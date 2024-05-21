May 21, 2024

First National Bank Alaska and its employees gave $203,396 to Alaska communities during January, February and March 2024. This total includes community investments made in the form of charitable gifts and community sponsorships. Additional community support includes in-kind donations of time and talent.

"Helping Alaskans and their communities succeed is at the heart of everything we do," said Betsy Lawer, First National Board Chair and CEO/President. "A big part of that mission is supporting our neighbors to build a brighter future for our great state."

Health, social service, educational, civic and arts organizations from all around the state were recipients of donations from First National in the first quarter.

As has been the case throughout the bank's history, Alaska's young people continue to be at the center of First National's support. The core of that commitment in the first quarter was the increase in the bank's support of the Alaska School Activities Association with a $105,000 donation for title sponsorship of the 2023-24 school year. Other youth-focused support went to Anchorage Youth Court, Fairbanks Suzuki Institute, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Alaska, CCS Early Learning, Gastineau Channel Little League, and Junior Iditarod.

Additional noteworthy contributions in first quarter 2024 included those to the Alaska Tribal Administrators Association, Alaska Village Initiatives, American Heart Association, Juneau Economic Development Council, Kodiak Scholarship Foundation, Kuskokwim 300 Race Committee, Hope Community Resources, Mat-Su 2024 Arctic Winter Games, NeighborWorks Alaska, Sitka's Heritage and Cultural Tourism Conference, Special Olympics Alaska, University of Alaska Foundation and Volunteers of America.

Alaska's community bank since 1922, First National proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and 28 locations in 19 communities throughout the state, and by providing banking services to meet their needs across the nation and around the world.

In 2023, Alaska Business readers voted First National "Best of Alaska Business" in the Best Place to Work category for the eighth year in a row, Best Bank/Credit Union for the third time running, and Best Corporate Citizen for the fourth time. American Banker recognized First National as a "Best Bank to Work For" for the sixth year running. The bank was also voted "Best of Alaska" in the Anchorage Daily News awards for the fifth year in a row, earning the top spot, the Platinum Award, in the Bank/Financial category.

First National Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

