Jun 26, 2024

Anchorage, Alaska - First National welcomes Jonathan Wilson (NMLS# 879682) as Mortgage Lending Director and Vice President. Wilson brings more than 15 years of executive-level financial and mortgage experience to his new role, where he leads mortgage lending activities to help Alaskans achieve their dreams of homeownership.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan to our team of mortgage experts," said Chief Banking Officer Ryan Strong. "His dedication to community enrichment, customer service and helping individuals and families obtain homeownership will be invaluable to all the communities we serve."

Wilson has created multiple customer service programs and has extensive experience in loan production, operations, systems administration, compliance, accounting, servicing and product and business development. He holds an MBA from Rice University.

Alaska's community bank since 1922, First National proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and 28 locations in 19 communities throughout the state, and by providing banking services to meet their needs across the nation and around the world.

In 2023, Alaska Business readers voted First National "Best of Alaska Business" in the Best Place to Work category for the eighth year in a row, Best Bank/Credit Union for the third time running, and Best Corporate Citizen for the fourth time. American Banker recognized First National as a "Best Bank to Work For" for the sixth year running. The bank was also voted "Best of Alaska" in the Anchorage Daily News awards for the fifth year in a row, earning the top spot, the Platinum Award in the Bank/Financial category.

First National Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender, and recognized as a Minority Depository Institution by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, as it is majority-owned by women.

Contact: Marketing Department, (907) 777-3409