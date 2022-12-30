First National Bank Alaska : Donations help improve quality of life in Alaska

South Center Branch in Anchorage donated in-kind food items for 100 pantry packs to the Children's Lunchbox, a program of Bean's Cafe.

Dec 30, 2022

First National Bank Alaska is giving today to shape a brighter tomorrow

ALASKA -First National Bank Alaska, which opened in 1922, is marking a century of business by investing in the success of Alaskans for the next 100 years and beyond. As part of the centennial celebrations in 2022, each of the bank's branches is making a meaningful donation to a local community organization and helping shape a brighter tomorrow for all Alaskans.

Recently, First National's Kenai Branch donated $1,000 to support the Forget-Me-Not Adult Day Center, a program of Frontier Community Services (FCS). FCS provides services for people of all ages who have a disability with the goal of keeping people in their homes and helping them engage with community through socialization. The Forget-Me-Not Adult Day Center offers games, movies, music, arts and crafts, yoga, garden, special events, and more fun-filled activities in a safe, supervised environment for elders in our community that experience Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia

"FCS assists people with developmental, physical and emotional challenges to realize their full potential. Donations from community-minded businesses like First National help us expand and offer our services to those who might not have Medicaid or another insurance," said FCS Executive Director Amanda Faulkner. "The financial support we receive helps remove barriers for those who need our services so that they can live a meaningful life."

South Center Branch in Anchorage donated enough in-kind food items for 100 pantry packs (food boxes containing non-perishables) to the Children's Lunchbox, a program of Bean's Cafe. The nonprofit organization fights hunger one meal at a time, while providing a pathway to self-sufficiency with dignity and respect. The Children's Lunchbox pantry pack program is designed to ensure the easiest possible access to food for hungry families with children. The breakfast, lunch and dinner items donated by First National will provide about 400 servings to low-income families.

"This donation helps Bean's Cafe with our commitment to distribute food to families who don't have reliable, predictable or regular access to food," said Bean's Cafe Development and Communications Director Diana Arthur. "A lack of food is more than going without - something we believe nobody should ever have to do - it can lead to severe mental health and physical hardship. This food helps address illness, stress and hunger related to food insecurity."

Palmer Branch donated $1,000 to Mat-Su Senior Services, which promotes honor, dignity, security and independence for older Alaskans and assists them in maintaining meaningful, quality lives. With this donation, Mat-Su Senior Services will deliver a special surprise basket of assorted hospitality and comfort items (such as warm blanket, socks, hat, etc.) along with their home-delivered meals to low-income seniors.

"These care packages provide homebound seniors a considerate gesture of kindness and remind them that the community cares about their well-being," said Mat-Su Senior Services CEO Tim Pettit. "The generous support through this gift and other similar donations allows Mat-Su Senior Services to assist low-income and homebound seniors to maintain healthy, independent lives for as long as they can in the place of their choosing."

Valdez Branch donated $1,000 to Advocates for Victims of Violence (AVV) to support their energy assistance program. AVV works towards ending domestic violence and sexual assault by providing confidential services to victims and their families, education programs, and primary prevention programs. Their energy assistance program helps low-income individuals in the Prince William Sound area and Copper River Valley with fuel and electric costs.

"This donation helps keep families healthy by helping them with heat and electricity. Without fuel or basic survival needs, the family situation can become a critical situation," said AVV Executive Director Rowena Palomar.

These donations help provide much-needed services, resources and care to Alaskans and their families who need support. First National has 28 locations in 19 communities across the state. Each year, First National contributes some $1 million to charities and community events in Alaska through cash and other in-kind donations. We are proud to help Alaskans overcome challenges, succeed, and thrive.

Other donations through First National's Giving Today, Shaping Tomorrow program include Homer Branch to Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic, Wasilla Branch to MyHouse, Johansen Branch to Fairbanks Youth Advocates, Muldoon Branch to Kids' Corps, Inc., Seward Branch to SeaView Community Services, Healy Branch to Neighbor to Neighbor, Kodiak Branch to Kodiak Women's Resource and Crisis Center, Metro Branch to Abused Women's Aid in Crisis, Dimond Branch to Covenant House Alaska, Kuskokwim Branch to Bethel Winter House, and Soldotna Branch to Sterling Area Senior Citizens.

Alaska's community bank since 1922, First National proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans by providing banking services across Alaska, the nation and around the world. In 2022, Alaska Business readers voted the bank the "Best of Alaska Business" in the Best Place to Work category for the seventh year in a row and Best Bank/Credit Union for a second time. American Banker recognized First National in 2022 as a "Best Bank to Work For" for the fifth year running. In the same year, Anchorage Daily News readers voted the bank one of the state's top three financial institutions for the fourth year in a row in the ADN "Best of Alaska" Awards.

