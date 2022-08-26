News and Press Releases
Aug 26, 2022
Opinion: The power of community banks
The Juneau Empire published an opinion piece by First National Board Chair and CEO/President Betsy Lawer about the power of community banks. "Truly understanding our communities and knowing the people and businesses that help them thrive are at the heart of the bank's 100-year success story," Lawer wrote.
