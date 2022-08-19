Log in
    FBAK   US32112J1060

FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA

(FBAK)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:41 2022-08-19 pm EDT
259.50 USD    0.00%
Making It: Beloved Juneau pizzeria celebrates 49 years in the 49th state

08/19/2022 | 08:26pm EDT
News and Press Releases

Aug 20, 2022

Making It: Beloved Juneau pizzeria celebrates 49 years in the 49th state

Bullwinkle's Pizza Parlor has covered hundreds of local students' college tuition during its long legacy in Alaska. Check out their success story in the Anchorage Daily News.

Read more.

Contact: Marketing Department, (907) 777-3409

Disclaimer

First National Bank Alaska published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 00:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 156 M - -
Net income 2021 58,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 5,52%
Capitalization 822 M 822 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,33x
EV / Sales 2021 6,31x
Nbr of Employees 643
Free-Float 100%
Chart FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA
Duration : Period :
First National Bank Alaska Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Betsy Lawer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michele M. Schuh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip L. Griffin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Dustin Hofeling Senior VP-Information Technology System
Cindi Buzitis Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA11.88%822
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.08%356 718
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.45%291 518
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.95%216 443
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.48%175 011
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.63%157 290