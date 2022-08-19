News and Press Releases
Aug 20, 2022
Making It: Beloved Juneau pizzeria celebrates 49 years in the 49th state
Bullwinkle's Pizza Parlor has covered hundreds of local students' college tuition during its long legacy in Alaska. Check out their success story in the Anchorage Daily News.
Contact: Marketing Department, (907) 777-3409
