FRAUD ALERT: Business Email Compromise is on the rise

Apr 07, 2022

FRAUD ALERT: The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center reported nearly $2.4 billion in losses due to Business Email Compromise (BEC) fraud in 2021. BEC fraud is on the rise. Stay vigilant - do not click on links or open emails from sources you don't know.

Visit our Security Info and Fraud Alert page to learn more about how you can protect your accounts from scammers. If you suspect you've fallen victim to fraud, notify First National immediately and file a detailed complaint through the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Contact: Marketing Department, (907) 777-3409