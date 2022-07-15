News and Press Releases
Jul 14, 2022
Making It: Ready for any event challenge
Event management company Alaska Destination Specialists creates custom Alaska experiences for international companies and produces events for local organizations, such as First National's Employee Centennial Celebration.
Learn how they thrive in a changing world in the latest edition of Making It in the Anchorage Daily News.
Contact: Marketing Department, (907) 777-3409
