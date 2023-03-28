Advanced search
    FBAK   US32112J1060

FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA

(FBAK)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:23:09 2023-03-28 am EDT
200.10 USD   -0.74%
12:40pFirst National Bank Alaska : Alaska banks on solid ground, regulators and execs say
03/23South Africa's Q1 consumer confidence plunges as power crisis weighs
03/15Safe And Secure : More than a Century of Security
First National Bank Alaska : Alaska banks on solid ground, regulators and execs say

03/28/2023 | 12:40pm EDT
News and Press Releases

Mar 28, 2023

Alaska banks on solid ground, regulators and execs say

The Anchorage Daily News interviewed Board Chair and CEO/President Betsy Lawer and Chief Financial Officer Michele Schuh about how First National Bank Alaska is safe and secure.

Read the article.

Contact: Marketing Department, (907) 777-3409

First National Bank Alaska published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 16:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 161 M - -
Net income 2022 58,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 581 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 5,49%
Capitalization 638 M 638 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,31x
EV / Sales 2022 8,21x
Nbr of Employees 643
Free-Float 100%
Chart FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA
Duration : Period :
First National Bank Alaska Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Betsy Lawer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michele M. Schuh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip L. Griffin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Dustin Hofeling Senior VP-Information Technology System
Cindi Buzitis Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA-13.47%638
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.85%378 192
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.98%227 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%220 870
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.05%161 105
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.25%141 527
