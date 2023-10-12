Form of Proxy
For completion by holders of ordinary shares
(Registration number BW00000790476) (Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana) (FNBB or "the Company")
PLEASE READ THE NOTES OVERLEAF BEFORE COMPLETING THIS FORM.
EXPRESSIONS USED IN THIS FORM SHALL, UNLESS THE CONTEXT REQUIRES OTHERWISE, BEAR THE SAME MEANINGS AS IN THE NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF FNBB ISSUED ON THURSDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2023.
For use at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders of the Company to be held on Thursday, 2 November 2023.
I/We
(name/s in block letters)
of (Address)
appoint (see note 2):
1_ or failing him/her,
2._or failing him/her,
3._the Chairperson of the AGM,
as my/our proxy to act for me/us at the AGM which will be held, in addition to considering the ordinary business, for the purpose of considering and if deemed fit, passing with or without modification, the resolutions to be proposed under the special business vote thereat and at each adjournment thereof, and to vote for or against the resolutions and/or abstain from voting in respect of the ordinary shares registered in my/our name in accordance with the following instructions (see note 2):
Number of ordinary shares
For
Against
Abstain
- Ordinary Resolution 1
- Ordinary Resolution 2
- Ordinary Resolution 3
- Ordinary Resolution 4
- Ordinary Resolution 5
- Ordinary Resolution 6
- Ordinary Resolution 7
- Ordinary Resolution 8
- Ordinary Resolution 9
Signed at
on
2023
Signature
Assisted by (where applicable)
Each shareholder is entitled to appoint one or more proxies (who need not be member/s of the Company) to attend, speak and vote in place of that shareholder at the AGM.
Please read the notes on the reverse side hereof.
1
First National Bank Botswana Limited 2023 Form of Proxy
Notes
For completion by holders of ordinary shares
- A shareholder must insert the names of two alternative proxies of the shareholder's choice in the space provided, with or without deleting "Chairperson of the AGM". The person whose name appears first on the form of proxy, and whose name has not been deleted will be entitled to act as proxy to the exclusion of those whose names follow.
- A shareholder's instructions to the proxy must be indicated by the insertion of the relevant number of votes exercisable by the shareholder in the appropriate space provided. Failure to comply herewith will be deemed to authorise the proxy to vote at the AGM as he/she deems fit in respect of the shareholder's votes exercisable thereat, but where the proxy is the Chairperson, failure to comply will be deemed to authorise the proxy to vote in favour of the resolution. A shareholder or his/her proxy is obliged to use all the votes exercisable by the shareholder or by his/her proxy.
- Forms of proxy must be lodged at or posted to the Transfer Secretaries of the Company, Central Securities Depository Company of Botswana, Plot 70667, 4th Floor, Fairscape Precinct, Fairgrounds Private Bag 00417 Gaborone to be received before 12h00 on 31 October 2023.
- The completion and lodging of this form will not preclude the relevant shareholder from attending the AGM and speaking and voting in person thereat to the exclusion of any proxy appointed in terms hereof should such shareholder wish to do so.
- The Chairperson of the AGM may reject or accept any form of proxy not completed and/or received other than in accordance with these notes provided that he is satisfied as to the manner in which the shareholder concerned wishes to vote.
- An instrument of proxy shall be valid for the AGM as well as for any adjournment thereof unless the contrary is stated thereon.
- A vote given in accordance with the terms of a proxy shall be valid, notwithstanding the previous death or insanity of the shareholder, or revocation of the proxy, or of the authority under which the proxy was executed, or the transfer of the ordinary shares in respect of which the proxy is given, provided that no intimation in writing of such death, insanity or revocation shall have been received by the Company not less than one hour before the commencement of the AGM or adjourned AGM at which the proxy is to be used.
- The authority of a person signing the form of proxy under a power of attorney or on behalf of a company must be attached to the form of proxy unless the authority or full power of attorney has already been registered by the Company or the Transfer Secretaries.
- Where ordinary shares are held jointly, all joint shareholders must sign.
- A minor must be assisted by his/her guardian, unless relevant documents establishing his/her legal capacity are produced or have been registered by the Company.
2
Disclaimer
