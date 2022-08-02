First National Bank Alaska : shines spotlight on Valdez Theatre Conference with $5,000 donation

First National Bank Alaska Valdez Branch Manager Will Stark (left) presents a ceremonial check to Conference Coordinator Dawson Moore at the 30th annual Valdez Theatre Conference.

Aug 02, 2022

(VALDEZ) In its 30th year, the Valdez Theatre Conference attracts top-notch playwrights and actors, turning the small Prince William Sound community into a performing arts paradise for one week out of the year. With First National Bank Alaska's Centennial year donation of $5,000, the bank is the longest-running sponsor of the event.

"Our mother and father attended the conference often in the early years," said Betsy Lawer, First National Board Chair and President/CEO. "I think they would be quite pleased that, after 30 years, the bank is still supporting the Valdez community through the conference. In addition to allowing Alaska artists to work with their peers from across the country and around the world, the conference provides an economic boost for the Valdez economy."

The Valdez Theatre Conference is a program of Prince William Sound College (PWSC), part of University of Alaska Anchorage. This year's conference, held June 10 - 18, played host to 189 playwrights and actors, and featured a Play Lab, Monologue Workshop and Fringe Festival.

