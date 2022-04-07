Log in
FRAUD ALERT : Business Email Compromise is on the rise
PU
FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA : Proud - A century of change (and bills) at Alaska's family-owned bank
PU
FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA : 20th century babies, 21st century customers - Alaska Business Magazine
PU
FRAUD ALERT: Business Email Compromise is on the rise

04/07/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
News and Press Releases

Apr 07, 2022

FRAUD ALERT: Business Email Compromise is on the rise

FRAUD ALERT: The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center reported nearly $2.4 billion in losses due to Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud in 2021. BEC fraud is on the rise. Stay vigilant - do not click on links or open emails from sources you don't know.

Visit our Security Info and Fraud Alert page to learn more about how you can protect your accounts from scammers. If you suspect you've fallen victim to fraud, notify First National immediately and file a detailed complaint through the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Contact: Marketing Department, (907) 777-3409

Disclaimer

First National Bank Alaska published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 18:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
