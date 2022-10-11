Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. First National Bank of Botswana Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FNBB   BW0000000066

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF BOTSWANA LIMITED

(FNBB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-09
3.150 BWP    0.00%
10:22aFirst National Bank Of Botswana : Press announcement in respect of the redemption at maturity of fnbb006 unsecured senior notes and the delisting as of 11 november 2022
PU
09/15First National Bank of Botswana Limited Announces Final Normal Dividend for the Year Ended 30 June 2022, Payable on or About 13 October 2022
CI
09/15FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF BOTSWANA LIMITED : Half-year report
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First National Bank of Botswana : PRESS ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE REDEMPTION AT MATURITY OF FNBB006 UNSECURED SENIOR NOTES AND THE DELISTING AS OF 11 NOVEMBER 2022

10/11/2022 | 10:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press announcement

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF BOTSWANA

(INCORPORATED IN THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA WITH LIMITED LIABILITY UNDER UIN BW00000790476)

UNDER ITS BWP 3,000,000,000 MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

PRESS ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE REDEMPTION AT MATURITY OF

FNBB006 UNSECURED SENIOR NOTES AND THE DELISTING AS OF 11 NOVEMBER 2022

First National Bank of Botswana (the "Issuer") will redeem the following Note at its Redemption Date on 11th November 2022:

FNBB006 Unsecured Senior Note with ISIN code: BW 000 000 1528 (the "Note") issued by First National Bank of Botswana Limited (the "Bank") on 11th November 2015 under the Bank's BWP 3 000 000 000 Note Programme (the "Programme").

FNBB006 has an aggregate nominal amount of BWP 112, 120, 000.

The Note constitutes an Unsecured Senior Note. The Note will be redeemed and delisted on the Maturity Date of 11 November 2022.

In accordance with Condition 9.1 of the Terms and Conditions, Noteholders are advised that no payment in respect of the redemption of the FNBB006 Note shall be made by the Issuer unless the certiﬁcate(s) in respect of such Note have been surrendered to the Transfer Secretaries by the Last Day to Register in the

Pricing Supplement, being the 28th October 2022, where this is still applicable. Noteholders are accordingly advised to submit their certiﬁcates, where such Notes may still be held in certiﬁcated form, in respect of the FNBB006 Notes held by them to the Transfer Secretaries as soon as possible, and by not later than Friday 21st October 2022. These procedures will not apply to any dematerialised Notes. All Notes which are redeemed shall forthwith be cancelled and cannot be re-issued or re-sold.

As at the date of this press announcement, the Issuer, in terms of Section 58, as read with the Seventh Schedule to the Income Tax Act Cap 52:01 of the Laws of Botswana, as amended, is obliged to withhold 15% on all payments to non-resident Noteholders. This is subject to any double-taxation agreement interest that may be in place between Botswana and the jurisdiction in which the non-resident Noteholder is domiciled, which taxation agreement may allow for a different rate. The Issuer is obliged to withhold 10% on all interest payments to resident Noteholders, save for those resident Noteholders which are exempt from taxation.

This Redemption Notice is sent in compliance with the Programme Memorandum dated 1 December 2011 as supplemented by the Supplementary Programme Memoranda dated 11 July 2015, 4 December 2016,

4 December 2017, 30 January 2018 and 19 November 2019.

Transfer Secretaries

Sponsoring Broker

Plot 50371, Fairground Ofﬁce Park

Plot 113, Unit 30, Kgale Mews, Gaborone.

Gaborone, Botswana

P/Bag 00223, Gaborone, Botswana.

Contact: Dolly Mmereki

Tel: +267 318 8627

+267 370 9818

Botswana Limited. Registration Number BW00000790476

Disclaimer

First National Bank of Botswana Limited published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 14:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF BOTSWANA LIMITED
10:22aFirst National Bank Of Botswana : Press announcement in respect of the redemption at matur..
PU
09/15First National Bank of Botswana Limited Announces Final Normal Dividend for the Year En..
CI
09/15FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF BOTSWANA LIMITED : Half-year..
CO
07/20First National Bank Of Botswana : Press announcement in respect of the noteholder extraord..
PU
07/15First National Bank Of Botswana : Amended and restated pricing supplement dated 12th july ..
PU
07/15First National Bank Of Botswana : Amended and restated pricing supplement dated 12th july ..
PU
07/15First National Bank Of Botswana : Amended and restated pricing supplement dated 12th july ..
PU
07/15First National Bank Of Botswana : Amended and restated pricing supplement dated 12th july ..
PU
07/12First National Bank Of Botswana : Results of the extraordinary general meeting of notehold..
PU
07/12First National Bank Of Botswana : Results of the extraordinary general meeting of notehold..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 132 M 159 M 159 M
Net income 2021 685 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
Net cash 2021 7 666 M 573 M 573 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,17x
Yield 2021 6,82%
Capitalization 8 013 M 599 M 599 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 470
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF BOTSWANA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
First National Bank of Botswana Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF BOTSWANA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Steven Lefentse Bogatsu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luke Woodford Co-Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Balisi Mohumi Bonyongo Chairman
Matshidiso Kereteletswe Chief Operating Officer
Sethunya Thongbotho Molodi Director-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF BOTSWANA LIMITED26.00%599
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.07%308 811
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.88%246 360
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.91%205 190
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.61%157 222
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.11%146 139