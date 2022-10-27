Advanced search
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:52 2022-10-27 pm EDT
245.00 USD   +1.87%
First National Bank Alaska : donates $7,500 to University of Alaska Fairbanks to support RAHI and the Museum of the North
PU
10/19First National Bank Alaska : Donations support health of Alaskans in Fairbanks, Homer and Mat-Su Valley
PU
10/04Service With A Smile : How banks distinguish themselves through customer experience
PU
First National Bank Alaska : donates $7,500 to University of Alaska Fairbanks to support RAHI and the Museum of the North

10/27/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
Representatives of First National Bank Alaska deliver a presentation check to representatives of the University of Alaska at the Museum of the North in Fairbanks.

Oct 27, 2022

First National Bank Alaska donates $7,500 to University of Alaska Fairbanks to support RAHI and the Museum of the North

(FAIRBANKS) As part of its longstanding support of the University of Alaska system, with contributions totaling nearly $4 million in a little more than two decades, First National Bank Alaska recently donated $7,500 to the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Both institutions have been part of the Great Land's history for more than 100 years and have been instrumental in helping shape a brighter tomorrow for all Alaskans.

$5,000 of the donation was directed toward the Rural Alaska Honors Institute (RAHI), a popular and long-running program that gives rural and Alaska Native students a crash course in college success, to prepare them for university life and provide exposure to essential on-campus learning and living skills before classes begin.

The remaining $2,500 went to the University of Alaska Museum of the North Education and Public Programs fund to bring program kits from this unique and inspiring museum to communities across the Interior. These kits enable educators to enhance lessons and provide their students with hands-on exploration of culture, science, art, and history.

"Youth and education have been two main areas of focus in our charitable giving for decades," said First National Board Chair and CEO/President Betsy Lawer. "First National is proud to continue our support of the communities we serve, part of the bank's mission for more than a century. We're pleased that not only Fairbanks but many other communities in the Interior will benefit from this support."

Alaska's community bank since 1922, First National proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with 28 locations in 19 communities across the state and by providing banking services to meet their needs across the nation and around the world.

In 2021, American Banker recognized First National as a "Best Bank to Work For" for the fourth year in a row, and Anchorage Daily News readers voted the bank one of the state's top three financial institutions for the third year in a row in the ADN "Best of Alaska" Awards. In 2022, Alaska Business readers voted the bank the "Best of Alaska Business" in the Best Place to Work category for the seventh year in a row and Best Bank/Credit Union for a second time.

First National Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

Contact: Marketing Department, (907) 777-3409

First National Bank Alaska published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 21:52:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
