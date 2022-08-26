Log in
    FBAK   US32112J1060

FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA

(FBAK)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:56 2022-08-26 pm EDT
257.00 USD    0.00%
04:21pOPINION : The power of community banks
PU
08/19MAKING IT : Beloved Juneau pizzeria celebrates 49 years in the 49th state
PU
08/16LOCKING THE DIGITAL VAULT : Cybersecurity to protect banking customers
PU
Opinion: The power of community banks

08/26/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
News and Press Releases

Aug 26, 2022

Opinion: The power of community banks

The Juneau Empire published an opinion piece by First National Board Chair and CEO/President Betsy Lawer about the power of community banks. "Truly understanding our communities and knowing the people and businesses that help them thrive are at the heart of the bank's 100-year success story," Lawer wrote.

Read the full article in the leading newspaper in Alaska's capital city.

Contact: Marketing Department, (907) 777-3409

Disclaimer

First National Bank Alaska published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 20:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 156 M - -
Net income 2021 58,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 5,52%
Capitalization 814 M 814 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,33x
EV / Sales 2021 6,31x
Nbr of Employees 643
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Betsy Lawer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michele M. Schuh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip L. Griffin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Dustin Hofeling Senior VP-Information Technology System
Cindi Buzitis Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST NATIONAL BANK ALASKA10.80%814
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.13%347 656
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.02%282 358
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-8.86%215 198
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.40%172 167
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.81%156 857