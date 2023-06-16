Advanced search
    FBAK   US32112J1060

FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA

(FBAK)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:56:01 2023-06-16 am EDT
199.00 USD   +0.13%
First National Bank Alaska : Alaska's Economy, Vol. 11, April 2023

06/16/2023 | 06:58pm EDT
ALASKA'S

ECONOMY

Did you know...

Alaska ranks second

in the country for

VOLUME 11 | APRIL 2023

ALASKA'S ECONOMY

It's everyone's business.

BRETT WATSON, RESEARCH PROFESSIONAL AT THE INSTITUTE OF

SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC RESEARCH AT THE UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA ANCHORAGE, SHARES HIS VIEWS ON THE ALASKA ECONOMY.

Dear reader,

$

GOV'T

PETROLEUM

OTHER

FEDERAL

RESOURCES

job openings growth? Learn more in this issue

of Alaska's Economy.

Oil production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has caused oil prices to return to the mid-$80 per barrel range.

Alaska's economy is second to Hawaii in current job openings growth, while many states experience a substantial decline in job openings in the tech sector.

Inflation in Alaska continues to follow the nation's current trend. Inflation in the service sector continues to trend upward, while goods prices (both durable and non-durables) have come down from their recent highs.

Oil production year-to-date trailing 2022

Daily oil production in Alaska was 471,000 barrels on April 13. In March, daily production averaged

483,672 barrels, compared to 489,000 per barrel in March 2022 and 494,000 per barrel in March 2021.

175 .NO PERMIT AK ANCHORAGE, PAID POSTAGE .S.U STD PRSRT

0720-99510 AK Anchorage, 100720 Box .O.P

Oil prices

Alaska's benchmark oil price, ANS West Coast,

was $85.61 on April 13. In March, daily prices were $76.86 per barrel, compared to $110.41 per barrel in March 2022, and $65.60 per barrel in March 2021. A production cut recently announced by the OPEC has resulted in higher prices than last month.

ALASKA'S

ECONOMY

Alaska job openings growth

Alaska ranks second in the country for job openings growth, with an increase of 1.6% since January 2022, according to Indeed. Hawaii had 8.1% more job openings

over the same period. In addition to Alaska and Hawaii, only North Dakota had positive growth in job postings. At the same time, openings have declined in other states. The places experiencing the sharpest decline in postings are those with a heavy tech-sector presence: Washington, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Hampshire, Maryland and California. Washington state had the most tech sector job decline per capita, with a 31% decline in postings.

Inflation in services

Looking only at inflation in the price of services,

the urban Consumer Price Index for Alaska and the rest of the country are well above their pre-pandemic trend. Since the primary input to services is labor, the increase in service prices is closely linked to rising wages in service-producing industries. Service prices have increased by 12.6% in Alaska since the onset of the pandemic.

Alask

Alaska's Economy

It's everyone's

business.

Inflation in durable goods

After experiencing a sharp increase beginning in early

summer 2020, prices for durable goods (for example, cars, appliances, electronics, furniture, and sporting goods) have fallen recently, both in Alaska and the rest of the U.S. As people spent more time at home, their consumption shifted from services to goods, resulting in record product sales. This high sales volume puts pressure on international supply chains, adding further pressure to prices. Since the beginning of the pandemic, durable goods prices have risen about 15.7% in Alaska. As these pressures have eased considerably starting summer of 2022, prices have begun to decrease.

Inflation in non-durable goods

The price of non-durable goods (for example, food, cosmetics, cleaning products, medication,

clothing, packaging, and fuel) has risen about 14.6% in Alaska. Non-durable goods saw price reductions after the pandemic outbreak and as demand fell for things like gasoline. The sharp rebound in demand and supply issues around energy from Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to significant increases in energy prices last summer. However, energy prices have fallen since reducing the inflation component.

