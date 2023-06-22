News and Press Releases

Jun 22, 2023

Making It: How 'worry-free' housing in Kodiak is changing lives

Kodiak Island Housing Authority is providing affordable solutions to a local housing shortage.

Read their success story in the latest edition of Making It in theAnchorage Daily News.

Contact: Marketing Department, (907) 777-3409

