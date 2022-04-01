Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. First National Bank Alaska
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBAK   US32112J1060

FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA

(FBAK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First National Bank Alaska : 20th century babies, 21st century customers - Alaska Business Magazine

04/01/2022 | 08:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases

Apr 02, 2022

20th century babies, 21st century customers - Alaska Business Magazine

Senior Vice President and IT Systems and Support Director Dustin Hofeling shared how First National's digital services meet millennial Alaskans' modern banking needs in this month's edition of Alaska Business magazine.

Contact: Marketing Department, (907) 777-3409

Disclaimer

First National Bank Alaska published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 00:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA
04/01FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA : Proud - A century of change (and bills) at Alaska's family-ow..
PU
04/01FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA : 20th century babies, 21st century customers - Alaska Business..
PU
03/30FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA : A Brighter Tomorrow for People Experiencing Homelessness
PU
03/23FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA : Improving quality of life for seniors in Sterling
PU
03/14FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA : Investing in the next generation of leaders
PU
03/02FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA : Celebrating a century by investing the future
PU
02/17FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA : leaders advance to new roles
PU
02/11FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA : leaders advance to new roles
PU
02/02First National Bank Alaska Announces Unaudited Results for Fourth Quarter 2021
BU
02/02First National Bank Alaska Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decemb..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 846 M 846 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 643
Free-Float 100%
Chart FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA
Duration : Period :
First National Bank Alaska Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Betsy Lawer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michele M. Schuh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip L. Griffin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Dustin Hofeling Senior VP-Information Technology System
Cindi Buzitis Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA15.52%849
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.91%402 527
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.07%332 433
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.32%256 155
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.07%190 323
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.31%188 358