policy values to ensure adequate cover for clients as well as a migration of more policies to the USD for value restoration in case of the occurrence of an insured event. The proportion of the USD business being written by the Group constituted 74% of the total ICR at USD 45.8 million. Insurance service result The Insurance service result declined by 65% to $11.2 billion compared to the prior year (1,379% to a negative insurance service result of $37.1 billion compared to prior year negative result of $2.9 billion in historical cost terms). The deterioration was as a result of increases in direct insurance expenses despite the growth in ICR as well as significant foreign denominated business written mostly in Q1 2023 and translated to ZWL at a lower exchange rate against the claims expenses that were settled at a higher exchange rate during the course of the period as the ZWL rapidly depreciated. The underlying pure USD business was profitable. Rental income and Investment return During the period under review, rental income grew by 117% to $7.9 billion compared to the prior year (658% growth to $3.7 billion compared to the prior year in historical cost terms). The growth arose from a combination of factors which included a migration to the USD denominated leases as well as inflation driven adjustments on ZWL rentals. The occupancy levels stood at 88.10% compared to prior year of 89.99% and the average rental/square metre was $4.02/ square metre compared to prior year of $3.3/ square metre. The overall Group net investment returns amounted to $109.3 billion ($159.3 billion in historical cost terms) that was 1,701% above prior year. The positive investment outturn was mainly due to fair value gains on the ZSE and the ZWL depreciating at a faster rate than the USD fair value losses on the VFEX. Profit for the period The Group achieved a profit for the period of $386.4 billion which represented a 19,409% increase relative to the prior year (a growth of 1,330% to $486.7 billion compared to the prior year in historical cost terms). The increase is attributable to the increases rental income, net fair value gains in investment properties and listed equities. STATEMENTOFFINANCIALPOSITION The Group's total assets grew by 125% to $1.4 trillion in inflation adjusted terms and 591% to $1.3 trillion in historical cost terms compared to 31 December 2022. The growth in both inflation adjusted and historical cost terms was mainly driven by positive fair value adjustments on investment properties and the impact of the depreciation of the ZWL on USD denominated current assets including balances with banks, insurance contract assets. In recent periods, the investment properties have witnessed significant growth in Zimbabwe dollar values and this was the case for the period under review. The ZWL continued to decline in comparison to the USD for the period under review, which had an impact in the forward- looking information utilised in the valuations by property experts, hence the net fair value gains of $510.3 billion in inflation adjusted terms and $746.6 billion in historical cost terms. The total investment property value grew by 147% compared to last year in inflation adjusted terms and 670% in historical cost terms. SUSTAINABILITY The Group has prioritised the sustainability agenda not only from a risk management perspective but also considering the various aspects in Group operations that include value creation and maximisation, potential growth and compliance with reporting requirements as well as fulfilling the good corporate citizenry mandate as a governance tool. The Group's objective to create sustainable economic value is a pillar of our corporate strategy and core values. In order to achieve the above, the Group makes an allowance for environmental, social and governance ("ESG") aspects in its strategy. FMHL has also laid out processes to ensure that the impact of sustainability is not only limited to core operations but also stretches to other areas of the business. FIRSTMUTUALINTHECOMMUNITY First Mutual continues to actively support the communities in which we operate including the ongoing provision of educational support through the First Mutual Foundation to deserving students from disadvantaged backgrounds. This includes tuition fees, stationery, laptops, uniforms and other ancillary support as necessary. The recipients are spread across primary and secondary schools as well local universities. As part of expanding the tertiary bursary programme, FMHL partnered with Africa University and established the First Mutual Scholarship Fund, which supports an additional 6 students under this initiative which is cognisant of the Group's diversity policy and incorporates students with vulnerabilities. Additional community support was implemented through donations to charitable causes as well sponsorship of industry bodies as the Group believes that this is an integral part of thought leadership and capacitating industry to ensure a vibrant and sustainable business environment. OUTLOOK The strategic assumptions for the outturn of the economic environment have remained largely unchanged however policy fluidity may lead to temporary negative outcomes during the realignment period. With that background, the various business units within the Group will deploy their strategies accordingly and adjust as appropriate to new policy measures but maintaining the aim to achieve sustainable real growth into the future. FMHL will continue to pursue value enhancing initiatives such as investments in real assets to preserve and grow the net assets of the Group. DIRECTORATE There were no changes to the directorate during the period under review. DIVIDEND On 13 September 2023 the Board resolved that an interim dividend of 0.068 US cents per share amounting to USD500,000 be declared from the profits of the Company for the half year ended 30 June 2023. Further details on the payment of the dividend will be communicated in a separate dividend announcement. APPRECIATION On behalf of the FMHL Board, I would like to thank our clients and stakeholders for their continued support. I also extend my appreciation and gratitude to FMHL employees and management for their commitment to serve our clients and ensuring that the Group continues to adapt to operate sustainably in a challenging environment. I would also like to extend my gratitude to my fellow board members for their continued support, including their valuable contributions, insight and guidance to management as we pursue the realisation of the Group's strategy. Amos Manzai Chairman 13 September 2023 GROUPCHIEFEXECUTIVEOFFICER'SREVIEWOFOPERATIONS The operating environment continued to be volatile with high inflation and a depreciating local currency during the review period. The country experienced significant Zimbabwe dollar exchange rate depreciation between May and June 2023 driven by both demand and supply factors. The demand factors mainly reflected elevated demand for foreign currency for purposes of value preservation. The effect of the high demand for foreign currency on the economy was coupled with the sudden decline in the demand for local currency. The measures instituted by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), which included further liberalisation of the exchange rate, tighter monetary policy and the introduction of gold-backed digital tokens bore fruit as evidenced by the recovery of the ZWL and relatively stable exchange rate. As at 30 June 2023, the exchange rate stood at USD1:ZWL5,739 compared to USD1:ZWL4,516 at 31 July 2023. The blended month-on-month inflation moved in sympathy with exchange rate with a steep increase from 15.7% in May 2023 to 74.5% in June 2023 followed by a significant reversal in July 2023 to minus 15.3%. Similarly, the blended annual inflation, which had risen from 86.5% in May 2023 to 175.8% in June 2023, fell to 101.3% in July 2023. During the first half of the year 2023 the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) registered nominal gains which tended to track money supply dynamics rather than fundamental corporate performance. The ZSE registered a return of 779.3% which was behind both official and alternative market exchange rate movements for H1 2023. The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) All Share Index was characterized by bearish sentiments during the period and declined by 23.1% in the first 6 months of the year. This was despite its market capitalization rising due to new listings on the bourse. The Botswana economy continues to be stable despite the BWP weakening against the USD. In Mozambique, the economy has maintained signs of growth as evidenced by a stable exchange rate and declining inflation. OPERATIONSREVIEW The commentary below relates to the unconsolidated performance of each business unit in both inflation adjusted and historical cost terms for the period ended 30 June 2023. All the figures are in ZWL except where another currency is indicated. LIFEANDHEALTHCLUSTER First Mutual Life Assurance Company (Private) Limited Insurance contract revenue ("ICR") for the period amounted to $15.7 billion in inflation adjusted terms which was 343% above the prior year $0.7 billion in historical terms representing a growth of 1,457% against the prior year). The year-on-year growth in the ICR was driven by the regular revisions in sums assured with the objective of retaining the value of policyholder benefits. Growth in premiums from the retail segment was largely due to significant growth in USD denominated premiums on the Eternal Life Plan and E-FML Gold Funeral products. In the corporate segment, growth in premiums was attributable to growth in the Group Life Assurance portfolio arising from new business and organic growth. The organic growth stemmed from the effect of employee salary increases, as employers sought to attain the target financial security benefits of this product. The business achieved a profit for the period of $103.8 billion in inflation adjusted terms that reflected a growth of 202% compared to the prior year and a 1,257% growth in historical cost terms to $132.8 billion. The profit after tax growth was driven by increases in premiums as noted above and net investment returns (investment property and quoted and unquoted equities). First Mutual Health Company (Private) Limited For the period ended 30 June 2023, the business achieved an ICR of $82.1 billion which represented a growth of 117% compared to prior year in inflation adjusted terms (in historical cost terms the ICR grew by 714% to $40.3 billion). The growth in both inflation adjusted and historical cost terms was largely driven by the regular exchange rate linked reviews to premiums in response to increased medical benefit costs in order to cushion members from the negative impact of shortfalls driven by price increases effected by medical service providers. There were also modest adjustments of USD premiums on account of rises in USD costs of medical benefits by service providers. There was a gradual growth in pure USD medical policies as members are migrating to a more stable product. The unit generated a profit for the period ended 30 June 2023 amounting to $33.1 billion in inflation adjusted terms representing a growth of 1,410% against prior year. In historical cost terms, the profit for the period amounted to $41.8 billion, 2,319% higher than the prior year. The positive outturn arose from significant fair value gains on the equity portfolio and a positive operating result. The business continues to roll-out medical services facilities (clinics, pharmacies, dental and optometry services) as a long-term strategic priority. Our objective in this space is to complement government efforts to provide greater access to Zimbabweans to quality healthcare at affordable prices. GENERALINSURANCECLUSTER NicozDiamond Insurance Limited The ICR grew by 35% to $44.1 billion in inflation adjusted terms and 465% to $23.2 billion in historical cost terms. The revenue increase was primarily a function of increased migrations to USD denominated policies, organic growth as well as the continued review of statutory covers in line with exchange rate linked reviews. The business recorded a profit for the period ended 30 June 2023 in inflation adjusted terms of $49.6 billion which represented a growth of 78% against the prior year. The historical cost terms profit for the period amounted to $23.9 billion a 3,003% rise above the prior year. The improved performance was mainly driven by a notable growth in the ICR as well as growth in net fair value gains in equities and investment properties. Diamond Seguros - Mozambique Diamond Seguros recorded an ICR of $4.2 billion which was 133% above the prior year in inflation adjusted terms (55% growth to $0.6 billion in historical cost terms). The growth was mainly driven by continued improvements in broker business reflecting increasing market confidence. In Mozambican Metical (MZN) terms, an ICR growth of 57% to MZN99.9 million was recorded compared to prior year. REINSURANCECLUSTER FMRE Property and Casualty (Proprietary) Limited - Botswana The ICR for the period went up by 169% to $40.4 billion in inflation adjusted terms and 977% to $22.6 billion in historical cost terms. In Botswana Pula (BWP), the year-on-year growth was 16% at BWP134.4 million compared to BWP116.3 million in the prior year. The double-digit growth was partly attributable to improved local and international treaty participation and growth of specialist lines of business under the casualty segment. The BWP stood at USD1:BWP12.9 to the USD at the beginning of the year, closing at USD1: BWP13.5 as at 30 June 2023, shedding almost 5% of its total value against the USD. However, this movement in the exchange rate was lower than the growth in the ICR in both BWP and ZWL terms. First Mutual Reinsurance Company Limited - Zimbabwe The business recorded an increase of 447% to $20.4 billion in the ICR in inflation adjusted terms and 1,936% to $11.1 billion in historical cost terms for the period ended 30 June 2023. The increase in ICR was attributed to the significant increases in demand for USD policies by clients, which consequently led to more business for reinsurers as there was limited USD underwriting capacity at local direct insurers. The business achieved an inflation adjusted profit for the period of $28.2 million, 727% above the profit for the same period in prior year and $34.5 million which represented a growth of 6,225% in historical cost terms. The growth in profit was driven by increases in ICR and exchange gains. INVESTMENTSCLUSTER First Mutual Properties Limited Rental income for the period ended 30 June 2023 grew by 121% to $7.9 billion in inflation adjusted terms and 668% to $3.6 billion in historical cost terms. The growth compared to prior year is largely attributed to the migration to USD foreign denominated leases with those maintained in the local currency being adjusted for inflation linked reviews. This growth in revenues occurred despite a decrease in the occupancy rate to 88.10% in 2023 compared to 89.61% in 2022. Independent investment property valuations as at 30 June 2023 resulted in net fair value gains of $744.4 billion. First Mutual Microfinance (Private) Limited The interest income grew by 304% to $4.2 billion for the period ended 30 June 2023 in inflation adjusted terms and 1,697% to $2.4 billion in historical cost terms. The growth was principally due to increases in the USD loan book which was 92% of the total loan book as at 30 June 2023. The corresponding interest costs amounted to $1.3 million in inflation adjusted terms, 214% above prior year and $0.7 billion in historical costs terms which represented an increase of 1,157%. The business turned a corner and attained critical mass leading to a profit for the period ended 30 June 2023 of $1.9 billion 1,161% above the prior year in inflation adjusted terms and 7,069% growth to $2.4 billion in historical cost terms. Funds under management for the period ended 30 June 2023 grew by 888% to ZWL368 billion partly as a result of increased support from third party contributions, growth STATEMENTOFFINANCIALPOSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2023 on the ZSE and fair value gains on investment property. HUMANCAPITAL Since our Group is involved in the provision of financial and investment services, we consider employees to be a key success factor in navigating a volatile and complex operating environment. Amidst these challenges, our employees have demonstrated commitment and resilience to serve our clients and other stakeholders, including the implementation of our consensus driven strategy. We will ensure that investment in human capital retention and development programs is prioritised on a Group-wide scale to improve the skills of our staff to align towards future requirements. APPRECIATION On behalf of First Mutual, I would like to thank all our stakeholders for their continued trust in the Group. We will continue to be reliable partner and remain focused on our customers as we strive to exceed your expectations. Douglas Hoto Group Chief Executive Officer 13 September 2023 CONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENTOFCOMPREHENSIVEINCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 INFLATIONADJUSTED HISTORICALCOST UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 Note ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 INCOME Insurance contract revenue 21 199 509 637 97 329 185 106 413 926 12 519 290 Insurance service expenses from insurance contracts issued 23 ( 309 784 346) ( 98 895 987) ( 230 124 355) ( 14 386 530) Insurance service result before reinsurance ( 110 274 709) ( 1 566 802) ( 123 710 429) ( 1 867 240) Net expenses from reinsurance contracts held 140 249 416 34 058 154 105 376 319 4 864 279 Movement in premium credit adjustment ( 18 680 380) ( 582 088) ( 18 680 380) ( 118 551) Insurance service result 11 294 327 31 909 264 ( 37 014 490) 2 878 488 Insurance finance result ( 269 945 114) ( 153 052 253) ( 366 580 208) ( 23 387 147) Net insurance & reinsurance performance ( 258 650 787) ( 121 142 989) ( 403 594 698) ( 20 508 659) Net investment return 22 109 275 636 6 046 006 159 347 140 8 809 483 Net gains/losses from fair value adjustments to investment properties 510 342 668 141 016 240 746 662 662 55 996 725 Net change in investment contract liabilities ( 13 761 036) 7 533 795 ( 20 205 742) ( 1 627 540) Movement in shareholder risk reserve ( 1 970 821) 668 896 ( 2 616 901) ( 110 519) Net insurance & reinsurance performance after investment return 345 235 660 34 121 948 479 592 461 42 559 490 Rental income 7 993 506 3 689 916 3 715 096 489 923 Property expenses ( 5 857 957) ( 2 289 158) ( 3 170 256) ( 345 871) Other income 15 908 033 8 818 262 7 799 396 1 643 654 Foreign currency exchange gains 67 786 322 7 856 172 77 093 952 1 513 340 Other administration expenses ( 47 529 875) (24 079 469) (23 579 890) ( 2 785 495) Movement in allowance for credit losses ( 1 752 382) ( 264 229) ( 1 752 382) ( 53 814) Inflation adjustment monetary gain 25 921 895 1 224 706 - - Profit before share of (loss)/profit of associate 407 705 202 29 078 149 539 698 377 43 021 226 ASSETS Property, plant and equipment Investment property Right of use of assets IFRS 16 Goodwill

Other intangible assets Investment in subsidiaries Investment in associates- other companies Financial assets: Equity securities at fair value through profit or loss

Debt securities at amortised cost Investment in gold coins Deferred tax asset Non current assets held for sale Income tax asset Inventory Reinsurance contract assets Rental receivables Other receivables Cash and cash equivalents TOTALASSETS EQUITYAND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital Share premium Non-distributable reserves IFRS 17 adoption reserve Retained profits Total equity INFLATIONADJUSTED HISTORICALCOST INFLATIONADJUSTED HISTORICALCOST Note UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED GROUP GROUP GROUP GROUP COMPANY COMPANY COMPANY COMPANY 30-Jun-23 31-Dec-22 30-Jun-23 31-Dec-22 30-Jun-23 31-Dec-22 30-Jun-23 31-Dec-22 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 5 10816229 7325745 2405654 708321 77830 66756 18558 2861 6 858141901 347676985 858141901 111434931 5810000 3684096 5810000 1180800 7 374503 149100 374503 47789 923711 1085460 87183 102449 1542098 472248 1542098 151362 - - - - 97867 136907 6353 6757 - - - - - - - - 329957358 106243229 253643725 31824110 9532269 5033767 6527110 1061625 73598 73598 7207 7207 - - - - - - - - 9 181629249 55139158 181629249 17672807 5258959 1666500 5258959 534135 10 37752294 7844821 37752294 2514366 583439 168237 583439 53922 3216744 863029 3216744 276612 - - - - 19 11985818 2298080 7766829 702885 - - - - 280000 119808 280000 38400 - - - - 153909 36347 153909 11650 - - - - 1666600 1043823 508435 170615 56033 38618 10995 1970 11 117723671 112527507 110355956 37967311 - - - - 12 3765510 1540785 3765510 493841 10107 - 10107 - 12 16990014 12186695 15223650 3793940 1323589 767822 1323589 246097 13 111642452 52018664 111642452 16672649 1968774 393187 1968774 126022 1367311128 606413469 1 341 292647 193725861 346043398 114187503 268722536 34079573 1292762 1292762 54878 54878 1292762 1292762 54878 54878 25925742 25925742 39417 39417 25925742 25925742 39417 39417 (25829878) (2099191) (29821193) 2589976 460426 460426 345 345 26000516 26000516 34271787 34271787 - - - - 310482580 89650558 294117496 34273565 314676992 84690244 264940420 33402136 Share of profit/(loss) of associate Profit before income tax Income tax expense Profit/(loss) for the period 2 439 827 ( 40 095) 2 530 784 152 658 410 145 029 29 038 054 542 229 161 43173884 ( 23 768 028) ( 31 039 035) ( 55 560 747) ( 9 133 941) 386377001 ( 2 000 981) 486668414 34 039 943 attributable to equity holders of the parent Non-controlling interests Total equity 337871722 140770387 298662385 71229623 342355922 112369174 265035060 33496776 248070353 96897781 244503047 28967822 - - - - 585942075 237668168 543165432 100197445 342355922 112369174 265035060 33496776 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Other comprehensive income/(loss) to be reclassified to statement of comprehensive income in subsequent period Exchange (loss)/gain on translating foreign operations Share of other comprehensive profit Other comprehensive (loss)/income to be reclassified to statement of comprehensive income in subsequent periods ( 2 902 526) 1 851 985 ( 15 614 687) 3 547 586 459 679 170 397 807 963 34 704 ( 2 442 847) 2 022 382 ( 14 806 724) 3 582 290 Liabilities - - Investment contract liabilities without DPF 14 23163505 10110043 23163505 3240398 - - - - Shareholder risk reserves 15 2921655 950834 2921655 304754 - - - - Member assistance fund 9041 28207 9041 9041 - - - - Lease liabilities 7 1216262 388078 1216262 124384 2246829 796605 2246829 255322 Borrowings- from third parties 20918657 5243231 20918657 1680523 - - - - Total comprehensive profit for the period 383 934 154 21 401 471 861 690 37 622 233 Profit/(loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interest 164 683 937 8 085 845 226 639 786 15 230 635 Equity holders of the parent 221 693 064 ( 10 086 826) 260 028 628 18 809 308 Profit/(loss) for the period 386377001 ( 2 000 981) 486668414 34 039 943 Total Comprehensive income attributable to: Non-controlling interest 165 877 015 7 947 364 226 521 600 15 092 154 Equity holders of the parent 218 057 139 ( 7 925 963) 245 340 090 22 530 079 Total comprehensive income for the period 383 934 154 21 401 471 861 690 37 622 233 Basic earnings per share (cents) 30 523 ( 1 389) 35 801 2 590 Diluted earnings per share (cents) 30 523 ( 1 389) 35 801 2 590 The Group has adopted IFRS 17- Insurance contracts, a new accounting standard that became effective on 1 January 2023. The adoption of the new standard has resulted in new financial statement lines as presented in the primary financial statements. Prior year numbers have been restated in accordance with the new standard & provisions of IAS 8 from 1 January 2022. Put option liability 20 31240253 10051246 31240253 3221553 - - - - Insurance contract liabilities 16 513518043 253171082 530994374 56411984 - - - - Investment contract liabilities with DPF 17 61819262 23997163 61819262 7682170 - - - - Share based payment liabilities 1242908 677678 1242908 217205 383637 219081 383637 70218 Other payables 18 44500716 16776164 43608078 5262258 1057010 802643 1057010 257257 Deferred tax liability 19 73414165 46093933 73588634 14971056 - - - - Current income tax liabilities 7404586 1257642 7404586 403090 - - - - Total liabilities 781369053 368745301 798127215 93528416 3687476 1818329 3687476 582797 TOTALEQUITYAND 367311128 606413469 1341292647 193725861 346043398 114187503 268722536 34079573 LIABILITIES The Group has adopted IFRS 17- Insurance contracts, a new accounting standard that became effective on 1 January 2023. The adoption of the new standard has resulted in new financial statement lines as presented in the primary financial statements. Prior year numbers have been restated in accordance with the new standard & provisions of IAS 8 from 1 January 2022. DIRECTORS: A R T Manzai (Chairman), D Hoto* (Group Chief Executive Officer), W M Marere* (Group Finance Director) G Baines, F Mabena, M Mangoma, A Masiiwa, E Mkondo, E K Moyo, M Mukondomi, I P Z Ndlovu, S V Rushwaya (* EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR) 2 FIRST MUTUAL HOLDINGS LIMITED, First Mutual Park, 100 Borrowdale Road, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe | P O Box BW 178, Borrowdale, Harare | Tel: +263 (242) 886 000 - 17 | E-mail: info@firstmutualholdings.co.zw | Website: www.firstmutual.co.zw ADRENALIN Preliminary Report - Abridged Financial Results For The Period Ended 30 June 2023 STATEMENTOFCHANGESINEQUITY FORTHEENDED30JUNE2023 INFLATIONADJUSTED Share Non- IFRS17 Total Non- Sharecapital premium distributable Adoption Retained equity controlling Total reserves reserves reserve earnings forparent interest equity ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 Asat1January2022 1292762 25925742 8026103 - 46490374 81734981 64289137 146024119 ImpactofadoptingIFRS17 - - - 26000516 - - - - Restatedasat1January 2022 1292762 25925742 8026103 26000516 46490374 81734981 64289137 146024119 Profitfortheyear - - - - (10086826) (10086826) 8085845 (2000981) Othercomprehensive(loss)/ income - - 2160863 - - 2160863 ( 138481) 2022382 Totalcomprehensive (loss)/income - - 2160863 - (10086826) (7925963) 7947364 21401 Transactionswith shareholdersintheir capacityasowners FMPredemptionofshares - - - - - - 2543 2543 CONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENTOFCASHFLOWS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 Profit before income tax Total non- cash and separately disclosed items Operating cash flows before working capital changes Working capital changes Cash (utilised in)/generated from operations Finance costs on lease liability Interest received Tax paid Net cash flows(utilised in)/ generated from operating activities Net cash flow generated from/(used in) investing activities Net cash flow used in financing activities Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents Effects of inflation on cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period INFLATIONADJUSTED HISTORICALCOST UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 410 145 029 29 038 054 542 229 161 43173884 62 550 064 ( 133 320 533) ( 888 028 375) ( 63 482 384) 472 695 093 ( 104 282 479) ( 345 799 214) ( 20 308 500) ( 425 993 258) 114 387 445 425 500 367 25 886 398 46 701 835 10 104 966 79 701 153 5 577 898 ( 187 451) ( 34 889) ( 150 230) ( 4 867) 9 133 319 1 361 633 3 412 967 247 571 ( 1 136 634) 7 900 209 ( 446 615) ( 661 230) 54 511 069 19 331 919 82 517 275 5 159 372 ( 82 192 754) ( 11 289 351) ( 44 522 333) ( 1 410 306) 6 752 833 ( 530 518) 3 719 987 ( 90 138) ( 20 928 852) 7 512 050 41 714 929 3 658 928 52 018 664 32 837 615 16 672 649 3 053 838 139 908 163 11 161 595 53 254 874 2 273 237 ( 59 355 522) ( 7 389 985) - - 111 642 452 44 121 275 111 642 452 8 986 003 FMPtreasurysharesbuyback - - 2735 - 2909589 2912324 (2912324) - ReclassificationofNCItoput optionliability - - - - - - ( 665584) ( 665584) RemeasurementofPut optionliability - - 1820023 - - 1820023 - 1820023 Dividenddeclaredandpaid - - - - ( 739708) ( 739708) - ( 739708) Asat30June2022 1292762 25925742 12009724 26000516 38573429 77801657 68661136 146462794 Asat1January2023 1292762 25925742 (2099191) 26000516 89650558 140770387 96897781 237668168 Profitfortheyear - - - - 221693064 221693064 164683937 386377001 Othercomprehensive income - - (3635925) - - (3635925) 1193078 (2442847) Totalcomprehensive (3635925) 221693064 218057139 165877015 383934154 income - - - Transactionswith shareholdersintheir capacityasowners FMPredemptionofshares - - - - - - 11419 11419 FMPtreasurysharesbuyback - - ( 242) - ( 2468) ( 2710) 2710 - RemeasurementofPut optionliability - - (20094520) - - (20094520) - (20094520) Reclassificationtoputoption liability - - - - - - (13264826) (13264826) Dividenddeclaredandpaid - - - - ( 858575) ( 858575) (1453746) (2312321) Asat30June2023 1292762 25925742 (25829878) 26000516 310482580 337871722 248070353 585942075 HISTORICALCOST Share Non- IFRS17 Total Non- Sharecapital premium distributable Adoption Retained equity controlling Total reserves reserves reserve profits forparent interest equity ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 Asat1January2022 414347 8309533 2572469 - 14900761 26197110 20605493 46802603 ImpactofadoptingIFRS17 - - - 34271787 - 34271787 - 34271787 Restatedasat1January 2022 414347 8309533 2572469 34271787 14900761 60468897 20605493 81074390 Profitfortheyear - - - - 18809308 18809308 15230635 34039943 Othercomprehensive(loss)/ income - - 3720771 - - 3720771 ( 138481) 3582290 Totalcomprehensive (loss)/income - - 3720771 - 18809308 22530079 15092154 37622233 Transactionswith shareholdersintheir capacityasowners FMPredemptionofshares - - - - - - 518 518 FMPtreasuryshares - - ( 870) - 593738 592868 ( 592868) - ReclassificationofNCItoput optionliability - - - - - - ( 404269) ( 404269) RemeasurementofPut optionliability - - ( 778002) - - ( 778002) - ( 778002) Dividenddeclaredandpaid - - - - ( 115003) ( 115003) - ( 115003) Asat30June2022 414347 8309533 5514368 34271787 34188804 48427052 34701028 83128080 Asat1January2023 54878 39417 2589976 34271787 34273565 71229623 28967822 100197445 Profitfortheyear - - - - 260028628 260028628 226639786 486668414 Othercomprehensive income - - (14688538) - - (14688538) ( 118186) (14806724) Totalcomprehensive - (14688538) 260028628 245340090 226521600 471861690 income - - Transactionswith shareholdersintheir capacityasowners FMPredemptionofshares - - - - - - 5347 5347 FMPtreasurysharesbuyback - - 12410 - 126382 138792 ( 138792) - ReclassificationofNCItoput optionliability - - - - - - (10283660) (10283660) RemeasurementofPut optionliability - - (17735040) - - (17735040) - (17735040) Dividenddeclaredandpaid - - - - ( 311078) ( 311078) ( 569272) ( 880350) ASAT30JUNE2023 54878 39417 (29821193) 34271787 294117496 298662385 244503047 543165432 The Group has adopted IFRS 17- Insurance contracts, a new accounting standard that became effective on 1 January 2023. The adoption of the new standard has resulted in new financial statement lines as presented in the primary financial statements. Prior year numbers have been restated in accordance with the new standard & provisions of IAS 8 from 1 January 2022. The Group has adopted IFRS 17- Insurance contracts, a new accounting standard that became effective on 1 January 2023. The adoption of the new standard has resulted in new financial statement lines as presented in the primary financial statements. Prior year numbers have been restated in accordance with the new standard & provisions of IAS 8 from 1 January 2022. NOTESTOTHEFINANCIALSTATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 1. Corporate information The main business of First Mutual Holdings Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is that of provision of life and funeral assurance, health insurance, short term insurance, reinsurance, property management and development, wealth management, micro lending, funeral services and health services. First Mutual Holdings Limited is a public company, incorporated and domiciled in Zimbabwe whose shares are publicly traded on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. As at 13 September 2023, the Company's major shareholders were the National Social Security Authority ("NSSA") which owns 34.25% (2021: 65.53%) directly and an additional 5.33% (2021: 7.10%) indirectly through Capital Bank Limited (NSSA owns 84% (2021: 84%) of Capital Bank Limited) and CBZ Holdings Limited ("CBZHL") after acquiring 31.22% shares from NSSA in a transaction that was concluded on 6 September 2023. The registered office is located at Second Floor, First Mutual Park, 100 Borrowdale Road, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe. The consolidated historical and inflation adjusted financial statements of the Company and the Group for the period ended 30 June 2023 were authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Directors at a meeting held on 13 September 2023. Statement of compliance

The Group's Abridged financial statements are an extract of the complete set of financial statements that have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting", as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), International Financial Reporting Committee Interpretations ("IFRIC") as issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRS IC") and in a manner required by the Zimbabwe Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31). The financial statements are based on statutory records that are maintained under the historical cost convention except for investment properties, equity securities at fair value through profit or loss and insurance and investment contract liabilities that have been measured on a fair value basis. For the purpose of fair presentation in accordance with IAS 29 "Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies", this historical cost information has been restated for changes in the general purchasing power of the Zimbabwe Dollar and appropriate adjustments and reclassifications have been made. Accordingly, the inflation adjusted financial statements represent the primary financial statements of the Group and Company and historical information is supplementary. Accounting policies

The accounting policies applied in the reviewed abridged financial results are consistent with the accounting policies in the prior year financial statements except for the adoption of IFRS 17 - Insurance contracts which are detailed below: IFRS 17 - Insurance contracts and transitional provisions

On 1 January 2023 the Group adopted International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 17 - Insurance Contracts. IFRS 17 requires the Group to measure its insurance contracts using updated estimates and assumptions that reflect the timing of cash flows and any uncertainty relating to those insurance contracts. These requirements are intended to provide uniformity across the industry as well as provide more transparent reporting on the financial position and risk of insurance businesses.

The Group is provided with various options of transition from IFRS 4 - Insurance contracts in reporting. Considering the various circumstances from both an operational and financial reporting perspective, the Group opted for the full retrospective transitional approach for all its insurance & reinsurance contracts with the exception of growth annuities to which the fair value approach has been applied. The date of such transition is 1 January 2022 for practical purposes. The fair value transitional approach has been applied to growth annuities carried under the Variable Fee Approach (VFA) due to impracticability in determining the Contractual Service Margin (CSM) IFRS 17 at the date of transition as required by IFRS 17 for the full retrospective approach. Measurement models Premium Allocation Approach (PAA)

The majority of contracts issued by the Group are accounted for under the PAA measurement model, the eligibility criteria which has been met by the Group contracts for all of its short-term insurance contracts. The Group reasonably expects that such simplification (that is adoption of the PAA) will produce a measurement of the liability for remaining coverage (LRC) for the Group that would not differ materially from the one that would be produced by applying the requirements under other measurement models. Variable Fee Approach (VFA)

The Group accounts for annuity contracts issued by its Life business contracts under the VFA measurement model. 2.2.3 Future cashflows and estimates Best estimates of future cash flows

Best estimates of future cashflows refer to amounts expected to be collected from premiums and payouts for claims, benefits and expenses, and are projected using a range of scenarios and assumptions based on the Group's demographic and operating experience along with external mortality data where the Group's own experience data is not sufficiently large in size to be credible. The estimates of future cash flows are adjusted to reflect the effects of the time value of money and the financial risks to derive an expected present value. Discount Rates

The discount rate is defined as the financial adjustment that is made to the future cashflows in order to determine their present value. Under IFRS 17, the discount rate is primarily used to adjust the estimates of future cash flows to reflect the time value of money and to accrete interest on the CSM. A bottom-up approach is used to determine the discount rate to be applied to a given set of expected future cash flows. For the period ended 30 June 2023, the Group has determined the risk-free rate by making reference to corporate bonds with an estimated range of between 10% to 12% and they are based on observable market data in addition to their other characteristics such as: Covering a longer duration period compared to other instruments in the market. Traded regularly in the market. Risk adjustment for non-financial risk

The risk adjustment reflects the compensation required by the Group for bearing the uncertainty about the amount and timing of future cash flows (understated premiums and overstated claims) that arises from non-financial risk. The Group estimates these factors by reference to the business units' claims experiences. The Group does not disaggregate changes in the risk adjustment between insurance service result and insurance finance income or expenses as all adjustments are included in insurance service result through the election to present net finance costs/ income relating insurance and reinsurance contracts in the profit and loss. DIRECTORS: A R T Manzai (Chairman), D Hoto* (Group Chief Executive Officer), W M Marere* (Group Finance Director) G Baines, F Mabena, M Mangoma, A Masiiwa, E Mkondo, E K Moyo, M Mukondomi, I P Z Ndlovu, S V Rushwaya (* EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR) 3 FIRST MUTUAL HOLDINGS LIMITED, First Mutual Park, 100 Borrowdale Road, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe | P O Box BW 178, Borrowdale, Harare | Tel: +263 (242) 886 000 - 17 | E-mail: info@firstmutualholdings.co.zw | Website: www.firstmutual.co.zw ADRENALIN Preliminary Report - Abridged Financial Results For The Period Ended 30 June 2023 NOTESTOTHEFINANCIALSTATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 For the period ended 30 June 2023, the following risk adjustments factors were adopted: Business Unit Direct Business/Reinsurance issued Reinsurance/Retrocession held NicozDiamond Insurance Limited 8% 11% First Mutual Health 0.30% n/a FMRE P & C Botswana 11% 11% First Mutual Reinsurance Zimbabwe 11% 11% First Mutual Life 10% 11% Contractual Service Margin (CSM)

The CSM represents the future profit that the Group expects to earn from the portfolio of annuity contracts and is deferred to the Statement of Financial Position, effectively not resulting in income or expense at initial recognition. The CSM is remeasured and adjusted at each subsequent reporting period for changes in fulfilment cash flows relating to future service. The CSM is systematically recognized in insurance contract revenue to reflect the insurance contract services provided, based on the coverage units of the group of contracts. Onerous Contracts

An insurance contract is onerous at the date of initial recognition if the fulfilment cash flows allocated to the contract, any previously recognised insurance acquisition cash flows and any cash flows arising from the contract at the date of initial recognition in total are a net outflow and shall be immediately recognized on initial recognition in the Income Statement on day one. Acquisition cashflows

Acquisition cashflows represent commissions on insurance & reinsurance business from intermediaries, these are deferred over a period in which the related premiums are earned. Management has however made an accounting policy choice as per IFRS 17 to expense upfront such costs (instead of reduction in liability for remaining coverage) when the coverage period is one year or less. 2.3 Inflation adjusted IAS 29 requires that financial statements prepared in the currency of a hyperinflationary economy be stated in terms of a measuring unit current at the statement of financial position date, and that corresponding figures for previous periods be stated in the same terms to the latest statement of financial position date. To comply with IAS 29 requirements the Group estimated the inflation rate for February 2023 to June 2023 by adjusting the last published consumer price index (January 2023) based on the monthly movement using the Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL). The resultant CPIs and their corresponding conversion factors are as follows: Period CPI Conversion factor 30 June 2023 8,707 4.91 31 December 2022 13,673 3.20 30 June 2022 42,711 1.00 All items in the income statements are restated by applying the relevant monthly conversion factors. 2.3.1 CPI Estimation Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) data from ZIMSTAT has been considered to be appropriate for the purposes of estimating the movement in inflation for the period from February 2023 to June 2023 due to the following reasons: There is correlation rate of 99% between TCPL and the previously published Consumer Price Indices (CPIs) based on a research carried out by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe

Using The TCPL data as estimation of movement in inflation allows for comparability of the Group's financial results with the rest of the market. Functional and presentation currency

Items included in the financial statements of each of the Group's entities are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates ("the functional currency"). The financial statements are presented in the ZWL which is the Company and the Group's functional and presentation currency. Audit review

The audit review of the Group is incomplete pending the finalisation of the Insurance and Pension Commission forensic investigation currently underway at one of the Group's significant subsidiaries, First Mutual Life Assurance Company. INFLATIONADJUSTED HISTORICALCOST INFLATIONADJUSTED HISTORICALCOST UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED GROUP GROUP GROUP GROUP COMPANY COMPANY COMPANY COMPANY 30-Jun-23 31-Dec-22 30-Jun-23 31-Dec-22 30-Jun-23 31-Dec-22 30-Jun-23 31-Dec-22 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 5 Property, vehicles and equipment At 1 January 7 325 745 5 146 212 708 321 140 853 66 756 72 737 2 861 2 210 Additions 4 631 667 3 459 562 1 819 908 610 928 46 330 3 460 17 839 747 Disposals ( 19 808) ( 19 478) ( 3 042) ( 887) - - - - Depreciation charge and disposal ( 1 121 376) ( 1 260 551) ( 119 533) ( 42 573) ( 35 256) ( 9 441) ( 2 142) ( 96) Closing balance 10 816 229 7 325 745 2 405 654 708 321 77830 66 756 18 558 2 861 6 Investment property At 1 January 347 676 985 241 562 593 111 434 931 22 506 950 3 684 096 - 1 180 800 - Additions 122 248 468 821 44 308 82 790 - 5 261 558 - 1 074 138 Disposal or transfer to Subsidiaries - ( 679 255) - ( 160 028) ( 2 717 155) ( 916 531) ( 1 305 500) ( 272 000) Transfer to Non-current asset held for sale - ( 119 808) - ( 38 400) - - - - Fair value adjustments 510 342 668 106 444 634 746 662 662 89 043 619 4 843 059 ( 660 931) 5 934 700 378 662 Closing balance 858 141 901 347 676 985 858 141 901 111 434 931 5 810 000 3 684 096 5 810 000 1180800 The Group's fair values of its investment properties are based on valuations performed by Knight Frank Zimbabwe an accredited independent valuer. Knight Frank is a specialist in valuing these types of investment properties and has recent experience in the location and category of the investment properties being valued. The valuations are based upon assumptions on future rental income, anticipated maintenance costs, future development costs and the appropriate discount rate. Where the market information is available, the valuers make use of market information from transactions of similar properties . Significant judgements were applied as at 30 June 2023 as a result of the uncertainties resulting from the hyperinflationary economic environment, currency shifts, excessive market volatility and lack of recent transactions conducted in ZWL. 7 Leases Right of use of assets As at 1 January 149 100 149 903 47 789 13 967 1 085 460 625 614 102 449 23 124 Additions - 220 609 - 38 957 - Modification - - - - - 705 276 - 102 489 Depreciation charge for the year ( 441 749) ( 96 365) ( 173 575) ( 17 017) ( 161 749) ( 245 430) ( 15 266) ( 23 164) Exchange rate effects 667 151 ( 125 047) 500 290 11 882 - - - - Closing balance 374 503 149 100 374 503 47 789 923 711 1 085 460 87183 102 449 Lease liability Current 194 565 5 343 194 565 1 713 456 789 13 399 456 789 4 295 Non-current 1 021 697 382 735 1 021 697 122 671 1 790 040 783 206 1 790 040 251 027 Closing balance 1 216 262 388078 1 216 262 124 384 2 246 829 796 605 2 246 829 255 322 NOTESTOTHEFINANCIALSTATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023 INFLATIONADJUSTED HISTORICALCOST INFLATIONADJUSTED HISTORICALCOST UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED UNAUDITED GROUP GROUP GROUP GROUP COMPANY COMPANY COMPANY COMPANY 30-Jun-2331-Dec-22 30-Jun-2331-Dec-22 30-Jun-2331-Dec-22 30-Jun-2331-Dec-22 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 ZWL000 8 Investmentin subsidiaries First Mutual Microfinance (Private) Limited - - - - 2 689 100 492 520 2 609 524 104 603 First Mutual Life Assurance Company (Private) Limited - - - - 164 162 490 59 383 603 151 988 363 18 206 148 First Mutual Health Company (Private) Limited - - - - 48 590 074 15 701 100 37 922 776 4 427 245 First Mutual Reinsurance Company (Private) Limited - - - - 22 685 673 2 709 324 25 393 860 927 000 FMRE Property & Casualty (Proprietary) Limited - - - - 20 120 680 6 066 709 3 179 443 1 944 458 First Mutual Wealth Management (Private) Limited - - - - 3 235 901 722 308 3 173 941 213 764 NicozDiamond Insurance Limited - - - - 68 473 439 21 167 665 29 375 818 6 000 892 Total - - - - 329 957 358 106 243 229 253 643 725 31 824 110 9 Financial assets at fair value through profit orloss At 1 January 55 139 158 65 830 730 17 672 807 6 133 603 1 666 500 3 335 448 534 135 310 771 Purchases 25 655 809 13 264 459 9 765 669 2 342 385 39 236 6 109 15 156 1 349 Disposals ( 3 858 729) ( 899 065) ( 1 516 200) ( 158 767) ( 6 104) ( 148 353) ( 4 934) ( 23 605) Fair value gain on unquoted investments 15 434 517 953 821 25 236 106 2 066 947 - - - - Fair value gain on quoted equities 89 258 495 ( 24 010 786) 130 470 866 7 288 639 3 559 327 ( 1 526 704) 4 714 602 245 620 Closing balance 181 629 249 55 139 158 181 629 249 17 672 807 5 258 959 1 666 500 5 258 959 534 135 10 Debt securities at amortised cost At 1 January 7 844 821 2 003 341 2 514 366 186 656 168 237 253 672 53 922 23 635 Purchases 57 852 958 13 735 689 35 276 194 2 425 600 1 141 232 130 010 566 837 37 540 Maturities ( 97 385) ( 554 334) ( 38 265) ( 97 891) ( 94 979) ( 42 750) ( 37 320) ( 7 253) Monetary gain/ loss adjustment ( 27 848 099) ( 7 339 875) ( 631 050) ( 172 695) - - Closing balance 37 752 294 7 844 821 37 752 294 2 514 366 583 439 168 237 583 439 53 922 11 Net Reinsurance contract assets Reinsurance contract assests 154 493 207 147 530 890 154 493 207 46 062 987 - - - - Reinsurance contract Liabilities ( 36 769 536) ( 35 003 383) ( 44 137 251) ( 8 095 676) - - - - Net reinsurance contract assets 117 723 671 112 527 507 110 355 956 37 967 311 - - - - 12 Tenant and other receivables Tenant receivables 3 765 510 1 540 785 3 765 510 493 841 10 107 - 10 107 - Amounts due from Group companies - - - - 213 860 368 941 213 860 118 250 Other receivables 16 990 014 12 186 695 15 223 650 3 793 940 1 109 729 398 881 1 109 729 127 847 Total 20 755 524 13 727 480 18 989 160 4 287 781 1 333 696 767 822 1 333 696 246 097 13 Cash and balances with banks Money market investments with original maturities less than 90 days 25 449 000 27 248 545 25 449 000 8 733 508 1 025 832 121 582 1 025 832 38 969 Cash at bank and on hand 86 193 452 24 770 119 86 193 452 7 939 141 942 942 271 605 942 942 87 053 Cash and balances with banks 111 642 452 52 018 664 111 642 452 16 672 649 1 968 774 393 187 1 968 774 126 022 14 Investment contract liabilities without DPF At 1 January 10 110 043 18 024 541 3 240 398 1 679 388 - - - - Movement for the period 13 053 462 ( 7 914 498) 19 923 107 1 561 010 - - - - Closing balance 23 163 505 10110043 23 163 505 3 240 398 - - - - 15 Shareholder risk reserve At 1 January 950 834 - 304 754 - - - - - Movement 1 970 821 950 834 2 616 901 304 754 - - - - Closing balance 2 921 655 950 834 2 921 655 304 754 - - - - DIRECTORS: A R T Manzai (Chairman), D Hoto* (Group Chief Executive Officer), W M Marere* (Group Finance Director) G Baines, F Mabena, M Mangoma, A Masiiwa, E Mkondo, E K Moyo, M Mukondomi, I P Z Ndlovu, S V Rushwaya (* EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR) 4 FIRST MUTUAL HOLDINGS LIMITED, First Mutual Park, 100 Borrowdale Road, Borrowdale, Harare, Zimbabwe | P O Box BW 178, Borrowdale, Harare | Tel: +263 (242) 886 000 - 17 | E-mail: info@firstmutualholdings.co.zw | Website: www.firstmutual.co.zw Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. 