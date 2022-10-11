First National Bank of Botswana : PRESS ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE REDEMPTION AT MATURITY OF FNBB006 UNSECURED SENIOR NOTES AND THE DELISTING AS OF 11 NOVEMBER 2022

First National Bank of Botswana (the "Issuer") will redeem the following Note at its Redemption Date on 11th November 2022:

FNBB006 Unsecured Senior Note with ISIN code: BW 000 000 1528 (the "Note") issued by First National Bank of Botswana Limited (the "Bank") on 11th November 2015 under the Bank's BWP 3 000 000 000 Note Programme (the "Programme").

FNBB006 has an aggregate nominal amount of BWP 112, 120, 000.

The Note constitutes an Unsecured Senior Note. The Note will be redeemed and delisted on the Maturity Date of 11 November 2022.

In accordance with Condition 9.1 of the Terms and Conditions, Noteholders are advised that no payment in respect of the redemption of the FNBB006 Note shall be made by the Issuer unless the certiﬁcate(s) in respect of such Note have been surrendered to the Transfer Secretaries by the Last Day to Register in the