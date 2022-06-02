Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  First National Bank Alaska
  News
  Summary
    FBAK   US32112J1060

FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA

(FBAK)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  06/02 03:19:35 pm EDT
249.50 USD   +0.20%
OFF THE CUFF: Betsy Lawer

06/02/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
News and Press Releases

Jun 02, 2022

OFF THE CUFF: Betsy Lawer

For their June issue, Alaska Business profiled First National Board Chair and CEO/President Betsy Lawer for their Off the Cuff feature. She shares about the first thing she does after getting home from work, what it takes to be successful in what she does and more.

Read the article here.

Contact: Marketing Department, (907) 777-3409

Disclaimer

First National Bank Alaska published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 21:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 156 M - -
Net income 2021 58,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 5,52%
Capitalization 789 M 789 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,32x
EV / Sales 2021 6,31x
Nbr of Employees 643
Free-Float 100%
Chart FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA
Duration : Period :
First National Bank Alaska Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Betsy Lawer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michele M. Schuh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip L. Griffin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Dustin Hofeling Senior VP-Information Technology System
Cindi Buzitis Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA7.35%789
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.50%381 552
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.58%295 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.59%239 375
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.59%186 564
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.61%171 172