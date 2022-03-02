First National Bank Alaska : Celebrating a century by investing the future

Log in
03/02/2022
Mar 02, 2022

Celebrating a century by investing the future

First National Bank Alaska donates essential items to AWAIC

ANCHORAGE - First National Bank Alaska, which opened in 1922, is marking a century of business by investing in the success of Alaskans and the next 100 years. As part of the centennial celebrations in 2022, each branch will make a meaningful donation to a local community organization and help shape a brighter tomorrow for all Alaskans.

"We are giving today to shape tomorrow. First National is grateful to our nonprofit partners that empower and support the wellbeing of Alaskans and that help our local communities prosper," says First National Vice President and Community Reinvestment Act officer Natasha Pope.

In March, Metro Branch in downtown Anchorage, will donate essential items to Abused Women's Aid in Crisis (AWAIC). AWAIC provides safe shelter and supportive services to adults and children affected by domestic violence. First National-donated toiletries include travel-size shampoo, conditioner, lotion, and deodorant. When people arrive at AWAIC's emergency shelter they often have few, if any, personal belongings. These needed items help survivors take steps toward a safer future.

"When a survivor comes to our shelter, they often don't have more than the clothes on their back," says AWAIC Executive Director Suzi Pearson. "Our advocates frequently hear 'I need to go home to get clothes or diapers for my baby,' but statistics have shown us that the most dangerous time for an abused woman is when she leaves or tries to end the relationship. Returning home to grab a few items could result in death for her or her children. Having these basic necessities enables the survivors to stay in a safe place."

"We appreciate the work AWAIC does to not only provide vital services to survivors of domestic abuse, but also to work to prevent future violence," says Metro Branch Manager Krissi Afu. "We hope these items help give survivors the basics they that might need right away and help support them as they continue on their healing journey."

In addition to new, unopened, and unused toiletries and hygiene products, AWAIC needs new or gently used clothing. Learn more about how you can help.

Alaskan-owned and -operated since 1922, First National proudly marks its 100th year of meeting the financial needs of Alaskans. In 2021, Alaska Business readers voted the bank the "Best of Alaska Business" in the Best Place to Work category for the sixth year in a row, Best Corporate Citizen for a third year, and Best Bank/Credit Union. The same year, American Banker recognized First National as a "Best Bank to Work For" for the fourth year in a row, and Anchorage Daily News readers voted the bank one of the state's top three financial institutions for the third year in a row in the ADN "Best of Alaska" Awards.

First National Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

Contact: Marketing Department, (907) 777-3409

Disclaimer

First National Bank Alaska published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 20:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
