  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. First National Bank Alaska
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBAK   US32112J1060

FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA

(FBAK)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:24 2022-08-02 pm EDT
243.04 USD   -2.78%
07/29First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend For Third Quarter 2022
BU
07/29First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Third Quarter 2022, Payable on September 15, 2022
CI
07/22FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA : Senator Sullivan recognizes Betsy Lawer as "Alaskan of the Week"
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First National Bank Alaska : shines spotlight on Valdez Theatre Conference with $5,000 donation

08/02/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
News and Press Releases

First National Bank Alaska Valdez Branch Manager Will Stark (left) presents a ceremonial check to Conference Coordinator Dawson Moore at the 30th annual Valdez Theatre Conference.

Aug 02, 2022

First National Bank Alaska shines spotlight on Valdez Theatre Conference with $5,000 donation

(VALDEZ) In its 30th year, the Valdez Theatre Conference attracts top-notch playwrights and actors, turning the small Prince William Sound community into a performing arts paradise for one week out of the year. With First National Bank Alaska's Centennial year donation of $5,000, the bank is the longest-running sponsor of the event.

"Our mother and father attended the conference often in the early years," said Betsy Lawer, First National Board Chair and President/CEO. "I think they would be quite pleased that, after 30 years, the bank is still supporting the Valdez community through the conference. In addition to allowing Alaska artists to work with their peers from across the country and around the world, the conference provides an economic boost for the Valdez economy."

The Valdez Theatre Conference is a program of Prince William Sound College (PWSC), part of University of Alaska Anchorage. This year's conference, held June 10 - 18, played host to 189 playwrights and actors, and featured a Play Lab, Monologue Workshop and Fringe Festival.

Alaska's community bank since 1922, First National proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and 28 locations in 19 communities throughout the state, and by providing banking services to meet their needs across the nation and around the world.

In 2021, American Banker recognized First National as a "Best Bank to Work For" for the fourth year in a row, and Anchorage Daily News readers voted the bank one of the state's top three financial institutions for the third year in a row in the ADN "Best of Alaska" Awards. In 2022, Alaska Business readers voted the bank the "Best of Alaska Business" in the Best Place to Work category for the seventh year in a row and Best Bank/Credit Union for a second time.

First National Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

Contact: Marketing Department, (907) 777-3409

Disclaimer

First National Bank Alaska published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 19:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
