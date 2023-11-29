First National Bank Alaska (the Bank) is a full-service commercial bank. Its principal activities include the receiving and lending of money. Additionally, the Bank provides trust banking services, escrow and contract collection services, bank card services, and safe deposit box facilities. These services are for businesses, industry, and individuals primarily within the state of Alaska. Its banking services are provided from over approximately 27 branches throughout Alaska. Its products include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market deposits, safe deposit services, certificate of deposit (CD) and individual retirement account (IRA), convenience banking, and online and mobile banking. It provides Mastercard Debit Cards, Mastercard Credit Cards, merchant services, cash flow solutions, escrow servicing, wealth management, business newsletter, treasury management, and workshop webinars. It provides federal housing administration loans and veterans administration loan program.

Sector Banks