  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. First National Bank Alaska
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBAK   US32112J1060

FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA

(FBAK)
  Report
07/15
245.00 USD   +2.94%
First National Bank Alaska : experts shape tomorrow in new roles

07/15/2022
News and Press Releases

Jul 16, 2022

First National experts shape tomorrow in new roles

ANCHORAGE - First National Bank Alaska's banking experts are moving to new roles.

The Wealth Management department gains nearly thirty years of experience with Evert McDowell joining as the bank's newest Trust Administrator and Wealth Management Officer. In his new role he will focus on growing the department and he looks forward to fulfilling his fiduciary duty to First National customers. "Wealth Management is about much more than becoming the custodian of assets," McDowell said. "We help clients take care of the people and causes they hold dear and pass on their values to succeeding generations." McDowell has an MBA in international finance and previously consulted on tax mitigation and wealth management for government contractors in Washington, D.C.

Vice President D'Ava Marsh was promoted to Central Loan Processing & Servicing Director. Marsh has been an Alaskan for over 45 years and has more than three decades of banking experience with First National's loan documentation and processing team. As Central Loan Processing & Servicing Director, her focus is on centralizing and cross training the bank's loan processing and servicing units. "Our entire team is working together to improve and streamline the loan experience for both internal and external customers," Marsh says about the change. "It's one more way we're setting our fellow Alaskans up for success, no matter their goals."

A First National team member since 2014, Bory McMahan was promoted to Loan Documentation and Servicing Manager and appointed Vice President. Her two decades of experience in the financial industry have covered a wide range of services, including escrow, loan servicing and documentation, and customer service. During the initial waves of the coronavirus, McMahan was part of the core team working around the clock to deliver both rounds of the Small Business Association's Paycheck Protection Program loans to customers. She is looking forward to implementing what she's learned to streamline procedures and make loan processes even more efficient. "First National is committed to helping Alaskans succeed, no matter the challenge," McMahan said. "I'm proud to be a part of a team that lifts its neighbors up and brings the community together as one."

Trey Gibbs brings two decades of experience in financial services and insurance management to his new role of Escrow Servicing Supervisor and Escrow Officer. His primary focus will be supervising operations in the Escrow Services department, as well as fostering a culture of teamwork and excellence and maintaining First National's status as the leading escrow service provider in Alaska. Gibbs is a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Non-Commissioned Officers Association. "Since 1922, First National has invested in Alaskans through the arts, education, sports, community programs and beyond," Gibbs said. "Their commitment to Alaska is just one of the reasons I'm thrilled to join the team I've banked with and trusted for 35 years."

Alaska's community bank since 1922, First National proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and 28 locations in 19 communities throughout the state, and by providing banking services to meet their needs across the nation and around the world.

In 2021, American Banker recognized First National as a "Best Bank to Work For" for the fourth year in a row, and Anchorage Daily News readers voted the bank one of the state's top three financial institutions for the third year in a row in the ADN "Best of Alaska" Awards. In 2022, Alaska Business readers voted the bank the "Best of Alaska Business" in the Best Place to Work category for the seventh year in a row and Best Bank/Credit Union for a second time.

Contact: Marketing Department, (907) 777-3409

First National Bank Alaska published this content on 16 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2022 01:03:01 UTC.


