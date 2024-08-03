The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced an extension of its deep oil output cuts well into 2025. Despite the cuts, oil prices have trended downward in recent months but are still high enough to justify new drilling investments in Alaska and other states. Major oil development on the North Slope is driving significant construction activity.

U.S. employers continue to add jobs as the labor markets cool. In Alaska, April employment shows a statewide increase of 6,400 jobs since April 2019.

American households have depleted excess savings accumulated during the pandemic. This should exert downward pressure on consumer demand and ease inflation, which remains above the Federal Reserve's long-run target of two percent.

Alaska oil prices

The horizontal dotted line at $78 per barrel signifies the price point necessary for the State of Alaska to

achieve a balanced budget.

Alaska's benchmark oil price, ANS West Coast, was $81.95 per barrel on June 6. In May, daily prices averaged $85.55 per barrel, compared to $75.64 in May 2023 and $115.00 in May 2022.

Prices declined after OPEC's June meeting. Certain member states saw a slight relaxation of production quotas extended until October. Following this period, major producers such as Saudi Arabia are expected to ramp up production. OPEC's historical dominance in the global oil market has been under scrutiny since the United States emerged as the world's leading oil producer.