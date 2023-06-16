First National Bank Alaska : Alaska's Economy, Vol. 11, April 2023

ALASKA'S ECONOMY

Alaska job openings growth

Alaska ranks second in the country for job openings growth, with an increase of 1.6% since January 2022, according to Indeed. Hawaii had 8.1% more job openings

over the same period. In addition to Alaska and Hawaii, only North Dakota had positive growth in job postings. At the same time, openings have declined in other states. The places experiencing the sharpest decline in postings are those with a heavy tech-sector presence: Washington, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Hampshire, Maryland and California. Washington state had the most tech sector job decline per capita, with a 31% decline in postings.

Inflation in services

Looking only at inflation in the price of services,

the urban Consumer Price Index for Alaska and the rest of the country are well above their pre-pandemic trend. Since the primary input to services is labor, the increase in service prices is closely linked to rising wages in service-producing industries. Service prices have increased by 12.6% in Alaska since the onset of the pandemic.