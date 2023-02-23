Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. First National Bank of Botswana Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNBB   BW0000000066

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF BOTSWANA LIMITED

(FNBB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-21
3.500 BWP    0.00%
02/16First National Bank of Botswana Limited Appoints Mbako Mbo, as Chief Financial Officer
CI
02/16First National Bank of Botswana Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/16First National Bank of Botswana Limited Declares Interim Dividend for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2022, Payable on or About 16 March 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Botswana central bank holds monetary policy rate steady

02/23/2023 | 05:26am EST
File photo of building of the Bank of Botswana in the capital Gaborone in Botswana

GABORONE (Reuters) -Botswana's central bank kept its monetary policy rate unchanged at 2.65% on Thursday, saying it expected inflation to fall this year and next.

Botswana's consumer inflation dropped to 9.3% year on year in January from 12.4% in December, but it is still far above the central bank's 3%-6% preferred band.

"It is projected that inflation will trend downwards in Botswana and revert to within the objective range of 3%-6% in the second quarter of 2024," said Bank of Botswana Governor Moses Pelaelo, attributing the predicted fall to an expected reduction in domestic fuel prices and international commodity prices.

Botswana's economy is expected to grow 4% in 2023, down from 6.7% in 2022, he told a news conference.

(Reporting by Brian Benza;Writing by Nellie Peyton and Anait Miridzhanian;Editing by Alexander Winning)


© Reuters 2023
