Ordinary resolution 8:

RESOLVED THAT, as recommended by the Audit Committee of the Company, Ernst & Young be appointed as auditors of the Company and the directors be authorised to determine the remuneration thereof.

Additional information in respect of Ordinary Resolution 8

The remuneration of the Company's auditors is determined by the Audit Committee as per the Audit Committee Charter. Ordinary Resolution 9:

RESOLVED THAT, the auditor's remuneration of P10 055 000 paid for the prior year's audit be and is hereby ratified. To transact any other business which may be transacted at an AGM.

Voting and proxies

All holders of ordinary shares entitled to vote will be entitled to attend and vote at the AGM.

A holder of shares who is present in person, or by authorised representative or by proxy shall have one vote on a show of hands and have one vote for every ordinary share held on a poll.

Each shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies (none of whom need be a shareholder of the Company) to attend, speak and subject to the Constitution of the Company vote in his/her/its stead.

The Integrated Report and form of proxy which sets out the relevant instructions for its completion can be found on the FNB Botswana website www.fnbbotswana.co.bw.

To be effective, a duly completed form of proxy must be received at the Transfer Secretaries, Central Securities Depository Company of Botswana, Plot 70667, 4th Floor, Fairscape Precinct, Fairgrounds Private Bag 00417, Gaborone by no later than 12h00 on Tuesday, 31 October 2023.

By order of the Board

Gaone Setlhake

Company Secretary

3