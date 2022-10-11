First National Bank of Botswana : PRESS ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE REDEMPTION AT MATURITY OF FNBB006 UNSECURED SENIOR NOTES AND THE DELISTING AS OF 11 NOVEMBER 2022
10/11/2022 | 10:22am EDT
Press announcement
FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF BOTSWANA
(INCORPORATED IN THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA WITH LIMITED LIABILITY UNDER UIN BW00000790476)
UNDER ITS BWP 3,000,000,000 MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME
PRESS ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE REDEMPTION AT MATURITY OF
FNBB006 UNSECURED SENIOR NOTES AND THE DELISTING AS OF 11 NOVEMBER 2022
First National Bank of Botswana (the "Issuer") will redeem the following Note at its Redemption Date on 11th November 2022:
FNBB006 Unsecured Senior Note with ISIN code: BW 000 000 1528 (the "Note") issued by First National Bank of Botswana Limited (the "Bank") on 11th November 2015 under the Bank's BWP 3 000 000 000 Note Programme (the "Programme").
FNBB006 has an aggregate nominal amount of BWP 112, 120, 000.
The Note constitutes an Unsecured Senior Note. The Note will be redeemed and delisted on the Maturity Date of 11 November 2022.
In accordance with Condition 9.1 of the Terms and Conditions, Noteholders are advised that no payment in respect of the redemption of the FNBB006 Note shall be made by the Issuer unless the certiﬁcate(s) in respect of such Note have been surrendered to the Transfer Secretaries by the Last Day to Register in the
Pricing Supplement, being the 28th October 2022, where this is still applicable. Noteholders are accordingly advised to submit their certiﬁcates, where such Notes may still be held in certiﬁcated form, in respect of the FNBB006 Notes held by them to the Transfer Secretaries as soon as possible, and by not later than Friday 21st October 2022. These procedures will not apply to any dematerialised Notes. All Notes which are redeemed shall forthwith be cancelled and cannot be re-issued or re-sold.
As at the date of this press announcement, the Issuer, in terms of Section 58, as read with the Seventh Schedule to the Income Tax Act Cap 52:01 of the Laws of Botswana, as amended, is obliged to withhold 15% on all payments to non-resident Noteholders. This is subject to any double-taxation agreement interest that may be in place between Botswana and the jurisdiction in which the non-resident Noteholder is domiciled, which taxation agreement may allow for a different rate. The Issuer is obliged to withhold 10% on all interest payments to resident Noteholders, save for those resident Noteholders which are exempt from taxation.
This Redemption Notice is sent in compliance with the Programme Memorandum dated 1 December 2011 as supplemented by the Supplementary Programme Memoranda dated 11 July 2015, 4 December 2016,
4 December 2017, 30 January 2018 and 19 November 2019.
Transfer Secretaries
Sponsoring Broker
Plot 50371, Fairground Ofﬁce Park
Plot 113, Unit 30, Kgale Mews, Gaborone.
Gaborone, Botswana
P/Bag 00223, Gaborone, Botswana.
Contact: Dolly Mmereki
Tel: +267 318 8627
+267 370 9818
Botswana Limited. Registration Number BW00000790476
First National Bank of Botswana Limited published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 14:21:03 UTC.