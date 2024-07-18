First National Bank of Botswana Limited (FNBB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Keneilwe Patricia Mere as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the FNBB Board, effective 3 July 2024. This appointment is subject to ratiﬁcation by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting.

Keneilwe's experience gained over 22 years as a private legal practitioner traverses various industries and jurisdictions. Keneilwe's key areas of expertise include compliance and regulation, drafting and reviewing complex banking agreements and instruments, reviewing legislation and policies, and providing transactional advisory services. Additionally, Keneilwe has, over the years, held numerous board positions in ﬁnancial services, FMCG, non-proﬁt organisations, and the legal industry.

She is currently a Co-Founding Partner at Moribame Matthews, a law ﬁrm established 17 years ago and serves as the Head of Service Lines

- Commercial, Employment and Civil Litigation.

Keneilwe holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Botswana and is a member of the Law Society of Botswana and the Botswana Institute of Arbitrators. She is also a Botswana Stock Exchange Registered Adviser.

The Board welcomes Keneilwe into her new role and is conﬁdent that her wealth of experience will be valuable to FNBB.