First National Bank Alaska : donates $7,500 to University of Alaska Fairbanks to support RAHI and the Museum of the North

Oct 27, 2022

(FAIRBANKS) As part of its longstanding support of the University of Alaska system, with contributions totaling nearly $4 million in a little more than two decades, First National Bank Alaska recently donated $7,500 to the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Both institutions have been part of the Great Land's history for more than 100 years and have been instrumental in helping shape a brighter tomorrow for all Alaskans.

$5,000 of the donation was directed toward the Rural Alaska Honors Institute (RAHI), a popular and long-running program that gives rural and Alaska Native students a crash course in college success, to prepare them for university life and provide exposure to essential on-campus learning and living skills before classes begin.

The remaining $2,500 went to the University of Alaska Museum of the North Education and Public Programs fund to bring program kits from this unique and inspiring museum to communities across the Interior. These kits enable educators to enhance lessons and provide their students with hands-on exploration of culture, science, art, and history.

"Youth and education have been two main areas of focus in our charitable giving for decades," said First National Board Chair and CEO/President Betsy Lawer. "First National is proud to continue our support of the communities we serve, part of the bank's mission for more than a century. We're pleased that not only Fairbanks but many other communities in the Interior will benefit from this support."

