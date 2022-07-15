Log in
    FBAK   US32112J1060

FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA

(FBAK)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:48 2022-07-15 pm EDT
245.00 USD   +2.94%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Making It: Ready for any event challenge

07/15/2022 | 07:04pm EDT
News and Press Releases

Jul 14, 2022

Making It: Ready for any event challenge

Event management company Alaska Destination Specialists creates custom Alaska experiences for international companies and produces events for local organizations, such as First National's Employee Centennial Celebration.

Learn how they thrive in a changing world in the latest edition of Making It in the Anchorage Daily News.

Contact: Marketing Department, (907) 777-3409

Disclaimer

First National Bank Alaska published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 23:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 156 M - -
Net income 2021 58,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 5,52%
Capitalization 776 M 776 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,33x
EV / Sales 2021 6,31x
Nbr of Employees 643
Free-Float 100%
Chart FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA
Duration : Period :
First National Bank Alaska Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Betsy Lawer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michele M. Schuh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip L. Griffin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Dustin Hofeling Senior VP-Information Technology System
Cindi Buzitis Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA2.61%754
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.80%317 201
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.28%242 754
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.95%219 173
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.59%160 751
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-19.26%146 838